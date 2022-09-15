The Saints have been a big Achilles heel for Brady and the Buccaneers the past two seasons, winning each of the past four regular season games between the two teams. That trend continued through the first part of Sunday's game as Brady completed just 11 of his first 19 passes and did not break the 100-yard barrier. The Buccaneers were also scoreless at halftime.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO