Fresno State to retire Davante Adams' jersey in October

Arguably the NFL's best wide receiver will now be part of Bulldog Football immortality.

Fresno State will retire Davante Adams' number 15 jersey next month at Valley Children's Stadium when the Bulldogs take on San Jose State.

The Las Vegas Raiders' star wide receiver will be just the 9th player in program history to have his jersey retired.

Adams played for Fresno State in 2012 and 2013.

He left as the all-time leader for most receiving yards in a single season, along with 11 other school records.

Right now, Fresno State is holding a flash sale where tickets to the October 15 match-up is just $15.