ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Day after police arrest man in construction worker attack, prosecutor holds off on charge

By Alan J. Keays
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CjirM_0hxKve6o00
The state's courthouse in Brattleboro, where Windham Superior Court's criminal and family divisions are housed. File photo by Mike Faher/VTDigger

Editor's Note: Vermont State Police reported on Sept. 16 that they had arrested the wrong man in an attack on a construction worker in Rockingham two days earlier. Ryan Avery, 45, was cleared of all charges after video surveillance showed him in a different location at the time of the attack.

Authorities appear to be investigating whether they arrested the right person in Wednesday’s attack on a construction worker on Interstate 91 in Rockingham, according to a prosecutor’s statements in court on Thursday.

After the worker was slashed with glass shards in the morning, police had warned the public to avoid a “dangerous” suspect on the loose. Ryan Avery, 45, was located and arrested late Wednesday night.

But Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney Steven Brown declined to file an aggravated assault charge against Avery, thereby delaying an arraignment scheduled on Thursday afternoon for that offense.

Brown told Judge Michael Kainen in court Thursday that there was more work to be done before filing the charge.

“The state will simply say that it's received information that is exculpatory in nature,” Brown said, “and we're not ready to file the aggravated assault until we can flesh out that information.”

Exculpatory evidence can exonerate a defendant. Brown did not elaborate on the nature of the information.

Instead, Brown’s office charged Avery with assault on a police officer by physical menace, related to an episode after he was detained by Brattleboro police officers Wednesday night. Avery pleaded not guilty and was held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

According to Vermont State Police, they were called around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to a construction site near the southbound Rockingham exit for a report of a man, later identified as 24-year-old Ramiro Muro, of North Carolina, who had been “struck and slashed” by someone who then fled into the woods.

Muro told police he was in the woods urinating when he was struck from behind by a fist or some other object, then “bear-hugged” and struck in the nose before being put in a chokehold, according to an affidavit filed in court by Trooper Nathan Greco.

Muro also said the assailant broke a glass Starbucks’ coffee bottle while holding Muro in a chokehold and tried to slice his face and neck with the shards. Muro was able to push away the attacker who then fled into the woods, he told police.

“Muro stated that he feared for his life and that if he did not fight back, he thinks he would have been killed,” according to the affidavit.

He described the attacker as a white man, with a beard, wearing dark-colored camo pants and dark hoodie sweatshirt. Police conducted a search of the area and couldn’t find the suspect, but reported finding two tent poles, the broken glass and a blanket at the scene.

Also, according to the affidavit, Christine Bullard, a social worker embedded with the state police working out of Westminster barracks, reached out to the Bellows Falls Police Department and other mental health workers about people experiencing homelessness who match the description provided by Muro.

Bullard elicited three names, the affidavit stated, including Avery’s.

The other two men “were described as non-Violent and this would be out of character for them,” Greco wrote in the affidavit. “She was advised that Avery has an extensive criminal history and is Violent and unstable.”

Muro was later shown a “line-up” of eight photos and identified a recent photo of Avery as the person who attacked him, according to the affidavit.

Later Wednesday night, according to the affidavit, the Brattleboro Police Department found Avery at the Econo Lodge in Brattleboro and troopers took him into custody.

Avery was wearing tan cargo pants, with a black and gray long-sleeved shirt and a dark gray Colby Sawyer women’s soccer jacket at the time of his arrest, Greco wrote. He refused to speak to police.

At around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to another police affidavit, troopers tried to transport Avery from the Westminster barracks to the Springfield prison, but he refused to go and eventually threatened troopers and charged at Greco as other troopers came in and restrained him.

Brown, the prosecutor, argued during Avery’s arraignment at Windham County Superior criminal court in Brattleboro that he should be held without bail. The assault-on-an-officer charge is typically a misdemeanor, but was upgraded to a felony based on Avery’s prior conviction for the same offense.

“The defendant’s behavior has become erratic, unpredictable and poses a substantial risk to public safety,” Brown told the judge, indicating Avery had a “staggering” number of arrests in more than a dozen states, including for past assaults on police officers.

Most recently, Brown said, Avery pleaded guilty earlier this week to disorderly conduct charges that involved “obstructing traffic.” He was sentenced to five days he had already served in jail.

Avery’s public defender, Rick Emmons, argued holding Avery without bail for “at most a possible tussle with police” seemed inappropriate.

His client, Emmons said, was also “astonished” to have been accused of the assault of the construction worker.

“This is a man who is diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, but is coherent and is able to communicate effectively,” Emmons said, adding, “I'm not asking for an evaluation, at least not at this time. I'm asking that he be released on reasonable conditions.”

Kainen, the judge, agreed to the prosecutor’s request to hold Avery without bail.

