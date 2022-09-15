ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Highway 101 crash leaves northbound lanes covered in grapes

PETALUMA -- A Sunday afternoon crash on northbound 101 in Petaluma left two lanes covered in hundreds of pounds of freshly harvested grapes.The California Highway Patrol said it got calls reporting the crash and spill around 12:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes just north of E Washington.In the far right lane, there is roadway construction going on and a guard rail. An f-250 truck towing a flatbed trailer full of grape containers got a little too close to the right side.The trailer went up and over guard rail.  The driver lost control and trailer rolled over, spilling grapes everywhere. The spill was mostly isolated to the two right lanes. Caltrans reduced traffic to a single northbound lane while crews cleaned up the mess. The closure lasted 3 hours before all lanes were reopened No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.
PETALUMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Merced, CA
City
Walnut Creek, CA
City
Los Banos, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Driver injured in Fairfield rollover car crash

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield firefighters worked to free a victim trapped in a rollover car accident on I-80, according to the Fairfield Fire Department. The fire department said that the victim was trapped in a vehicle that had rolled over on I-80 near Airbase Parkway. Firefighters were able to extract the victim from the […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The California Aqueduct#Chp
CBS San Francisco

Possible road rage incident in East Bay ends in homicide Sunday

SAN LORENZO -- A possible road rage dispute ended in homicide on Sunday evening in San Lorenzo, according to the Alameda County sheriff.The shooting occurred at the intersection of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards, which has been shut down since 4:27 p.m., when the altercation occurred.Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased man who had suffered gunshot wounds, the sheriff said.The suspect's vehicle fled the scene toward Interstate Highway 880. No further information is available at this time.The Alameda sheriff is asking anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or has a car video of the event to please contact them at (510) 667-7721.
SAN LORENZO, CA
KRON4 News

Canyon road reopened after car goes over the side

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are on the scene of a car accident on Norris Canyon Road, according to a tweet from San Ramon Valley Fire Department. SRVFD states that Norris Canyon road is currently closed in both directions between Ashbourne Drive and Crow Canyon Road. A photo shared by SRVFD shows a […]
SAN RAMON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Burned-out residents blame homeless camp by I-580 for Friday fire

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Several families affected by a large fire in Oakland on Friday were trying to assess the damage and figure out where they'll stay for the next few months.The four-alarm fire severely damaged five homes and a few of those are total losses.Joanna Roberts' one-bedroom cottage in the back of her property was burned to the ground. Two tenants who lived there survived but lost a cat along with their possessions.The main house where Robert lives has minor fire damage."This is more than just shelter, this is memories," Roberts said.Her grandfather built the home and cottage in 1921....
OAKLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Big Rig Crash on Highway 88 and Live Oak Road Near Stockton

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal big rig collision near the Stockton area. The truck accident took place shortly before 8:00 p.m. at Live Oak Road and State Route 88 just northeast of Stockton. Details on the Fatal Big Rig Collision on Highway 88...
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist sent to hospital after early-morning collision

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — An early-morning accident sent a motorcycle driver to the hospital on Saturday, according to a tweet from Fairfield Police Department. FPD responded to the scene of an accident that occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Peabody Road at Airbase Parkway. An SUV had collided with a motorcycle. The motorcycle driver was taken […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

One man is dead after being shot in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. - Police in Vallejo say one person is dead after being shot on the 2600 block of Spring Road. Officials say just after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday they found a 29-year-old man with a gun shot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, he died from his injuries on Sunday.
VALLEJO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy