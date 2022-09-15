Read full article on original website
Related
Under New Bill, D.C.’s Traffic Cameras Would Dole Out Points As Well As Fines
The District’s many traffic cameras are well-known for slapping drivers with steep fines for everything from speeding to running a red light, but under a new bill introduced in the D.C. Council they’d also be able to issue something else: points. The bill, authored by Councilmember Christina Henderson...
Maryland drivers required to 'Move Over' when approaching stopped vehicles
MARYLAND, USA — Starting, Oct. 1, Maryland drivers are required under the "Move Over" Law to change lanes or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle showing warning signals. The "Move Over" law was originally enacted because more than 100 law enforcement officers were killed and...
WJLA
7News I-Team probe sparks DC's Dept. of Transportation ethics investigation
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. ethics investigators are looking into a multi-million dollar government contract meant to improve traffic safety. Public records show the private company contracted is co-owned by an official working in D.C.’s Department of Transportation (DDOT). The probe began after the 7News I-Team began questioning the...
D.C. Reduced The Speed Limit To 25 Miles Per Hour On Some Major Streets
The District Department of Transportation announced Friday that some of the city’s busiest and fastest roads have reduced the speed limit from 30 to 25 mph:. A 5-mile stretch of Connecticut Avenue, a key commuter route between D.C. and Montgomery County. A 5-mile stretch of New York Avenue, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
Maryland ranks No. 7 for states with 'most confrontational drivers': Report
WASHINGTON (7News) — A new Forbes Advisor survey compiled data that reportedly shows how some U.S. states have more aggressive drivers than others. One DMV state fell into the top ten for most confrontational drivers in the country. The study analyzed ten key metrics from a survey of 5,000...
WJLA
'This was refreshing': Neighbors hope H Street Festival changes perception of community
WASHINGTON (7News) — With music blaring, vendors selling merchandise, and neighbors enjoying each other's company, the H Street Festival in Northeast D.C. served as a warm goodbye to summer, but neighbors said this was also an opportunity to change the community's recent image. The festival dates back more than...
WTOP
Alexandria residents at odds as Duke Street bus lane proposal takes shape
Alexandria officials are taking a closer look at revamping the Duke Street corridor, with proposals that include the addition of dedicated bus lanes as the Virginia city looks at improving the efficiency of its transit system and safety. But reaction from Alexandria residents was decidedly mixed Thursday night during a...
WJLA
Alexandria mayor speaks out over 'excessive' proposed water rate hike
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Residents in Alexandria could soon see the cost of the water they drink going up for good. Right now, many of them are paying about $7 more a month, according to Virginia American Water, which requested a rate hike in May. At that point, water bills went up, while the State Corporation Commission considers the increase.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: A modest proposal to reduce our taxes
Here’s a way to increase revenue for Prince William County’s government and school system without raising taxes on businesses and our property and requiring no changes to the strategic or comprehensive plan. This does not involve creating new “economic opportunities,” such as data centers, shopping centers, new homes...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Amazon to Fund More Affordable Housing in SE Fairfax
Amazon.com is awarding more than $163 million in loans and grants to affordable housing project developers in the District, Virginia and Maryland — and a project in Southeast Fairfax County is set to benefit. In the Alexandria area, Good Shepherd Housing and Family Services will receive a $2 million...
mocoshow.com
Homeowners with Septic Systems Are Encouraged by County DPS to Follow Best-Practice Operation and Maintenance Guidelines as ‘Septic Smart Week’ Approaches
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services (DPS) is reminding homeowners with septic systems about the importance of proper maintenance as the County recognizes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 10th anniversary of “Septic Smart Week” from Sept. 19-23. A properly installed and operated septic...
WJLA
'I've spoken to students that are terrified': Va. rolls back transgender accommodations
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — As a sophomore at Oakton High School, Rivka Vizcardo-Lichter would rather be worrying about things like driver's education. But after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration released Friday he is rolling back transgender student accommodations in all state schools, she now finds herself having to take part in the game of political ping-pong.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ffxnow.com
Amazon awards $2 million grant for affordable housing in Alexandria area
A local project will receive $2 million in funding from Amazon to secure 18 affordable housing units in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County. Amazon has awarded Good Shepherd Housing and Family Services, an Alexandria-based nonprofit organization that offers assistive housing services, with the grant to acquire 18 homes in the Colchester Towne Condominiums community of the county.
WTOP
A massive sewer tunnel in Alexandria is part of a plan to clean up the Potomac
Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, will ramp up a tunneling project well below the city’s surface next month in an effort to divert sewage from spilling into the Potomac River. The 380-ton tunnel boring machine named “Hazel” was lowered 138 feet — or about 12 stories — into a pumping...
alxnow.com
Old Town North affordable housing redevelopment moves forward
The Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority (ARHA) has announced some next steps for plans to redevelop Ladrey High Rise, a public housing building in Old Town North. The current building is an 11-story, 170-unit high rise building housing seniors and residents with disabilities. The redevelopment plans will see that building and an adjoining property demolished for a new mid-rise construction. The new development is slated to be a one-to-one replacement of the units on the site.
WJLA
PHOTOS: Arlington County K-9 retires after 8 years of service
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — An Arlington County Police K-9 named Duke just wrapped up his final day on the job after eight years. Authorities said Duke worked in the patrol and narcotics detection division. He will now spend retirement with his handler and his family. Arlington police say...
southlakessentinel.com
The Uncertain Future of DC’s Chinatown
Washington DC’s Chinatown faces uncertainty after a slow post-pandemic recovery and a rise in commercialization due to the city’s ongoing gentrification. After a whirlwind past two years of quarantines, anti-Asian violence, and increased urban renewal, this celebrated shopping district and historic landmark for the DC community is bracing for a turbulent future.
WJLA
Mark Taylor officially signs contract to be Spotsylvania Co. schools' next superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Mark Taylor has officially signed a contract to be the next superintendent of Spotsylvania County Public Schools, despite ongoing controversy about whether he's qualified for the job. 7News' Heather Graf reports Taylor signed the contract and accepted the job offer on Monday morning, clearing...
Bay Net
Maryland State Department Of Education Launches Medicaid Pilot Project
BALTIMORE, Md. – The Maryland State Department of Education is increasing access to free and reduced-price school meals for economically-disadvantaged students this school year through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Direct Certification Medicaid (DCM) pilot project. Maryland is one of seven states newly approved by the USDA...
Fairfax Co. driver busted going 136 mph faces reckless driving charge
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County are urging drivers to slow down after an officer pulled over a driver going 136 mph over the weekend. Fairfax County Police shared a photo of the citation on Twitter. They said the officer stopped the car on Route 28 northbound near Frying Pan Road Saturday evening. The driver now faces a reckless driving charge. If they are found guilty, the driver will face up to a year in jail, a hefty fine and may have their license suspended, police said.
Comments / 0