Are introverts actually shy?

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX) - We have been told for many years that there are two types of people in the world - introverts and extroverts.

Despite the prevalence of this all-or-nothing view on personality, you might be surprised to hear that this isn't exactly how things work.

Like many matters of human existence, introversion vs. extroversion is more of a spectrum than a ridged 'either-or.'

Further, the concept is less about behavior and more about where one gets their energy.

This week's expert guest is author, speaker, and extrovert, Dr. Jennifer Kahnweiler.

She joins Mike as a champion for introverts - dispelling some misinformation about them and clarifying the concept of introvert vs. extrovert.

So, where do you sit on that spectrum, and what does it all mean? Find out in this week's episode of I've Got questions with Mike Simpson.

Listen to the thought-provoking conversation above.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
