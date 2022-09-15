CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) – Multiple agencies in the Show Me State are coming together with a message: Practice property safety with your kids in the car. The Caruthersville Police Department announced they would be joining with law enforcement agencies across Missouri from Sunday, Sept. 18, to Saturday, Sept. 25, for the annual Child Passenger Safety Week Law Enforcement Campaign.

