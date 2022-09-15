Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Man cited in connection with Marion, Ill. shots fired investigation
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was cited in connection with a shots fired investigation on Sunday, September 18. Louis L. Gaston, 53, was cited for aggravated discharge of a firearm. According to Marion police, they were dispatched to Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of N....
Kait 8
Man dies in afternoon crash
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) – A man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with an SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:22 p.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. Bradley A. Ward, 26, of Poplar...
KFVS12
Man dies in Cape Girardeau motorcycle crash
A portion of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will be closed for road work. Day 1 of Carneal's parole hearing includes emotional victim's family, survivor testimony. Day one of Michael Carneal's parole hearing included emotional testimony from the family of one of the victims and survivors of the shooting. Preparing southeast...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff man killed in crash
On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau. A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County. MoDOT to make repairs on Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Updated: Sep....
KFVS12
Motorcycle-truck crash claims life of 26-year-old in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Poplar Bluff ended with the death of the motorcyclist. The crash happened at 12:22 p.m. on Sunday, September 18 on Grand Avenue at the intersection of Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. According to the Missouri State...
KFVS12
2-day parole hearing starts Monday for Heath High School shooter
Joshua Wiseman & Chloé’ Ray discuss National Vote Registration Day, which is Tuesday, Sept. 20. Last remains of missing man recovered in Butler County. All of the remains of a man who went missing in 2015 in Butler County are now accounted for. Part of Broadway Street closing...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway fugitive arrested on drug charges in Paducah
A wanted Calloway County fugitive was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop in Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department reports that a motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Allen S. Nesler was stopped on Yarbro Lane. Nesler reportedly gave deputies a forged operator’s license with a name that did not belong...
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway man charged with drug trafficking, other offenses
PADUCAH – A Calloway County man was charged in McCracken County over the weekend for offenses, including allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. According to a news release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, an MCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on Yarbro Lane at approximately 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle was a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Allen S. Nesler of Calloway County.
mymoinfo.com
Suspect In Custody After Iron County Church Burning
(Ironton) A suspect has been taken into custody after an Iron County church was set on fire Wednesday. In a press release from the Iron County Sherriff’s Office, officers were dispatched in response to a structure fire at Gospel Trinity Pentecostal Church in Ironton early Wednesday morning. Shortly after responding to the fire, the Sherriff’s Office was dispatched to an Iron County residence for threats being made to a family by Brenden Harris. Once deputies arrived to the address, items that were stolen from the church were located. Law Enforcement members gained information on the location of the suspect Harris and located him at a residence in Farmington. Harris was taken into custody Wednesday evening and now is facing multiple felony charges. Harris was already on parole for burglary.
KFVS12
Crews respond to Scott City house fire
Senate Republicans in Washington, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, introduce legislation to combat the deadly effects of fentanyl. Paducah police arrested 14 people in an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. Take a look at the SEMO District Fair on September 16. Jackson Police: Man wielding...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with Ironton, Mo. church fire
The Charleston R-1 school district is currently facing a teacher shortage. President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American Railroad workers. Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry...
kfmo.com
Park Hills Man Molestation Charges
(Park Hills, MO) A man from Park Hills, 37 year old Andrew Steven Shular, is facing charges of Child molestation in the third degree after he's accused of having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 10. Law enforcement officials say the alleged the activity is supposed to have taken place between August of 2020 and August of 2021 in Park Hills. The girl is said to be a relative of Shular's. He was taken into custody and booked into the St. Francois County jail. Shular had his initial appearance Thursday in St. Francois County Court.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Cape Girardeau
A southeast Missouri mother wanted on charges of child abuse and child neglect is in custody. A shooting investigation continues in Poplar Bluff. MoDOT to make repairs on Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Missouri Department of Transportation will be making repairs to the Bill Emerson...
KFVS12
2 Cairo, Ill. men charged in connection with 2020 gun theft in Cape Girardeau Co.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two southern Illinois men were charged in connection with a two-year-old gun theft investigation. Chayce A. Harrell, 21, of Cairo, Ill., was charged with one count of felony first-degree burglary and two counts of felony stealing. Senque Shabazz Bingham, 20, of Cairo, Ill., was...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff police investigating shooting outside apartment complex
A southeast Missouri mother wanted on charges of child abuse and child neglect is in custody. A shooting investigation continues in Poplar Bluff. Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A man was arrested in connection with a shots fired investigation...
KFVS12
Vehicles and visitors fill Downtown Cape Girardeau for car show
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There were some pretty awesome vehicles that rolled into Downtown Cape Girardeau this weekend. The vehicles took center stage as they attracted visitors from across the area to visit the 44th Manifolds on Main Street Car Show on Sunday. There were more than 250 vehicles...
KFVS12
Charleston R-1 school district facing teacher shortage
A Heartland teen is giving back to patients at a hospital on his birthday. Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike. President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American Railroad workers. Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Authorities...
KFVS12
Anna Fire and Rescue shows off new fire truck in community event
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters with the Anna Fire and Rescue Department wanted to show their community a new fire truck they recently acquired. The event gave an opportunity for people to view and interact with the new fire apparatus and talk with firefighters. Fire crew members also provided a...
KFVS12
1 person dead in Perry Co., Mo. fatal crash, Hwy. 51 open again
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Law enforcement have reported that all lanes of Highway 51 are now open following a deadly crash in Perry County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C, Timothy Tarrillion, 36, of Perryville, was pronounced dead by the Perry County coroner. Troopers responded to the...
