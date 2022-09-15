ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

AL MVP Race: Cases for Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani; odds, stats, predictions

The 2022 MLB season has provided us with one of the most fascinating MVP races of all time. On the West Coast, Los Angeles Angels pitcher/outfielder Shohei Ohtani is putting together an absolutely unique season. He has a 2.55 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 141 innings, making him one of the best pitchers in the world. He also has hit 34 home runs at the plate and has been 45% better than the average major-league hitter by wRC+ (weighted runs created plus). Essentially, he has been a top-five pitcher and a top-10 hitter while doing both jobs full-time.
MLB
FOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani's MVP case: The argument for an unprecedented season

Aaron Judge is producing prodigious statistics and a near-nightly show in pursuit of decades-old records, but to use his chase to diminish Shohei Ohtani's accomplishments is to punish Ohtani for being exceptional. In most seasons, Judge's year would make him an MVP lock. But this is not the typical season....
MLB
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros clinch playoff berth

The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Thursday night. NL WEST. The Los...
MLB
FOX Sports

Aaron Judge's MVP case: A transcendent performance to save Yankees' season

Let's get one thing straight: There will be no Shohei Ohtani slander within these virtual pages. Even debates such as the American League MVP race deserve a dash of nuance. There's a lot of absurdism involved in any MVP discussion, but the most unfortunate side effect of this annual circus is how the conversation usually ends up with people downplaying and nitpicking fabulous seasons. You will not find that here.
MLB
FOX Sports

Vaughn hits grand slam as White Sox beat Tigers 11-5

DETROIT (AP) — Andrew Vaughn hit his first career grand slam, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 11-5 on Sunday. Eloy Jiménez and AJ Pollock also connected as Chicago won for the third time in four games. Jiménez finished with three hits and three RBIs, and Gavin Sheets had two hits and two RBIs.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Aaron Judge home run tracker: 4 away from breaking AL record

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is four home runs away from breaking the MLB American League record of 61 in a season, set in 1961 by Yankees outfielder Roger Maris. On Sunday, Judge hit his 58th homer of the season for the AL-East leading Yankees, meaning he needs just three to tie and four to surpass Maris' 61-year-old mark.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Padres meet the Diamondbacks with 2-1 series lead

San Diego Padres (80-66, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (68-77, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (14-7, 3.16 ERA, .95 WHIP, 175 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (1-0, .00 ERA, .62 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -155, Diamondbacks +132; over/under is 8...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 698th home run vs. Reds

Albert Pujols hit his 698th home run, a two-run drive that pulled the St. Louis Cardinals into a sixth-inning tie with the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. Pujols hit a first-pitch slider Raynel Espinal 427 feet into the left-field stands for his 19th home run of the season, tying the score 4-4. Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the career list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Yankees bring road win streak into game against the Brewers

New York Yankees (87-56, first in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (76-67, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Frankie Montas (5-12, 3.89 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.61 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Brewers +107; over/under is 8...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Atlanta United faces the Philadelphia Union on the heels of shutout win

Philadelphia Union (18-4-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (9-12-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +146, Philadelphia +161, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Orlando City 1-0, Atlanta United hosts the Philadelphia Union. United...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Brewers look to keep home win streak going, host the Yankees

New York Yankees (87-57, first in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (77-67, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (13-4, 3.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (10-4, 3.39 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -118, Yankees -101; over/under is 7...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

What loss of Ozzie Albies means for Braves in pennant race, playoffs

What was supposed to be a shot in the arm became a short-lived fantasy for the Braves. Ozzie Albies returned from a three-month stay on the injured list to play in just two games before fracturing his right pinky finger Saturday. Albies is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, or a little more than two weeks, but the Braves are not yet completely counting him out for postseason appearances.
MLB
FOX Sports

Giants' defense shines in another win, and new DC is a huge reason why

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Seeing Leonard Williams being helped off the field had to be deflating for the Giants' already undermanned defense. Sunday's game was tied, with 23 minutes still to play. No one would've blinked if the defense had played cautiously after that. But that's just not Wink...
NFL

