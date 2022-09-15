ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Fans React to Cardinals’ Comeback Vs Raiders

Sunday was definitely one for the books — and surely a highlight for the Arizona Cardinals’ early season. After looking much like the Week 1 letdown that transpired against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cardinals stormed back against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. Fans and spectators...
NFL
Yardbarker

Look: Tom Brady threw multiple tantrums against Saints

Tom Brady has had very little success against the New Orleans Saints since he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that theme continued during Sunday’s game between the two teams. To say Brady was irate about it would be an understatement. Brady could not hide his frustration as...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Watch: Frustrated Tom Brady throws tablet on sidelines

The Saints have been a big Achilles heel for Brady and the Buccaneers the past two seasons, winning each of the past four regular season games between the two teams. That trend continued through the first part of Sunday's game as Brady completed just 11 of his first 19 passes and did not break the 100-yard barrier. The Buccaneers were also scoreless at halftime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

NBA Executive Thinks Kevin Durant Being Traded During The Trade Deadline Is Highly Improbable

The Brooklyn Nets have had a roller coaster of an offseason. With their superstar Kevin Durant demanding a trade, it seemed like the Nets era was coming to a screeching halt. But the Nets remained adamant about getting the best deal for KD, and given their astronomical demands, it was unsurprising to see that no teams agreed to a trade for Durant this offseason.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing heavy free-agent interest

Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams. Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.
NFL
Yardbarker

Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?

The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

The Milwaukee Bucks Signed A New Player And Then Waived Him

View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season in just 33 days when they face off with the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania. Their first preseason game is in just two weeks when they host the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

The Padres Are Held Back By A Longstanding Problem

The San Diego Padres have all of a sudden found themselves desperately fighting for their postseason life. A similar feeling to that of last year after their unprecedented second-half slide is felt right now in San Diego. The talent is certainly there for this team to turn it around. They...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

David Price Debunks False Report

It was a typical Sunday morning, that is until news hit that came out of left field (pun intended). The story was spread by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale who said Dodgers veteran David Price was "Tired and his whole body hurt." Fox Sports: MLB went so far as to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Robbie Grossman powers Braves to sweep of Phillies

Robbie Grossman drove in a pair of runs to spark the Braves to a 5-2 win and a three-game sweep over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Spencer Strider fanned 10 to become the first Atlanta (91-55) rookie to record 200 strikeouts. Strider did not allow a hit until Alec Bohm...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Padres Are Left Shocked After Their Big Deadline

The San Diego Padres made a huge splash at the trade deadline just over a month ago, acquiring stars such as Josh Hader, Juan Soto, Brandon Drury, and Josh Bell. Those moves made San Diego look like a clear World Series contender. However, since those moves were made, the Padres...
SAN DIEGO, CA

