AL MVP Race: Cases for Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani; odds, stats, predictions
The 2022 MLB season has provided us with one of the most fascinating MVP races of all time. On the West Coast, Los Angeles Angels pitcher/outfielder Shohei Ohtani is putting together an absolutely unique season. He has a 2.55 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 141 innings, making him one of the best pitchers in the world. He also has hit 34 home runs at the plate and has been 45% better than the average major-league hitter by wRC+ (weighted runs created plus). Essentially, he has been a top-five pitcher and a top-10 hitter while doing both jobs full-time.
Shohei Ohtani's MVP case: The argument for an unprecedented season
Aaron Judge is producing prodigious statistics and a near-nightly show in pursuit of decades-old records, but to use his chase to diminish Shohei Ohtani's accomplishments is to punish Ohtani for being exceptional. In most seasons, Judge's year would make him an MVP lock. But this is not the typical season....
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros clinch playoff berth
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Thursday night. NL WEST. The Los...
Aaron Judge's MVP case: A transcendent performance to save Yankees' season
Let's get one thing straight: There will be no Shohei Ohtani slander within these virtual pages. Even debates such as the American League MVP race deserve a dash of nuance. There's a lot of absurdism involved in any MVP discussion, but the most unfortunate side effect of this annual circus is how the conversation usually ends up with people downplaying and nitpicking fabulous seasons. You will not find that here.
Vaughn hits grand slam as White Sox beat Tigers 11-5
DETROIT (AP) — Andrew Vaughn hit his first career grand slam, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 11-5 on Sunday. Eloy Jiménez and AJ Pollock also connected as Chicago won for the third time in four games. Jiménez finished with three hits and three RBIs, and Gavin Sheets had two hits and two RBIs.
Aaron Judge home run tracker: 4 away from breaking AL record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is four home runs away from breaking the MLB American League record of 61 in a season, set in 1961 by Yankees outfielder Roger Maris. On Sunday, Judge hit his 58th homer of the season for the AL-East leading Yankees, meaning he needs just three to tie and four to surpass Maris' 61-year-old mark.
Padres meet the Diamondbacks with 2-1 series lead
San Diego Padres (80-66, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (68-77, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (14-7, 3.16 ERA, .95 WHIP, 175 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (1-0, .00 ERA, .62 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -155, Diamondbacks +132; over/under is 8...
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 698th home run vs. Reds
Albert Pujols hit his 698th home run, a two-run drive that pulled the St. Louis Cardinals into a sixth-inning tie with the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. Pujols hit a first-pitch slider Raynel Espinal 427 feet into the left-field stands for his 19th home run of the season, tying the score 4-4. Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the career list.
Yankees bring road win streak into game against the Brewers
New York Yankees (87-56, first in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (76-67, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Frankie Montas (5-12, 3.89 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.61 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Brewers +107; over/under is 8...
Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with...
Atlanta United faces the Philadelphia Union on the heels of shutout win
Philadelphia Union (18-4-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (9-12-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +146, Philadelphia +161, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Orlando City 1-0, Atlanta United hosts the Philadelphia Union. United...
Brewers look to keep home win streak going, host the Yankees
New York Yankees (87-57, first in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (77-67, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (13-4, 3.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (10-4, 3.39 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -118, Yankees -101; over/under is 7...
The Dodgers become the first team in the MLB with 100 wins as they defeat the Giants, 7-2
The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first team to 100 wins after defeating the San Francisco Giants 7-2. Trayce Thompson clocked his 11th home run of the season and Julio Urías struck out eight in the win.
What loss of Ozzie Albies means for Braves in pennant race, playoffs
What was supposed to be a shot in the arm became a short-lived fantasy for the Braves. Ozzie Albies returned from a three-month stay on the injured list to play in just two games before fracturing his right pinky finger Saturday. Albies is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, or a little more than two weeks, but the Braves are not yet completely counting him out for postseason appearances.
Giants' defense shines in another win, and new DC is a huge reason why
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Seeing Leonard Williams being helped off the field had to be deflating for the Giants' already undermanned defense. Sunday's game was tied, with 23 minutes still to play. No one would've blinked if the defense had played cautiously after that. But that's just not Wink...
