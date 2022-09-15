Read full article on original website
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Subways Completed 50 Years of Success With BARTAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
Would The Beat Generation Authors be Homeless in Today's San Francisco?Amancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Good times transcend some weird weatherClay KallamNapa, CA
Richmond awarded $9.7M grant for upgrades to Main Library
The City of Richmond has been awarded a California State Library Building Forward. grant of $9,712,979 to make critical upgrades at the historic Main Library, according to the City Manager’s Office. The grant, which requires that the city match the funds, will support upgrades to the aging building, including...
GRIP’s 36th Annual Harmony Walk set for in-person return
Registration is open for the Greater Richmond Interfaith Program’s (GRIP) biggest fundraiser: the 36th Annual Harmony Walk, which will be back in person for the first time since 2019. The community-based event will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, at Nicholl Park and will include a 5k walk/fun run through...
richmondconfidential.org
Remembering Richmond native and environmental leader Henry Clark: ‘a soldier on the battlefield, making things happen’
Family, friends, co-workers and community members gathered at Lucky A’s North Richmond Baseball Field on Saturday to celebrate the life and legacy of Henry Arthur Clark, a pioneer of the environmental justice movement in Richmond and beyond. Clark passed away on June 2, at 77 years old. To a...
Richmond Community Chess Festival set for Oct. 8
On National Chess Day Saturday, Oct. 8, residents throughout the City of Richmond are encouraged to participate in the 3rd Richmond Community Chess Festival at CoBiz Richmond, 1503 Macdonald Ave. The daylong festival, a project between the West Coast Chess Alliance (WCCA) and the Berkeley Chess School, will include a...
People We Meet: Brindissy Garcia, thrift shop owner
Brindissy Garcia was just a teenager in 1989 when she first arrived in San Francisco from Honduras with her one-year-old son. She dropped out of school and was too young to get hired. But she needed money. Someone at a flea market advised that she buy at the Salvation Army...
Richmond e-bikeshare program relaunches under new name, ‘LEAP’
After a hiatus, Richmond’s e-bikeshare program has returned. The relaunch began today and will be phased in over the next 30 days with expansion planned throughout the community, according to Richmond Mayor Tom Butt. The announcement came just in time for the Micromobility America Conference taking place at the Craneway Pavilion Sept. 15-16.
UpSwing Aerial Dance Company film ‘Pressure’ receives award
Richmond resident Cherie Carson and her aerial dance company, UpSwing Aerial Dance, has continued its award-winning ways for its sixth dance-for-camera aerial work “Pressure.”. “Pressure” won the category of Music Video from Caravan International Film Festival in West Bengal, India. The mobile film festival, a first of its kind...
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
padailypost.com
City Council renames Columbus Day
Palo Alto City Council decided Sept. 12 to remove Columbus Day from the calendar and instead celebrate the second Monday in October as two holidays: Indigenous People’s Day and Italian Heritage Day. The new city holidays are ceremonial only, and city employees won’t get the day off …
eastcountytoday.net
Lacey Ferguson Issues 24-Minute Statement Regarding Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe
On Sunday, Antioch resident and former advocate and volunteer of Mayor Lamar Thorpe issued a 24-minute video statement regarding recent allegations made against the mayor. Within the 24-minute video, Lacey Ferguson stated the following:. It takes bravery to come forward. She believed the two women who came froward at the...
Asian American rally organizer attacked by homeless woman in San Francisco neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco rally organizer said she was hurt in an unprovoked attacked in the Portola neighborhood in broad daylight on September 2nd.Selena, a San Francisco resident, who prefers to keep her last name private, shared photos of her recovering in the emergency room.She helped organize a rally to protest a proposed cannabis dispensary at 2490 San Bruno Ave. She said after she wrapped up the community event attended largely by the Chinese community around 10:40 a.m., a woman not affiliated with the rally appeared. "She said 'FU' and then she started coming right at me, started pulling...
$32M Sea Cliff mansion, home to SF interior designer, showcases the 'California look'
Panoramic ocean views, a poolside courtyard and private access to Baker Beach all for $32 million.
hoodline.com
Black Star Pirate BBQ team opens live music & comfort food venue in Pt. Richmond
The team behind Richmond's artsy waterfront eatery-and-music-joint, Black Star Pirate BBQ, have opened another restaurant and live performance venue, this time in Point Richmond. It's called the Baltic Kiss, and it recently opened in the space belonging to Richmond's oldest bar, at 135 Park Place. Chef Tony Carracci, whose high-end...
Volunteers sought for West County Coastal Cleanup Day this weekend
Get ready to don those sturdy shoes and grab your refillable water bottles, because the California Coastal Commission’s “38th Annual California Coastal Cleanup Day” is happening Sat., Sept. 17. Note that a few related events will take place on Sat., Sept. 24. As its name suggests, Coastal...
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Petaluma, California
If you’re looking for a charming town to explore in Northern California, add Petaluma to your list. Just a short drive from San Francisco, Petaluma offers a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Petaluma is strategically located, as the Pacific Ocean, San Pablo Bay, and...
NBC Bay Area
$724K Powerball Ticket Matching 5 Numbers Sold in Martinez
A lucky Powerball player in the East Bay won $724,000 on a ticket matching the first five numbers in Saturday night's $225 million draw, according to the California Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Valley Convenience Mart, 835 Alhambra Ave. in Martinez in Contra Costa County, the lottery said.
rwcpulse.com
Blog: Wyatt Earp’s Date With Destiny in Redwood City
The wild west is full of heroes and villains, tall tales and legends of all kinds. If asked who was the most famous Marshal, most people would likely say Wyatt Earp. He was involved in one of the most famous events that took place during those rough and tumble days: The Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, which took place in Tombstone, Arizona, in 1881.
Bed Bath & Beyond to permanently close Larkspur and San Leandro locations
The company closed two other Bay Area locations earlier this year.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County food hall Local Kitchens names 7 restaurants for September opening
A Sept. 23 opening is planned in Mill Valley for Local Kitchens, a micro food hall. As the North Bay Business Journal reported in May, the venue will host seven restaurants at a single location at 741 E. Blithedale Ave. Initial businesses there, according to the owners, are set to be Oren’s Hummus, The Melt, Sushirrito, Proposition Chicken, The Plant, Wise Sons and Fiorella.
SFStation.com
Mare Island Dock of Bay Festival 2022
Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, Eric Gales, The Mother Hips, & Vinyl. The 2nd Annual Mare Island Dock of Bay Festival has an incredible music line-up featuring Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, Eric Gales, The Mother Hips, and Vinyl. Karl Denson just got back from touring Europe with the Rolling Stones and is currently heading towards the west coast with his band.
