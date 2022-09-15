Read full article on original website
City of Geronimo celebrates 119th Birthday
GERONIMO, Okla. (KSWO) - There was no limit to the fun out in Geronimo this weekend, as they concluded the city’s 119th birthday celebration. Residents kicked off the event on Friday night, with a great parade and fireworks show, which officials said was a huge success. They even had...
Bacon City, USA, takes over downtown Vernon
Wright's Brand Bacon is celebrating 100 years, and in doing so, Vernon is now Bacon City, USA, for Friday, September 16.
“Care2Cure” Car Show raises money for Huntington’s disease
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Trucks, cars, motorcycles and more were on display this weekend, as officials concluded the 11th annual “Care2Cure” Indoor Car, Truck, and Bike show. The show helps to support the Lawton Area Huntington’s Disease support group, as they continue to spread awareness and education about...
Local bar turned restaurant rebranding and expanding
Wichita Falls restaurant and bar Stick's Place is rebranding and expanding into what will be known as Our Place Eatery and Spirits.
UPDATE: Firefighters contain fire in eastern Comanche County, no structures damaged
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters battled a fire near 90th and southeast Lee Blvd., which threatened two homes in the area. Fire crews were called to the scene a little after 11 a.m. after the large grassfire was spotted east of Lawton. The fire spread quickly, heading northeast, but firefighters...
Cops and Kids Picnic
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 40th annual Cops and Kids Picnic was hosted at the Public Safety Center in Lawton Saturday. Officers from a variety of divisions talked to families about their jobs at booths. Kids also had the chance to ask officers questions and explore their equipment. One of...
Lawtons ‘Largest Garage Sale’ kicks off
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The pandemic may have caused disruptions in many things but nothing could get in the way of Lawtonians love of garage sales. That’s why Lawton’s Largest Garage sale is returning after a two year break. The Garage, Antiques, and Collectibles Sales began Friday at...
Furry Friend Friday: Meet Two Feline Fluffballs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Animals and Fridays are both known for putting smiles on people’s faces, so this Friday, let’s smile together with Furry Friend Friday!. 7News visited with Hannah Brown at the Lawton Animal Welfare to get a good look at all of the furry friends available for adoption, including two adorable four-month-old mixed-breed Persian cats.
Crash on 11th St. propels truck into light pole
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a wreck at 11th and F. Ave. on Monday, after a white Chevrolet truck was reportedly T-boned by another truck, propelling it into a light pole. The white truck appeared to be traveling on 11th Ave. when it...
UPDATE: Body of missing jet skier discovered at Lake Lawtonka
UPDATE: Officials with the Lawton Police Department discovered the body of a missing jet skier Sunday morning, after he disappeared on Lake Lawtonka Saturday. A dive team began searching for the man just after dawn, discovering his body around 11a.m. This footage was sent to us by a boathouse owner...
Greyhound returns to Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton hasn’t had an out of city transportation system since Jefferson Bus Lines left the city in 2019. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers says this is a much-needed resource. “I think people now have another resource to actually use to get to their final destination....
Duncan community raising money for mother in need
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Community is coming together to help provide assistance for a local mother of seven as she battles end-stage kidney failure. Loved ones of Pearl Brown have partnered with Help Hope Live, a national nonprofit, to fundraise online and in-person to help Brown fund her kidney transplant.
Wichita Falls teen struck by vehicle on Barnett Road
The 13-year-old was walking to McNiel Middle School after missing the bus on Monday morning.
New U.S. Citizens recognized at Duncan Public Library
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Each year the Duncan Area Literacy Council and the Duncan Public Library celebrates new American citizens and on Saturday they recognized 8 new citizens. The Citizenship corner, located inside the Duncan Public Library is a place people can receive help in the process of becoming a...
Queen’s funeral live coverage on KFDX Monday morning
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) – NBC’s live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will begin at 4:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time on KFDX Monday morning. The network coverage will be anchored by Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie, and will last until 11:00 a.m. CDT on KFDX. The KFDX Morning News will not air on Monday. […]
First Alert Forecast- September Hot Streak Continues!
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It may be mid-September, but it sure don’t feel like it! The next few days will continue to be plagued by hot, dry, rainless conditions. That’s all thanks to the zone of high pressure currently dominating the southern plains keeping humidity low and winds steadily flowing from the dry, Mexican desert. It’s like someone has taken a giant blow dryer to the US.
Deceased Marine honored with police escort home
A Nocona graduate and United States Marine is now home after he was killed in a wreck in California on September 2, 2022.
One dead after striking tree in Wichita Falls Crash
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead after a car crashed into a tree Friday afternoon on 9th Street. One person was killed after a silver Chrysler Pacifica struck a tree in the 2200 block of 9th Street around 3:44 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022. According to a reporter on the scene, the […]
7News First Alert Weather: Summer you’ve overstayed your welcome
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, clear skies and slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. The International Space Station will be visible across Texoma starting at 8:30 PM from the WSW and continuing through 8:36 PM to the NE.
7News First Alert Weather: Near-record heat as we approach first day of Autumn
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - About exactly one month ago, right after we ended a 2 week stretch of temperatures above 100 through the first half of August, I made the mention that with summers like the one that we have been experiencing (especially with the brutal July we had), we usually see high temps in the upper 90s and low 100s last through the end of September, even if we have a couple cooldowns throughout. Since we broke that 2 week stretch of triple digits, we have only had one day above 100 degrees. While my prediction may have been somewhat incorrect for the most part, it seems that the part about upper 90s and 100s until the end of September might turn out to be correct.
