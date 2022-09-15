Read full article on original website
Packers Elevate Patrick Taylor: What It Means
Running back Patrick Taylor will make his season debut for the Packers on Sunday against the Bears. The noteworthy note from Saturday is who was not elevated.
David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD
The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Luke Getsy had a plan for the Bears' rushing attack
If there's one thing the Bears did successfully during Sunday night's 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, it was rushing the ball. The Bears ran for 180 yards on Sunday night. David Montgomery (122 rushing yards) handled most of the workload, while Khalil Herbert (38 rushing yards) and Justin Fields (20) cleaned up the rest.
numberfire.com
Allen Lazard (ankle) active in Week 2 for Green Bay
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard is active for the team's Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears. This doesn't come as any real surprise, as early-morning reports suggested Lazard was good to go on Sunday Night Football. Still, it's nice to see an official confirmation. He'll be Aaron Rodgers' top pass-catching option out wide.
Source: Bakhtiari Out for Packers vs. Bears
The Green Bay Packers’ All-Pro left tackle, who returned to practice on Friday, will not play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
Packers DB has brutal way of trolling Bears
The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears make no secret of their shared rivalry, and Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander issued a reminder of that on Friday ahead of the first meeting of 2022. Alexander, a veteran cornerback, said he always likes playing against the Bears, and part of that...
Week 2 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears (1-0) will face the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football, where the Bears will look to get on the right side of what’s been a one-sided rivalry. Chicago is coming off a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1). They’ll be looking to...
Yardbarker
Bears Lose To The Packers 27-10 On Sunday Night Football
The Chicago Bears played the Green Bay Packers for the 205th time on Sunday. This game started with what looked like a continuation of week one for both teams. But then things unraveled for Chicago while Green Bay's offense lit up. Justin Fields did everything he could to mount a comeback but fell short in multiple areas.
NBC Sports
Aaron Jones scores his second touchdown to give Packers a 17-7 lead
Aaron Jones scored his second touchdown of the night, with 4:36 remaining until halftime, to give the Packers a 17-7 lead. Jones’ first touchdown came on a 15-yard touchdown run with 14:54 remaining in the second quarter. His second was an 8-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers. Jones now has...
