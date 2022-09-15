Read full article on original website
Missing hiker found dead in Nevada
MOUNT CHARLESTON, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A 75-year-old man who went missing while hiking in Nevada was found dead this weekend, according to his family and search groups. Rock Stanley was last seen Aug. 23 around 5 a.m. hiking at Mount Charleston. His family said Stanley was an experienced hiker.
Fiona makes landfall as a category 1 hurricane on coast of Puerto Rico Sunday afternoon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Radar data from the National Weather Service indicates that Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico near Punta Tocon at 3:20 PM AST (2:20 PM CDT). Maximum sustained winds at landfall were 85 mph with a pressure of 986 mb. Catastrophic flooding...
Missouri officers cracking down on child restraint violations
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) – Multiple agencies in the Show Me State are coming together with a message: Practice property safety with your kids in the car. The Caruthersville Police Department announced they would be joining with law enforcement agencies across Missouri from Sunday, Sept. 18, to Saturday, Sept. 25, for the annual Child Passenger Safety Week Law Enforcement Campaign.
$280 million in federal funds pouring in to solve state’s water woes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas will receive $280 million from the American Rescue Plan to fix its water problems. According to Talk Business & Politics, about $270 million will be used on water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure projects. Eastern Arkansas will receive another $10 million to assist...
Abundance of chickens present at county fair following avian flu scare
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One fair in Northeast Arkansas has seen a busy week, and it’s not just in the number of activities. The Clay County Fair wraps up on Saturday, Sept. 16, and big events such as a rodeo and demolition derby remain on the schedule. Fair...
Arkansas gas prices buck national trend, rise 5 cents
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After three months of declines, Arkansas gas prices did a U-turn in the past week and headed back up. According to GasBuddy.com’s weekly report, the average price of regular unleaded in Arkansas rose 5.6 cents a gallon to $3.17. Gas prices in the Natural State...
New LOTTO Game Tickets Now on Sale
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new game from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery launched on Sunday. The starting jackpot is $250,000. Kirsten Ditto spoke live with Ashley McNatt from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery to find out how this new game is played and how it’s different from Powerball and Mega Millions.
