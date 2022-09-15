Read full article on original website
Lexington County getting voting machines ready for elections
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Maintaining and renewing licenses for election equipment is vital. If it's not maintained, and something goes wrong, it can impact the process of casting your ballot. That's why this week, Lexington County Council met to approve about $184,000 for voting machine maintenance fees and licensing renewals.
Richland County still looking for poll workers for November election
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One week after hearing from Richland County Election Commission leaders about problems from registration cards to the place where the polling machines are stored, there has been some progress to get things on track ahead of the statewide election on November 8th, just 54 days away.
Columbia City Council to vote on funding for youth violence pilot program
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, Columbia City Council will vote on whether to give nearly $29,000 to a local nonprofit known as G.A.N.G.S in Peace for a three month pilot program. The organization, formed earlier this year by former gang members, aims to reduce youth violence through various programming.
Power outage forces Richland County school to e-learning on Monday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County elementary school is without power and will be moving to virtual learning on Monday after a line was cut over the weekend. A spokesperson for the Richland Two School District said on Sunday that L.W. Conder Elementary School lost power over the weekend after a major electrical line was cut by contractors who were working at the school.
DHEC Statement Regarding Found Resident
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating the residential facility in Fort Lawn where 79 year old Judy Pate walked away from earlier this week. Pate who was found on Thursday this past week after a nearly 3 day search...
Oldest open FOIA case in S.C., perhaps U.S., filed in Newberry 2011
A lawsuit filed in Newberry 11 years ago has become the longest-ever Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) case in South Carolina — and perhaps the longest state FOIA case in the nation. The FOIA promotes government transparency by giving citizens access to meetings and documents that reveal what public...
Discussions to improve South Carolina academic performance continue
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The road to recovery will be no easy task for South Carolina schools hoping to improve student achievement in key areas like reading and math. Recently-released data from the S.C. Department of Education (SCDE) shows scores from last school year where more than 50 percent of third through eighth graders did not meet state standards in English Language Arts (ELA) and more than 60 percent didn't meet state standards in math.
Alex Murdaugh's jailhouse tapes have dried up. What did they tell us?
COLUMBIA — Alex Murdaugh seemed dumbfounded. His younger brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, was on the other end of the phone line, delivering the unwelcome news that the family’s storied law firm — founded by their great-grandfather in 1910 — had dissolved, ditched the Murdaugh moniker and regrouped under another name.
'No reason to believe' fired Richland jail director wasn't in good standing, county administrator says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown said he'll search for a new director for the county's jail but the process won't be rushed along. And he also said the county had no reason to believe there were issues with hiring the jail director who was dismissed. Brown...
Man robs Lowe's in Columbia, South Carolina, with a gun, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help identifying the man they say man robbed a Lowe's with a gun. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies say the man came into the store, pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a cashier, then grabbed money out of the cash register on Sept. 9, on Two Notch Road.
$87-$181 rent increases for some public housing residents starting Oct. 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Housing Authority has approved an increase in their flat rate rents. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sets Fair Market Rent each year, and in Columbia, the Public Housing Program sets flat rents at a minimum of 80% of the Fair Market Rent to charge residents.
City council concerned about plumbing repair costs for homeowners
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City Council got an update Tuesday on the status of their efforts to improve clean water and learned there is a setback that could delay the project. Columbia Water presented the latest out of the agency's clean water project. It's an ongoing effort to improve...
"There are officers everywhere": Parents react to new safety measures at Richland 2 athletic events
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The "Friday Night Lights" were blue as Richland Two implemented increased safety measures and had extra security for week 5 of Friday night football. Fans were sent through metal detectors and had to have their student IDs checked and tickets scanned to get inside the games.
Batesburg-Leesville looking forward to new sidewalks
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — New sidewalks are coming to Batesburg-Leesville next month. This comes eight years after town officials filed a grant application with SCDOT. Since then, locals in Batesburg-Leesville have been walking on the edge, literally. Soon they'll have some more space. "These sidewalks are being put in to...
Some in Columbia's public housing will see rent go up in October
Starting October 1, some public housing residents will see their rent go up. Here's more on how much residents can expect to pay and why rent is being raised.
Columbia Housing Authority explain rental increases for some low-income housing residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re learning more about the rental increases for affordable housing units managed by Rent Haven. Roughly 100 people living within affordable housing complexes received a letter stating that their rent would go up by about $500 per month. One letter was emailed to our newsroom.
Columbia Water sending out letters to almost 200 homes, part of wastewater overhaul
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Columbia Water sent out an update with their Clean Water 2020 plan, paving the way for an overhaul on the city's wastewater system. Since starting work in 2016, hundreds of thousands of sewer lines have been repaired or built:. 178,000 ft of pipes built. 600,000 ft...
Newberry City Council to enter modified lease agreement
NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council voted to terminate the current lease agreement related to downtown’s Astwood Park at a special meeting last week. Motion was made by Councilperson Jackie Holmes and seconded by Councilperson Edwin Wicker to terminate the current lease and enter in a modified new agreement.
How Midlands colleges are trying to help curb teacher shortages
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Teacher shortages around the country are no secret. In the Midlands, it is no different. As many schools struggle to fill classrooms with qualified individuals, the US Department of Education is trying to help with money. On Monday, the department announced it would be giving nearly...
South Carolina State Fair Discount Tickets are Now Available
Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 (Columbia, S.C.) — Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location.
