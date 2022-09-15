ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD

The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
GREEN BAY, WI
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans

The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Luke Getsy had a plan for the Bears' rushing attack

If there's one thing the Bears did successfully during Sunday night's 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, it was rushing the ball. The Bears ran for 180 yards on Sunday night. David Montgomery (122 rushing yards) handled most of the workload, while Khalil Herbert (38 rushing yards) and Justin Fields (20) cleaned up the rest.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Allen Lazard (ankle) active in Week 2 for Green Bay

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard is active for the team's Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears. This doesn't come as any real surprise, as early-morning reports suggested Lazard was good to go on Sunday Night Football. Still, it's nice to see an official confirmation. He'll be Aaron Rodgers' top pass-catching option out wide.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Packers DB has brutal way of trolling Bears

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears make no secret of their shared rivalry, and Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander issued a reminder of that on Friday ahead of the first meeting of 2022. Alexander, a veteran cornerback, said he always likes playing against the Bears, and part of that...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears Lose To The Packers 27-10 On Sunday Night Football

The Chicago Bears played the Green Bay Packers for the 205th time on Sunday. This game started with what looked like a continuation of week one for both teams. But then things unraveled for Chicago while Green Bay's offense lit up. Justin Fields did everything he could to mount a comeback but fell short in multiple areas.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Aaron Jones scores his second touchdown to give Packers a 17-7 lead

Aaron Jones scored his second touchdown of the night, with 4:36 remaining until halftime, to give the Packers a 17-7 lead. Jones’ first touchdown came on a 15-yard touchdown run with 14:54 remaining in the second quarter. His second was an 8-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers. Jones now has...
GREEN BAY, WI

