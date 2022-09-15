MACON, Ga. — 1. The debate is on: Sen. Warnock accepts Herschel Walker's Savannah date. The "debate" is over - the candidates vying to Georgia's U.S. Senate seat have finally agreed to take their campaign tough talk to Savannah for a traditional war of words. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock's campaign confirmed Tuesday he's accepted Herschel Walker's invitation to debate. The two will take to the stage on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. Amid his acceptance, Warnock again asked his Republican challenger to consider his other invitations to debate in either Macon or Atlanta.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO