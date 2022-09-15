ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

7News I-Team probe sparks DC's Dept. of Transportation ethics investigation

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. ethics investigators are looking into a multi-million dollar government contract meant to improve traffic safety. Public records show the private company contracted is co-owned by an official working in D.C.’s Department of Transportation (DDOT). The probe began after the 7News I-Team began questioning the...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Traffic
Washington, DC
Cars
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WTOP

Alexandria residents at odds as Duke Street bus lane proposal takes shape

Alexandria officials are taking a closer look at revamping the Duke Street corridor, with proposals that include the addition of dedicated bus lanes as the Virginia city looks at improving the efficiency of its transit system and safety. But reaction from Alexandria residents was decidedly mixed Thursday night during a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Alexandria mayor speaks out over 'excessive' proposed water rate hike

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Residents in Alexandria could soon see the cost of the water they drink going up for good. Right now, many of them are paying about $7 more a month, according to Virginia American Water, which requested a rate hike in May. At that point, water bills went up, while the State Corporation Commission considers the increase.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Commuting#Commuter#Traffic Congestion#Transportation Planning#Dmv#Hov
Inside Nova

Around Prince William: A modest proposal to reduce our taxes

Here’s a way to increase revenue for Prince William County’s government and school system without raising taxes on businesses and our property and requiring no changes to the strategic or comprehensive plan. This does not involve creating new “economic opportunities,” such as data centers, shopping centers, new homes...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Amazon to Fund More Affordable Housing in SE Fairfax

Amazon.com is awarding more than $163 million in loans and grants to affordable housing project developers in the District, Virginia and Maryland — and a project in Southeast Fairfax County is set to benefit. In the Alexandria area, Good Shepherd Housing and Family Services will receive a $2 million...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Homeowners with Septic Systems Are Encouraged by County DPS to Follow Best-Practice Operation and Maintenance Guidelines as ‘Septic Smart Week’ Approaches

Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services (DPS) is reminding homeowners with septic systems about the importance of proper maintenance as the County recognizes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 10th anniversary of “Septic Smart Week” from Sept. 19-23. A properly installed and operated septic...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
ffxnow.com

Amazon awards $2 million grant for affordable housing in Alexandria area

A local project will receive $2 million in funding from Amazon to secure 18 affordable housing units in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County. Amazon has awarded Good Shepherd Housing and Family Services, an Alexandria-based nonprofit organization that offers assistive housing services, with the grant to acquire 18 homes in the Colchester Towne Condominiums community of the county.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Old Town North affordable housing redevelopment moves forward

The Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority (ARHA) has announced some next steps for plans to redevelop Ladrey High Rise, a public housing building in Old Town North. The current building is an 11-story, 170-unit high rise building housing seniors and residents with disabilities. The redevelopment plans will see that building and an adjoining property demolished for a new mid-rise construction. The new development is slated to be a one-to-one replacement of the units on the site.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

PHOTOS: Arlington County K-9 retires after 8 years of service

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — An Arlington County Police K-9 named Duke just wrapped up his final day on the job after eight years. Authorities said Duke worked in the patrol and narcotics detection division. He will now spend retirement with his handler and his family. Arlington police say...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
southlakessentinel.com

The Uncertain Future of DC’s Chinatown

Washington DC’s Chinatown faces uncertainty after a slow post-pandemic recovery and a rise in commercialization due to the city’s ongoing gentrification. After a whirlwind past two years of quarantines, anti-Asian violence, and increased urban renewal, this celebrated shopping district and historic landmark for the DC community is bracing for a turbulent future.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Maryland State Department Of Education Launches Medicaid Pilot Project

BALTIMORE, Md. – The Maryland State Department of Education is increasing access to free and reduced-price school meals for economically-disadvantaged students this school year through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Direct Certification Medicaid (DCM) pilot project. Maryland is one of seven states newly approved by the USDA...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Fairfax Co. driver busted going 136 mph faces reckless driving charge

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County are urging drivers to slow down after an officer pulled over a driver going 136 mph over the weekend. Fairfax County Police shared a photo of the citation on Twitter. They said the officer stopped the car on Route 28 northbound near Frying Pan Road Saturday evening. The driver now faces a reckless driving charge. If they are found guilty, the driver will face up to a year in jail, a hefty fine and may have their license suspended, police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy