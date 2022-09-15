ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

FOX 16 News

Ribbon-cutting for Little Rock church

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sundays are important for church congregations, but this Sunday was especially memorable for a Little Rock congregation. Fellowship Christian Church of Little Rock held a ribbon cutting for its Sunset Lane campus on Sunday morning. Pastor Kevin A. Kelly cut the ribbon, marking the end of a year-long process. For the […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Little Rock man who fled after shooting sentenced to 25 years

LITTLE ROCK — A Little Rock man has been sentenced to 300 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. United States District Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced Bradley Clayton Walker, 39, to the 25-year term of imprisonment Wednesday. Judge Miller also sentenced Walker to five years of supervised release.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Two suspects arrested in Pulaski County shooting

MCALMONT, Ark. — Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in reference to a shooting near the area of 54th and Brantley in McAlmont. One male victim was reported to have suffered from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, though...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has Lost

Brenda Brown knows pain. She has lost three sons. 23-year-old Dwayne Edwin Martin is one of them. Dwayne was discharged from the United States Marine Corps. On December 11, 1987, Dwayne told his mother goodbye and left their home in the 300 block of Elm Street North Little Rock, Arkansas for work. He left his job at Rob's Place, a diner in Sherwood, Arkansas, after cashing his $148 paycheck around 10:00 pm with an unknown individual, the Charley Project reports.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Watson Chapel High School put on lockdown after 'false report'

PINE BLUFF, Ark — Watson Chapel High School was placed on lock-down on Friday after what Pine Bluff police are calling a 'false report' of an active shooter. According to police, authorities with the Pine Bluff Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police all responded to the report and swept the entire school, ultimately finding nothing.
PINE BLUFF, AR
Pine Bluff Main Library / Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects

Manufacturers : Endicott, Longboard, Interface, Sherwin-Williams, AmeriPolish Surelock System, American Fiber Cement, American Standard, Bega, Focal Point Lights, Gressco, Hubbell, Hunter Douglas Architectural, Johnson Manville TPO, KI, Kimball, Landcape Forms, Leland International, Metal Sales Manufacturing Corp., Milliken, OFS Brands, +6. MEP Engineers : Pettit and Pettit. Landscape Architect : Landscape...
PINE BLUFF, AR
Ashdown police arrest man for meth, fleeing

Officers had located methamphetamine on Gregory before his attempted escape and determined he also had warrants out of Little Rock for burglary and theft. Gregory was caught shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in...
ASHDOWN, AR
Community Garden Benefits Little Rock Neighborhood

Searching for examples of successful community gardens? Look no further than Dunbar Garden in Little Rock, Arkansas. Find how the community garden benefits the city and its people. Thirty years ago, Dunbar Garden took root in a historic Little Rock, Arkansas, neighborhood. Since then, it has become a successful classroom...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
