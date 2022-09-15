Extra Effort: Sydney Sennett Great with Assists On and Off the Volleyball Court

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) – Some days Sydney Sennett can’t believe she’s the leader of a state-ranked volleyball team.

Especially when she thinks about how her Normal West career started.

“I think four years ago I was still learning what volleyball was,” Sennett said with a laugh. “I didn’t understand until freshman year when I came to the first practice and they were flying balls so quickly. I just didn’t understand.”

She was a fast learner and worked her way into the starting the lineup as a freshman setter.

“I’ve had her since her freshman year,” said West volleyball coach Kelsey Mueller. “It’s kind of been good to see her grow into that position. She’s done it on her own. She’s just great.”

The position she’s grown into is leader, and not just on the volleyball court.

Sennett is a National Honor Society member with a perfect 5.0 grade point average. And through student council, she helps plan Homecoming and Prom activities, works at school concession stands and volunteers at the Midwest Food Bank.

“I think it’s my personality to help people as much as I can with student council and National Honor Society,” Sennett said. “It leads back to volleyball. Making people the best you can.”

Sennett helped lead the Wildcats to the state Final Four last November. The four-year starter may be best known as a standout volleyball player but she says all her other school activities have rounded out her four-year high school career.

“Sports is big for everyone to get to know you but the clubs you do can bring so many connections to the school,” she said. “Being able to meet new people and be a part of different things is something that’s special too.”

