Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
3 departments called to house fire in Posey Co.
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Three fire departments were called to the scene of a house fire in Posey County. Dispatchers say it broke out Monday at North and Gum Streets in Cynthiana. Fire officials weren’t able to speak to our crew, but a neighbor tells us two people were...
14news.com
EWSU customer service window to temporarily close next week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say their customer service window in the Civic Center will be closed next week. That will be closed from Monday, September 26 to Friday, September 30. They tell us they will be making some improvements while they are...
wevv.com
Multiple departments battling large house fire in Posey County
Crews are currently working to extinguish a large house fire in Posey County, Indiana. We're told the fire broke out at a home near the intersection of North Street and Gum Street in the town of Cynthiana. A witness at the scene of the fire tells us that multiple fire...
String of fires addressed by Newburgh Fire Department
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or close to Warrick County, you may have noticed the recent uptick of fires lately. As a response, the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department released a statement Saturday night giving more insight on the incidents and giving thanks where needed. Here’s what they said: “Over the past week, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-State scam tries to steal your hard-earned money
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Have you ever gotten a suspicious text message with a shady link? If you have, it’s always better to be careful and not click it. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to be cautious as a recent scam is targeting people in the Tri-State. The text, seen […]
14news.com
2022 Shepard Lecture Series to host evening with 4 Ind. Appellate Judges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Evansville Bar Association and Evansville Bar Foundation will welcome four judges of the Court of Appeals of Indiana to Evansville. According to a press release, the group will be sharing the court’s 131-year story with the public. The Honorable Randall T. Shepard, former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Indiana, will be joined by Judge Melissa S. May, Judge Elaine Brown, and Judge Leanna K. Weissmann for the event.
WTVW
Changes are coming, but who will lead Henderson County?
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- From major new investments coming from companies like Pratt Industries, to the I-69 Ohio River Crossing, to Churchill Downs buying Ellis Park– changes are coming from all sides in Henderson County. But as Henderson County voters prepare to head to the polls this November, they’ll...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – September 19, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Jordan L. Jeffcoat; Sophia M. Christiansen; Jyeon C. Chambers; Dean A. Hancock; Mayisha Kabuhungu; Timothy S. Davis; Jessica M. Sarnowski O’Brien; Lucas J. Knepp; James C. Decker, III; Megan M. Shoultz; James M. Cosentino; Earl Williams; Jacob A. Thomas; Christian E. Kaiser; Jaiver Soto Villasmil; Clairissa E. Amos; Halle M. Pearson; Lorenzo Torres; Landon Scott Barlett; Hayleigh A. Weigand; Bryan L. Morrow; Jacob N. Morris; Faith A. Sisson; Daniel F. Foster; Charles J. Specht, II; Dale R. Davidson; Jeremy A. Acosta; Damon L. Sallee; Kyle L. Aders; Brendan R. Hengle; Tyrone M. Rice, II; David W. Oost; Michael S. Meadors; Judith A. Hudson; Kaiden S. Casebolt; Anne F. Payne; Skyler J. Geer; Librado Garcia Nolasco; Joni D. Hayes; Deborah E. Doyle; Devin L. McCamish; Jon D. Pyle; Kimberly A. Faulconer; Tammy L. James; Isabella G. Page; Ralph T. McCoy; Bryce D. Hazelip; Jesse A. Gordon; Logan W. Deadmond; Kelly L. Fields.
14news.com
Truck crashes into Jasper business
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Jasper hardware store was damaged when a truck crashed into it Monday. Police say it happened around 9:20 a.m. at Sturms Hardware Store on Main Street. They say the driver of the truck hit the parking stall, and then hit the accelerator instead of brake.
Deputy Hicks celebrates progress one year after shooting
Posey County, Ind. (WEHT) A sheriff deputy in Posey County is celebrating a major milestone today. Deputy Bryan Hicks was shot in the head on September 18th, 2021, when responding to a welfare check in New Harmony. For about two weeks, Hicks was in a coma in the Intensive Care Unit. “You were becoming awake […]
14news.com
Nut Club lays out electrical wiring ahead of Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are just about two weeks away from the start of the Fall Festival. The West Side Nut Club is already working hard getting things ready on Franklin Street. They shared a video on Facebook Sunday, showing crews laying electrical wiring that will provide power to...
whopam.com
Attorneys working toward potential resolution in North Elm St. shooting case
Attorneys believe they’ll be able to resolve the case against prior to trial for the suspect accused of shooting a woman in May of last year on North Elm Street. David Rye represents 26-year old Marshawn Taylor of Hopkinsville and asked Judge Andrew Self Monday morning for another court date to give him and the Commonwealth more time to work toward some type of plea deal while Taylor is incarcerated as a state inmate on other charges at the Little Sandy Correctional Complex.
14news.com
Evansville Christian School makes giant pink ribbon in support of teacher
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students and staff at Evansville Christian School took time to support one of their teachers battling breast cancer. Last week, dozens of them wore pink and met out on the field to form a giant, pink, human ribbon. It was done as an encouragement to Mrs....
4-vehicle crash shuts down part of Columbia Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Central Dispatch says an accident with injuries has shut down part of a busy street Saturday night. We’re told the call came in around 8:14 p.m. When officers arrived on Columbia Street, they came across a four vehicle accident. Dispatch tells us it appeared one of the cars involved may […]
wevv.com
Public feedback is still being gathered on the future Lloyd4U project
A $100 million dollar investment by IN-DOT will reshape parts of the Lloyd Expressway and help congestion. The plan includes over a dozen improvements made to intersections from the Posey County line to Cross Pointe Boulevard on the east side of Evansville. Back in March IN-DOT showed the designs and...
Lloyd Expressway westbound reopened after motorcycle crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us the Westbound Lloyd Expressway is completely shut down in the area of Burkhardt Road after a crash Sunday night. We’re told the accident with injuries call came in at 8:20 p.m. Dispatch says it was reported as a crash between a truck and a motorcycle. Officials tell us […]
wamwamfm.com
Energy Assistance Applications
Beginning October 3rd, Energy Assistance Applications for the 2022-2023 season will be available. PACE Community Action Agency says its program provides income qualified households in Daviess, Greene, Knox, and Sullivan Counties a one-time benefit toward their home’s primary heat source. Clients from the 2021-2022 season will receive an application...
WTVW
Warrick County fires spark firefighter debate
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- To pay or not to pay, that is the question facing communities in Warrick County, particularly after a week where firefighters battled at least four different fires, including three in Newburgh alone in as many days. Whereas Evansville and Boonville have paid fire departments, Newburgh is largely...
Henderson girl with chronic illness celebrated at Walmart
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A western Kentucky girl had a day full of surprises thanks to a partnership between Walmart, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments. That is because today was ‘Charlee’s Day’ at the Henderson Walmart, in honor of Charlee Hight. Charlee is four years old and suffers from a serious […]
daviessky.org
Update on Broadband Expansion Project
After several regulatory delays, Conexon is accelerating the construction of a fiber-to-the-home network across Kenergy’s service territory. “They plan to make up for lost time by bringing in additional crews for the installation,” said Assistant Treasurer Jordan Johnson. “Their aim is still to connect some customers by the end of this year but if they miss that target it will be by a matter of weeks not months.”
Comments / 1