Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
Mets manager Buck Showalter addresses possibility of losing NL East to Braves
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter addressed the possibility of losing the NL East division to the Atlanta Braves, and he takes accountability. The New York Mets are fairly likely to lose the NL East division to the defending World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves. Mets manager Buck Showalter shared...
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Giants prediction, odds, pick – 9/18/2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants. Check out our MLB odds series for our Dodgers Giants prediction and pick. Andrew Heaney gets the start for the Dodgers, while Alex Cobb takes the hill for the Giants. With the Dodgers having to work around injuries in their...
Fans React to Cardinals’ Comeback Vs Raiders
Sunday was definitely one for the books — and surely a highlight for the Arizona Cardinals’ early season. After looking much like the Week 1 letdown that transpired against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cardinals stormed back against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. Fans and spectators...
NFL・
Look: Tom Brady threw multiple tantrums against Saints
Tom Brady has had very little success against the New Orleans Saints since he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that theme continued during Sunday’s game between the two teams. To say Brady was irate about it would be an understatement. Brady could not hide his frustration as...
Watch: Frustrated Tom Brady throws tablet on sidelines
The Saints have been a big Achilles heel for Brady and the Buccaneers the past two seasons, winning each of the past four regular season games between the two teams. That trend continued through the first part of Sunday's game as Brady completed just 11 of his first 19 passes and did not break the 100-yard barrier. The Buccaneers were also scoreless at halftime.
NBA Executive Thinks Kevin Durant Being Traded During The Trade Deadline Is Highly Improbable
The Brooklyn Nets have had a roller coaster of an offseason. With their superstar Kevin Durant demanding a trade, it seemed like the Nets era was coming to a screeching halt. But the Nets remained adamant about getting the best deal for KD, and given their astronomical demands, it was unsurprising to see that no teams agreed to a trade for Durant this offseason.
Report: Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing heavy free-agent interest
Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams. Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.
NFL・
Dodgers topple Giants for 100th win of season
The Los Angeles Dodgers earned their 100th win of the season Saturday night, riding Justin Turner’s three hits and left-hander
Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?
The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
Yankees getting instant impact from veteran first baseman after injury spell
The New York Yankees have been patiently waiting for the return of first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who has missed most of September after landing on the injured list with a back injury. Rizzo last played on August 30, hitting home runs in consecutive games before going down, putting the Yankees...
The Milwaukee Bucks Signed A New Player And Then Waived Him
View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season in just 33 days when they face off with the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania. Their first preseason game is in just two weeks when they host the...
The Padres Are Held Back By A Longstanding Problem
The San Diego Padres have all of a sudden found themselves desperately fighting for their postseason life. A similar feeling to that of last year after their unprecedented second-half slide is felt right now in San Diego. The talent is certainly there for this team to turn it around. They...
David Price Debunks False Report
It was a typical Sunday morning, that is until news hit that came out of left field (pun intended). The story was spread by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale who said Dodgers veteran David Price was "Tired and his whole body hurt." Fox Sports: MLB went so far as to...
MLB power rankings: Dodgers are baseball's first to 100 wins. Who's going to join them?
The Dodgers and Astros have been here before, but the Mets (1988) and Braves (2003) can reach 100 wins too.
Kevin Durant Praises Lamar Jackson During Ravens - Dolphins Game: "No. 8 Has Gone To Another Level."
Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, capable of running the ball at a high level and throwing accurately as well. He has won a unanimous MVP award during the 2019 NFL season and has already led the Baltimore Ravens to a win over the Jets this season.
Robbie Grossman powers Braves to sweep of Phillies
Robbie Grossman drove in a pair of runs to spark the Braves to a 5-2 win and a three-game sweep over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Spencer Strider fanned 10 to become the first Atlanta (91-55) rookie to record 200 strikeouts. Strider did not allow a hit until Alec Bohm...
Report: NFL looking at possible involvement of Bruce Arians during Bucs-Saints brawl
Behind a dominant defensive effort, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers downed the New Orleans Saints 20-10 on Sunday. One of, if not the biggest story coming out of the game, however, was the on-field brawl between Bucs star wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints standout cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the fourth quarter.
The Yankees have a Clay Holmes problem and it’s sending shockwaves through the bullpen
The New York Yankees are facing a few mediums of adversity as we approach the postseason. Blowing a win against the Milwaukee Brewers wasn’t exactly how manager Aaron Boone planned to start the series before heading back to the Bronx against the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, aside from a poor...
The Padres Are Left Shocked After Their Big Deadline
The San Diego Padres made a huge splash at the trade deadline just over a month ago, acquiring stars such as Josh Hader, Juan Soto, Brandon Drury, and Josh Bell. Those moves made San Diego look like a clear World Series contender. However, since those moves were made, the Padres...
