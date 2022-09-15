ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Kait 8

Missing hiker found dead in Nevada

MOUNT CHARLESTON, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A 75-year-old man who went missing while hiking in Nevada was found dead this weekend, according to his family and search groups. Rock Stanley was last seen Aug. 23 around 5 a.m. hiking at Mount Charleston. His family said Stanley was an experienced hiker.
Kait 8

Missouri officers cracking down on child restraint violations

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) – Multiple agencies in the Show Me State are coming together with a message: Practice property safety with your kids in the car. The Caruthersville Police Department announced they would be joining with law enforcement agencies across Missouri from Sunday, Sept. 18, to Saturday, Sept. 25, for the annual Child Passenger Safety Week Law Enforcement Campaign.
Kait 8

$280 million in federal funds pouring in to solve state’s water woes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas will receive $280 million from the American Rescue Plan to fix its water problems. According to Talk Business & Politics, about $270 million will be used on water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure projects. Eastern Arkansas will receive another $10 million to assist...
Kait 8

Arkansas gas prices buck national trend, rise 5 cents

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After three months of declines, Arkansas gas prices did a U-turn in the past week and headed back up. According to GasBuddy.com’s weekly report, the average price of regular unleaded in Arkansas rose 5.6 cents a gallon to $3.17. Gas prices in the Natural State...
Kait 8

New LOTTO Game Tickets Now on Sale

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new game from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery launched on Sunday. The starting jackpot is $250,000. Kirsten Ditto spoke live with Ashley McNatt from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery to find out how this new game is played and how it’s different from Powerball and Mega Millions.

