Lexington County, SC

Power outage forces Richland County school to e-learning on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County elementary school is without power and will be moving to virtual learning on Monday after a line was cut over the weekend. A spokesperson for the Richland Two School District said on Sunday that L.W. Conder Elementary School lost power over the weekend after a major electrical line was cut by contractors who were working at the school.
cn2.com

DHEC Statement Regarding Found Resident

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating the residential facility in Fort Lawn where 79 year old Judy Pate walked away from earlier this week. Pate who was found on Thursday this past week after a nearly 3 day search...
News19 WLTX

Discussions to improve South Carolina academic performance continue

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The road to recovery will be no easy task for South Carolina schools hoping to improve student achievement in key areas like reading and math. Recently-released data from the S.C. Department of Education (SCDE) shows scores from last school year where more than 50 percent of third through eighth graders did not meet state standards in English Language Arts (ELA) and more than 60 percent didn't meet state standards in math.
The Post and Courier

Alex Murdaugh's jailhouse tapes have dried up. What did they tell us?

COLUMBIA — Alex Murdaugh seemed dumbfounded. His younger brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, was on the other end of the phone line, delivering the unwelcome news that the family’s storied law firm — founded by their great-grandfather in 1910 — had dissolved, ditched the Murdaugh moniker and regrouped under another name.
WYFF4.com

Man robs Lowe's in Columbia, South Carolina, with a gun, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help identifying the man they say man robbed a Lowe's with a gun. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies say the man came into the store, pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a cashier, then grabbed money out of the cash register on Sept. 9, on Two Notch Road.
News19 WLTX

Batesburg-Leesville looking forward to new sidewalks

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — New sidewalks are coming to Batesburg-Leesville next month. This comes eight years after town officials filed a grant application with SCDOT. Since then, locals in Batesburg-Leesville have been walking on the edge, literally. Soon they'll have some more space. "These sidewalks are being put in to...
Newberry Observer

Newberry City Council to enter modified lease agreement

NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council voted to terminate the current lease agreement related to downtown’s Astwood Park at a special meeting last week. Motion was made by Councilperson Jackie Holmes and seconded by Councilperson Edwin Wicker to terminate the current lease and enter in a modified new agreement.
walterborolive.com

South Carolina State Fair Discount Tickets are Now Available

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 (Columbia, S.C.) — Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location.
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

