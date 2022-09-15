ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Pass It On: Friend helps single mother in need keep her lights on

By Tim Simpson
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UYxPO_0hxKvRaF00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Seems like a lot of friends show up for the good times, but when they stand with you during the tough times — that’s true friendship.

Rachel Mull is a hard-working single mom who has hit some hard times while trying to raise her family. Fortunately, a friend she’s known for a long time wants to help.

Meet our playmaker, Andrea Wilson.

“So I want to help Rachel. I’ve known her for so many years. Actually, we went to high school together and I couldn’t think of anyone who was more deserving of the Pass It On,” Wilson said. “She’s a hard-working mother, and every time she takes ten steps forward she takes nine back.”

It’s been a struggle for Rachel to stay ahead of the bills.

“The lights are actually off currently,” Andrea said. “It’s been off for a while.”

“I’ve got three hundred dollars from News Channel 3. Seven hundred from our anonymous donors. There’s a thousand dollars. You think that could get the lights back on,” Tim said.

“It definitely could get her lights back on,” Andrea said.

We don’t waste any time. Andrea loads up for the trip to Southaven. About an hour later, we take our positions and we spring our surprise.

“Rachel, I am here because I know that you have been having a hard time at home and with work.  And I felt like nobody was more deserving of this Pass It On prize than you.”

Andrea counts out the cash. The Pass It On surprise was just what Rachel needed.

“I don’t even know what to say. Thank you,” she said. “Things just got a little rough transitioning from jobs and stuff like that. Of course, I kind of got behind on bills and so it’s definitely needed.”

The surprise came in the nick of time.

“I’ll be able to catch up on some of my bills and just take care of some things at home that have been just kind of let go of. Man, you just don’t even know,” Rachel said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 2

Related
localmemphis.com

Young actress visits Memphis church, credits faith for success

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young star visited Memphis on Sunday, giving inspiration to attendees at the New Olivet Worship Center. Seen in films such as "Hidden Figures" and having worked with stars like Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, 12-year-old actress Selah Jones spoke about how her faith has guided her down the path of success and what it means to her life.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Baby born with half a heart to celebrate 1st birthday at Memphis hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A baby born with half a heart will celebrate her first birthday at a Memphis hospital where she got a second chance at life thanks to surgery. After months of waiting, 11-month-old Ja’Mia McFarland received her new heart just two weeks shy of her first birthday. In true superstar fashion, she awoke […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child shot while sitting on couch in Raleigh apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child is recovering after he was shot in the back while he sat on a couch in his living room over the weekend. Shots rang out at the Countryview Apartments off Raleigh-Millington Road around 10:45 Saturday night. The police report said Taneisha Howard told them her 12-year-old son had been shot. Officers found him with a gunshot […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Student Lands Coveted Internship with St. Jude Children’s Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Sept. 2022) After years of starring in theater productions like “Rent” and “Romeo and Juliet,” Jackson, Mississippi, native Julian Mitchell is stepping into a different spotlight as a summer intern for the Investments team at ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
City
Friendship, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
WREG

5 dogs near death rescued from Whitehaven house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Five dogs police say were in distress were rescued from the backyard of a house in Whitehaven Thursday night. The homeowner, Miyacah Coleman, 30, was taken into custody and charged with animal cruelty. She was later released from jail on her own recognizance. Police said the mix-breed dogs were in various stages […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Wilson
WREG

How MASE’s Kumaro Brown turned tragedy into triumph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — After MAHS closed this spring, the football team, including head coach Cedric Miller, was left wondering what’s next. That’s until Miller got a phone call from the executive director at MASE. “When that story hit about MAHS, a lot of kids were down and it was unfortunate, but these kids persevered […]
MEMPHIS, TN
styleblueprint.com

Meet Lindsey Cross Lee of Mrs. Post Stationery + London & York

As a young girl, Lindsey Cross Lee loved all things fashion and design. As she grew up, this passion eventually led her to the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York, the alma mater of fashion designers Donna Karan and Tom Ford. Lindsey also spent a year at the London School of Economics, taking courses in business and finance that served her well when she returned home to Memphis and opened her own boutique — which has expanded into two!
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Dozens gather for prayer after stretch of Memphis violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Dozens came together in prayer for the city of Memphis Thursday after a stretch of violence left several people dead and many concerned about their safety.   Fresh off a shooting spree in Memphis, which left three injured and four dead, a local church is coming together in prayer in the Bluff City. “We are […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pass It On#Single Mother#Charity#News Channel 3
WREG

Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Brandon Isabelle indicted in death of girlfriend, 2-day old baby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of killing his girlfriend and throwing their 2-day-old daughter into the Mississippi River has been indicted, according to Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy. On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Brandon Isabelle, 25, on two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and aggravated kidnapping. Danielle Hoyle, […]
WREG

Victim in 2021 rape plans to sue Memphis Police over slow rape kit results

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The Memphis Police Department could be the target of a new lawsuit related to Cleotha Abston-Henderson, the suspect in the Eliza Fletcher murder case. The woman filing the lawsuit says she tried to warn police about Abston-Henderson, but they didn’t follow through. According to the victim, the rape happened at the Lakes […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WREG

Ark. man located after leaving Memphis hospital: MPD

UPDATE on Sunday, 1:33 p.m. – Memphis Police have said they have located David Ward. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an Arkansas man is missing after he left a Memphis hospital Saturday afternoon. Police say 61-year-old David Ward of West Memphis left Methodist University Hospital at around 3:49 p.m. Saturday. Ward reportedly has a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three critical after wreck on Stage Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been hospitalized after a two-car crash on Stage Road and Santa Valley in Bartlett. Police said two teens were transported to LeBonheur in critical condition and an adult was taken to Regional One in critical condition. MPD said this is an active investigation.
BARTLETT, TN
tri-statedefender.com

A view of Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’

Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy