Miller Family Wine Co.’s Nicholas Miller Nominated for ‘Wine Executive of the Year’ by Wine Enthusiast

Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
SLOPOKE Art Show in Santa Ynez Valley Shines Light on Art of the West
If the notion of a western-themed fine art show at a storied thoroughbred horse ranch makes you kick up your heels in delight, you won’t want to miss the uniquely charming SLOPOKE, September 23-25. Held at Flag Is Up Farms — the 100-acre Solvang horse ranch owned and operated...
Santa Barbara Independent
Martin Estrada Sworn In as United States Attorney for the Central District of California
LOS ANGELES – Martin Estrada was sworn in today as the United States Attorney for the Central District of California. Estrada, 45, was sworn in by Chief United States District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez in a private ceremony this morning. Estrada now oversees the largest United States Attorney’s Office...
Comments / 0