“The fact that he keeps coming back and has an 80-some-odd page record suggests that he won't follow conditions, at least at this preliminary stage,” Kainen said.

Correction: An earlier version of this story inaccurately described the Brattleboro Police Department's role in the episode.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Day after police arrest man in construction worker attack, prosecutor holds off on charge .

Comments / 8

Related
VTDigger

Vermont State Police investigate 2 deaths in Killington

Police are investigating two drug overdose deaths that occurred at the Killington Motel on Saturday, according to a press release from Vermont State Police. At about 7 p.m., troopers were notified about two people found unresponsive in their motel room. Killington Rescue responded to the residence and pronounced them deceased. They were identified as Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, the release stated.
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

2 dead in apparent drug overdoses in Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after suffering apparent drug overdoses in Killington. Vermont State Police say Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were found dead in the Killington Motel just before 7 p.m. Saturday night. Investigators recovered evidence that indicated the pair died from drug overdoses.
KILLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Town Of Rockingham, VT
Brattleboro, VT
Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
City
Brattleboro, VT
WCAX

Suspect caught on camera in school bus catalytic converter theft

HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for the owner of a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup truck suspected of being involved in a theft. Vermont State Police say the truck is suspected of being involved in the theft of a catalytic converter from a school bus parked at the Hartland Elementary School on Saturday around 2:30 p.m.
HARTLAND, VT
CBS Boston

Man charged in shooting that injured pregnant woman in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- A Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a pregnant woman. Corey Raikes, 27, will be arraigned Monday. On June 10, police responded to Bell Street and Hall Street in Manchester and found a pregnant woman with a gunshot wound. Police said she had been hit by a bullet that came through the wall into her home.It became clear that the bullet came from a particular apartment but when officers went there to investigate, everyone in the apartment barricaded themselves inside, according to police. Eventually the SWAT team got in, and the five people there, including...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Police arrest wrong guy in I-91 assault

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities now say they got the wrong man in the case of an assault against a construction worker on I-91 in Rockingham earlier this week. Brattleboro Police arrested Ryan Avery, 45, Thursday, saying that he followed Ramiro Muro, a North Carolina construction worker, into the woods off I-91 Wednesday morning, put him into a chokehold, and used a broken glass bottle to slash him.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Avery
newportdispatch.com

Police arrest man in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Londonderry yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a domestic assault had occurred on Vermont Route 11 at around 8:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police say they arrested Robert Voitechonok for first-degree aggravated domestic assault, two counts of...
LONDONDERRY, VT
fallriverreporter.com

Police track down 22-year-old Massachusetts man after fleeing on stolen dirt bike

Communities across Massachusetts continue to grapple with issues and complaints from residents concerning off-road vehicles. This particular incident led to an arrest after a chase. On Thursday, officers from the Worcester Police Neighborhood Response Team were conducting enforcement of the city ordinances regarding dirt bikes and other off-highway vehicles. At...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Union: Guard at Shirley prison attacked by inmate ‘improving ever so slightly’

SHIRLEY —  A corrections officer from the Massachusetts Correctional Institution-Shirley is slowly recovering from an attack by an inmate last month. According to the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union, Matthew Tidman is still on life support at a local hospital after the inmate beat him several times with a piece of gym equipment Aug. 31. ...
SHIRLEY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Worker#Homelessness#Violent Crime#Windham Superior Court#Vermont State Police#State
mynbc5.com

Lebanon police seek man involved in hit-and-run

LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon police are seeking a man involved in a hit and run on Tuesday. Police said the man was driving a gray truck with a cap at the time of the incident. Police believe the model of the truck was a GMC. Officials are investigating and...
LEBANON, NH
WCAX

Suspect arrested in I-91 construction worker attack

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a man who they say attacked a construction worker on I-91 in Rockingham Wednesday. Vermont State Police say Ryan Avery, 45, was arrested by the Brattleboro Police after a search. He’s accused of following a 24-year-old construction worker into the woods on I-91 Wednesday morning, putting him into a chokehold, and using a broken glass bottle to slash him.
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Starbucks
iheart.com

Man Arrested For Assault On Springfield Police Officer

Police arrest a man they say tried to rob a Springfield gas station and bit an officer as they were trying to arrest him. Police say they tried to arrest Vilmanuel Mulero-Vazquez at the Pride on East Columbus Avenue over the weekend but he punched an officer, bit him, and tried to take his gun.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
VTDigger

Police identify Connecticut man killed in Brattleboro shooting

BRATTLEBORO — Local police have identified a man from Hartford, Connecticut, as the person killed Aug. 19 during a shooting at this town’s Great River Terrace housing complex. Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, died as the result of an incident still under investigation, authorities said. Nicholas Baker, 34,...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy