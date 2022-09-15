Read full article on original website
I WILL SAY IT!!
3d ago
Think of the amount of product being slung over the Southern Border! Every Day.
wgac.com
FBI, Richmond County Authorities to Announce Results of “Operation Grace”
Officials from the Atlanta Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and their law enforcement partners will hold a news conference Wednesday, September 21, at 2 p.m. at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office South Precinct at 3425 Mike Padgett Highway. Officials are...
Georgia man killed in Aiken County crash
A Georgia man is dead following a single vehicle crash in Aiken County. Paul E. Marsh Jr., 45, of Martinez, Ga. was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma after his vehicle was found overturned in a drainage ditch along the 1400 block of Sand Bar Ferry Road Sunday afternoon.
1 dead, and 1 hurt in traffic accident on Pio Nono Avenue
A man is dead, and a woman is hurt after a collision at the intersection on Pio Nono Avenue with Rocky Creek Road. The call came into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center before 12:30 a.m. Reports say a Mercedes SUV was driving southbound on Pio Nono Avenue when the woman driving...
Two arrested for attempting to smuggle items into Washington State Prison
Deputies made contact with two people sitting inside the the vehicle.
Woman missing from Keysville found
#Update | BCSO says Kacey has been found. BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 34-year old Kacey Skeens was last seen Saturday, September 18th at 7:30 a.m. on GA-305 in Keysville, Ga. Police say Kacey was walking toward the Keysville Community […]
WRDW-TV
RCSO looking for suspect in Josey High School shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting Saturday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said Jamel Robinson, 19, is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm on school...
nowhabersham.com
Suspected meth trafficker arrested in Cornelia
Habersham County narcotics investigators arrested a suspected meth trafficker Friday during a check of a home in Cornelia. Officials say 37-year-old Korey Holland of Augusta was found in a bedroom at 146 South Street with approximately 99 grams of methamphetamine. Investigators also seized a digital weighing device, several empty small plastic baggies, and two firearms.
Columbus woman indicted for helping FBI shooting suspect evade police
MACON — A federal grand jury seated in Macon has returned a four-count indictment charging a Columbus woman with helping a wanted person evade law enforcement and making false statements to authorities following the shooting at an FBI agent last month. A federal indictment was returned charging Derijuana Porter,...
Arrest made, suspect sought in TW Josey homecoming shooting
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Jamel Robinson, while another person has been detained in connection with a shooting incident. Robinson is wanted for two counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds, and Possession of a Firearm during the […]
WRDW-TV
Two arrests made in North Augusta drug raid on Friday
NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people were arrested on Friday following a raid on a home in North Augusta. North Augusta Public Safety said they served a narcotics search Warrant on the 200 block of Harvester Drive using light and sound distractions. After serving the warrant, police said they...
Keith Moon takes over as new police chief in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ga. — A new police chief has been appointed in Dublin, according to a release from the city. They announced on Monday that Keith Moon would serve as the new police chief, but he was actually appointed last Thursday after serving as the interim chief since Tim Chatman's retirement in May.
Fentanyl exposure leaves Georgia man dead and EMS workers hospitalized
(MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga.) — Three emergency medical services workers in Thomson, Georgia, are recovering after a fentanyl exposure. On Wednesday, McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office and Thomson-McDuffie Emergency Services responded to Heritage Villas on Noble Street in Thomson. Investigators believe there was a fentanyl overdose that left one man...
Macon-Bibb County: 162 people's ashes remain unclaimed by relatives as of deadline
MACON, Ga. — Monday marks the deadline for people to claim their loved ones' ashes in Macon-Bibb. However, the county says still 162 boxes of ashes remain unclaimed by family members nearly two months after it called for families to claim them. Downstairs in the basement of the Bibb...
24-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Macon
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle traffic accident that took place at about 1:37 p.m., Sunday. The accident occurred in the 4000 block of Sardis Church Road. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a driver of a motorcycle lost control, left the roadway,...
WRDW-TV
Law enforcement officers involved in Augusta traffic accident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers were involved in a multi-vehicle traffic accident, authorities said Friday. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Peach Orchard Road at the eastbound Interstate 520 ramp, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A vehicle failed to obey a traffic-control device and struck...
Chief Wagner retires, Magnolia Court torn down and other top stories this week in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — 1. The debate is on: Sen. Warnock accepts Herschel Walker's Savannah date. The "debate" is over - the candidates vying to Georgia's U.S. Senate seat have finally agreed to take their campaign tough talk to Savannah for a traditional war of words. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock's campaign confirmed Tuesday he's accepted Herschel Walker's invitation to debate. The two will take to the stage on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. Amid his acceptance, Warnock again asked his Republican challenger to consider his other invitations to debate in either Macon or Atlanta.
'It is still my identity': Visitors catch a glimpse of history in Macon's Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration
MACON, Ga. — Before the settlers took over central Georgia in 1827, the Muscogee Creek Nation occupied the region. Friday, the Ocmulgee Mounds Association brought back their Indigenous Celebration after going virtual because of the pandemic. Many visitors came for a preview before the event, and it's their first time.
Man dead after pedestrian accident in Warner Robins
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after being hit in Warner Robins, according to Houston County Coroner James Williams. He says around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Chief Wager says a man was struck by Kia Sorento. It happened near 2010 Watson Boulevard. The man was transported to...
Bibb County to demolish Magnolia Court Motel
MACON, Ga. — A Macon motel that was deemed a nuisance earlier this year is set to be demolished Friday morning. The county closed the Magnolia Court Motel back in April. Macon-Bibb County announced the motel on Houston Road will be demolished Friday at 9 a.m. The county says...
Macon teen dies in crash on Zebulon Road
MACON — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash in Macon after sheriff’s officials say he lost control of his vehicle. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the traffic collision that occurred in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road just after 11 p.m. on September 15.
