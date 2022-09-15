Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Subways Completed 50 Years of Success With BARTAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
Would The Beat Generation Authors be Homeless in Today's San Francisco?Amancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Good times transcend some weird weatherClay KallamNapa, CA
Witness on 'heartbreaking' aftermath after 3 Antioch children hit by speeding car
The family says if the son with most severe injuries is able to survive, he will likely be paralyzed from the neck down and need a ventilator for the rest of his life. Here's how you can help:
A mother loses her baby and six people are injured in Rio Linda pursuit crash
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A pregnant woman lost her baby after a car that was being pursued by officials crashed into her vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP’s North Sacramento office said it received reports of reckless driving Friday night. According to CHP, a sideshow was taking place within the intersection […]
3 Children 2 Adults Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In San Ramon (San Ramon, CA)
According to the San Ramon Valley Fire Department, a motor vehicle accident occurred in San Ramon on Friday. The crash happened between Ashbourne Drive and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Highway 101 crash leaves northbound lanes covered in grapes
PETALUMA -- A Sunday afternoon crash on northbound 101 in Petaluma left two lanes covered in hundreds of pounds of freshly harvested grapes.The California Highway Patrol said it got calls reporting the crash and spill around 12:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes just north of E Washington.In the far right lane, there is roadway construction going on and a guard rail. An f-250 truck towing a flatbed trailer full of grape containers got a little too close to the right side.The trailer went up and over guard rail. The driver lost control and trailer rolled over, spilling grapes everywhere. The spill was mostly isolated to the two right lanes. Caltrans reduced traffic to a single northbound lane while crews cleaned up the mess. The closure lasted 3 hours before all lanes were reopened No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.
Crowd of 200 blocks roadway for sideshow in Santa Rosa, four arrested
A crowd of around 200 people blocked off a roadway in Santa Rosa for sideshow activity on Friday, according to Santa Rosa Police Department.
Driver injured in Fairfield rollover car crash
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield firefighters worked to free a victim trapped in a rollover car accident on I-80, according to the Fairfield Fire Department. The fire department said that the victim was trapped in a vehicle that had rolled over on I-80 near Airbase Parkway. Firefighters were able to extract the victim from the […]
2 Adults, 3 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Antioch (Antioch, CA)
According to the Antioch Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Antioch on Friday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
88-year-old crashes car through Trader Joe’s, injuring 8, California officials say
A car plunged through a California Trader Joe’s, injuring eight people, including one child, according to media reports. An 88-year-old Hayward man was behind the wheel of a gray Toyota Avalon when it plowed through the Castro Valley store shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, FOX News reported.
Possible road rage incident in East Bay ends in homicide Sunday
SAN LORENZO -- A possible road rage dispute ended in homicide on Sunday evening in San Lorenzo, according to the Alameda County sheriff.The shooting occurred at the intersection of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards, which has been shut down since 4:27 p.m., when the altercation occurred.Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased man who had suffered gunshot wounds, the sheriff said.The suspect's vehicle fled the scene toward Interstate Highway 880. No further information is available at this time.The Alameda sheriff is asking anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or has a car video of the event to please contact them at (510) 667-7721.
Canyon road reopened after car goes over the side
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are on the scene of a car accident on Norris Canyon Road, according to a tweet from San Ramon Valley Fire Department. SRVFD states that Norris Canyon road is currently closed in both directions between Ashbourne Drive and Crow Canyon Road. A photo shared by SRVFD shows a […]
Burned-out residents blame homeless camp by I-580 for Friday fire
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Several families affected by a large fire in Oakland on Friday were trying to assess the damage and figure out where they'll stay for the next few months.The four-alarm fire severely damaged five homes and a few of those are total losses.Joanna Roberts' one-bedroom cottage in the back of her property was burned to the ground. Two tenants who lived there survived but lost a cat along with their possessions.The main house where Robert lives has minor fire damage."This is more than just shelter, this is memories," Roberts said.Her grandfather built the home and cottage in 1921....
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Big Rig Crash on Highway 88 and Live Oak Road Near Stockton
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal big rig collision near the Stockton area. The truck accident took place shortly before 8:00 p.m. at Live Oak Road and State Route 88 just northeast of Stockton. Details on the Fatal Big Rig Collision on Highway 88...
74-year-old woman charged for Oakley murder
A 74-year-old woman has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Oakley, according to a Facebook post from the Oakley Police Department (OPD).
4 hurt after balcony collapses at Daly City residence, authorities say
Officials say two adults and two children were on the balcony when it collapsed.
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after early-morning collision
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — An early-morning accident sent a motorcycle driver to the hospital on Saturday, according to a tweet from Fairfield Police Department. FPD responded to the scene of an accident that occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Peabody Road at Airbase Parkway. An SUV had collided with a motorcycle. The motorcycle driver was taken […]
Fire burns through mobile homes, cars in Vallejo
A fire tore through a mobile home park in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, according to a tweet from Vallejo Fire Department.
Oakland police investigating multiple burglaries
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place on Saturday, according to a statement from police.
KTVU FOX 2
One man is dead after being shot in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. - Police in Vallejo say one person is dead after being shot on the 2600 block of Spring Road. Officials say just after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday they found a 29-year-old man with a gun shot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, he died from his injuries on Sunday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Super mom’ Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for California kidnapping hoax
Calling her a manipulator and habitual liar, a federal judge on Monday sentenced Sherri Papini to 18 months in prison, ending a six-year saga that began when the Redding-area mom faked her own kidnapping and then shocked the world when she returned three weeks later with an outlandish tale of being abducted at gunpoint by two Latino women.
4 People Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Castro Valley (Castro Valley, CA)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Castro Valley on Thursday. The Alameda County Fire Department states that the crash happened at Trader Joe’s, 2224 Redwood Road at [..]
