Pass It On: Friend helps single mother in need keep her lights on

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Seems like a lot of friends show up for the good times, but when they stand with you during the tough times — that’s true friendship.

Rachel Mull is a hard-working single mom who has hit some hard times while trying to raise her family. Fortunately, a friend she’s known for a long time wants to help.

Meet our playmaker, Andrea Wilson.

“So I want to help Rachel. I’ve known her for so many years. Actually, we went to high school together and I couldn’t think of anyone who was more deserving of the Pass It On,” Wilson said. “She’s a hard-working mother, and every time she takes ten steps forward she takes nine back.”

It’s been a struggle for Rachel to stay ahead of the bills.

“The lights are actually off currently,” Andrea said. “It’s been off for a while.”

“I’ve got three hundred dollars from News Channel 3. Seven hundred from our anonymous donors. There’s a thousand dollars. You think that could get the lights back on,” Tim said.

“It definitely could get her lights back on,” Andrea said.

We don’t waste any time. Andrea loads up for the trip to Southaven. About an hour later, we take our positions and we spring our surprise.

“Rachel, I am here because I know that you have been having a hard time at home and with work. And I felt like nobody was more deserving of this Pass It On prize than you.”

Andrea counts out the cash. The Pass It On surprise was just what Rachel needed.

“I don’t even know what to say. Thank you,” she said. “Things just got a little rough transitioning from jobs and stuff like that. Of course, I kind of got behind on bills and so it’s definitely needed.”

The surprise came in the nick of time.

“I’ll be able to catch up on some of my bills and just take care of some things at home that have been just kind of let go of. Man, you just don’t even know,” Rachel said.

