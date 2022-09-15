ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno State to retire Davante Adams' jersey in October

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2efm70_0hxKtnyv00

Arguably the NFL's best wide receiver will now be part of Bulldog Football immortality.

Fresno State will retire Davante Adams' number 15 jersey next month at Valley Children's Stadium when the Bulldogs take on San Jose State.

The Las Vegas Raiders' star wide receiver will be just the 9th player in program history to have his jersey retired.

Adams played for Fresno State in 2012 and 2013.

He left as the all-time leader for most receiving yards in a single season, along with 11 other school records.

Right now, Fresno State is holding a flash sale where tickets to the October 15 match-up is just $15.

For more information, click here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
College Sports
Local
California Football
Fresno, CA
Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
elisportsnetwork.com

Prep football: Saturday's scores

Fresno State Bulldogs QB Jake Haener was carted off the field due to a leg injury. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
FRESNO, CA
extrainningsoftball.com

ASA Hall of Famer Jeanne Contel Passes Away

Jeanne Contel, a former longtime ASA softball players in the 1950s and 1960s, passed away this week at age 94. Contel spent fourteen years playing for the Fresno Rockets and took part in eleven ASA national championships during her career. She earned First Team All-American honors five times, including in 1963, the year prior to her retirement as a player. She was part of three ASA Nationals-winning teams, in 1953, ’54, and ’57.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Kearney Park Scottish gathering and games

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –On Saturday, Kearney Park in Fresno transformed into a mini Scotland at the 45th annual Scottish Gathering and Games. “Everybody’s a Scott today,” said Robyn Frasier Gutierrez from the Fresno Scottish Society. “Back in the mother country, people lived miles apart from each other, so we didn’t have an opportunity to see […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno State#Jersey#Raiders#American Football#College Football#Bulldog Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
yourcentralvalley.com

Educator of the Week: 3rd-grade teacher from Manchester Gate Elementary in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – With the start of the new school year, KSEE24 is proud to honor outstanding teachers and staff every week from schools throughout the valley. This week’s KSEE24 Educator of the Week took us to Manchester Gate Elementary in Fresno, where, Allison Connelly, a third-grade teacher is making learning fun for her students. She has been teaching for over two decades and has been at Manchester Gate for nine years.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Big rig lost control and slid off wet Fresno HWY

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A big rig lost control and slid off a highway Monday morning in Central Fresno, according to California Highway Patrol officers.  CHP officers say the big rig lost control and went down an embankment and jack-knifed near Highway 180 and Highway 99 transition around 4:00 a.m.  CHP says the roads are wet and the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man hit by train in Downtown Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was hit by a train early Friday morning in Downtown Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the man was hit around 4:00 a.m. near H and Fresno Street. According to police, the conductor saw what he thought was a garbage bag on the tracks. As […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot riding bike in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was shot while riding his bike Thursday night in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the man was shot in the upper torso around 10:00 p.m. near Thorne and Dakota avenues. The victim told police he was riding his bike when he was […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man shot, killed in Fresno neighborhood

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning. Around 2:00 a.m., officers with the Fresno Police Department were called to the area of Teilman and Lyman avenues after it was reported that shots had been fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Edgar […]
FRESNO, CA
montanaoutdoor.com

Fresno fishing report by Brian Olson 9.15.22

Fresno is 27% full. Inflow is 509 cfs and outflow is 202 cfs. Not much fishing going on, best bet in a boat is to cover water pulling crank baits looking for fish on your electronics. The Milk River below Fresno Dam through Havre is very good fishing for walleyes, northerns, and catfish. Fish the holes below the dam, through the Rookery and in town where access is allowed.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Fatal Fiery Crash After Truck Runs Stop Sign In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — CHP says three people died in a fiery crash at Cedar and Floral in south Fresno on Sunday. Officers responded to the report of a two-car collision around 1:50 p.m. They say a man was driving a flatbed truck south on Cedar Ave. when the...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed while riding bike in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 37-year-old Enrique Navarro was shot and killed Saturday near Fairview and Tower avenues. Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called out to the area after it was reported […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Officers reunite stolen Fresno dog with her owner

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog has been reunited with her owner after she was stolen from a home earlier this week in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said a suspect was caught on a surveillance camera stealing a dog named Piper from her owner’s home in a local neighborhood. Investigators said the […]
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy