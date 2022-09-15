Read full article on original website
Ribbon-cutting for Little Rock church
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sundays are important for church congregations, but this Sunday was especially memorable for a Little Rock congregation. Fellowship Christian Church of Little Rock held a ribbon cutting for its Sunset Lane campus on Sunday morning. Pastor Kevin A. Kelly cut the ribbon, marking the end of a year-long process. For the […]
Little Rock police investigating Sunday morning homicide
LRPD investigating homicide at a Baseline Road gas station
KTLO
Little Rock man who fled after shooting sentenced to 25 years
LITTLE ROCK — A Little Rock man has been sentenced to 300 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. United States District Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced Bradley Clayton Walker, 39, to the 25-year term of imprisonment Wednesday. Judge Miller also sentenced Walker to five years of supervised release.
KATV
Central Arkansas Re-entry Coalition hosts annual Rights After Wrongs event
(Little Rock, KATV) — The Central Arkansas Re-Entry Coalition and the City of Little Rock held their annual Rights After Wrongs event this weekend at Henderson Middle School. With the help of multiple partnering organizations, Rights After Wrongs is a yearly event that provides a second chance for those...
KATV
1 shot Friday night near North Little Rock; 2 suspects in custody
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a shooting Friday night in the McAlmont community near North Little Rock, the sheriff's office said in a social media post. According to the PCSO, a male victim was suffering from a gunshot...
It’s about to get noisy: ARDOT schedules I-30 bridge tear-down and replacement
ll Little Rock – North Little Rock Interstate 30 traffic to the newly-constructed river bridge, the 30 Crossing project is about to enter its next phase.
Two suspects arrested in Pulaski County shooting
MCALMONT, Ark. — Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in reference to a shooting near the area of 54th and Brantley in McAlmont. One male victim was reported to have suffered from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, though...
Rights After Wrongs providing reentry help to formerly incarcerated persons
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's not easy to ask for help after a misstep, but plenty of people found the strength to ask for that help at Saturday's Rights After Wrongs event. Shaneka Jones was once in the same place as many of those walking through the doors of the LRSD Developmental Training Center.
Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has Lost
Brenda Brown knows pain. She has lost three sons. 23-year-old Dwayne Edwin Martin is one of them. Dwayne was discharged from the United States Marine Corps. On December 11, 1987, Dwayne told his mother goodbye and left their home in the 300 block of Elm Street North Little Rock, Arkansas for work. He left his job at Rob's Place, a diner in Sherwood, Arkansas, after cashing his $148 paycheck around 10:00 pm with an unknown individual, the Charley Project reports.
Little Rock police: Two shot at 19th St. and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
Two men were shot at the intersection Little Rock's 19th Street and Doctor Martin Luther King Drive, police report.
Family comes together to search for missing Jacksonville man
Since Sunday night, family members of 36-year-old Marcus Williams from Jacksonville have formed search parties in North Little Rock after he was last seen on his dirt bike.
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating Friday night shooting
One person is injured after a shooting Friday night near the McAlmont community.
North Little Rock woman still waiting to hear from her mother in Ukraine even after mass grave found
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The search continues for a North Little Rock woman, Marina Amdream, who has been trying to get in contact with her mom for almost 200 days. The town her mother lives in, Izium, was liberated eight days ago, but now they have discovered massive graves. Amdream called the Vice Mayor […]
Watson Chapel High School put on lockdown after 'false report'
PINE BLUFF, Ark — Watson Chapel High School was placed on lock-down on Friday after what Pine Bluff police are calling a 'false report' of an active shooter. According to police, authorities with the Pine Bluff Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police all responded to the report and swept the entire school, ultimately finding nothing.
ArchDaily
Pine Bluff Main Library / Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects
Manufacturers : Endicott, Longboard, Interface, Sherwin-Williams, AmeriPolish Surelock System, American Fiber Cement, American Standard, Bega, Focal Point Lights, Gressco, Hubbell, Hunter Douglas Architectural, Johnson Manville TPO, KI, Kimball, Landcape Forms, Leland International, Metal Sales Manufacturing Corp., Milliken, OFS Brands, +6. MEP Engineers : Pettit and Pettit. Landscape Architect : Landscape...
ktoy1047.com
Ashdown police arrest man for meth, fleeing
Officers had located methamphetamine on Gregory before his attempted escape and determined he also had warrants out of Little Rock for burglary and theft. Gregory was caught shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in...
UAMS create plan to reverse healthcare disparity in Black communities
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Local healthcare workers came together at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in hopes of addressing the disparities in medical care within the Black community. Several leaders at UAMS, plus Mayor Frank Scott Jr. united on Friday afternoon to continue the conversation. They said...
Mother Earth News
Community Garden Benefits Little Rock Neighborhood
Searching for examples of successful community gardens? Look no further than Dunbar Garden in Little Rock, Arkansas. Find how the community garden benefits the city and its people. Thirty years ago, Dunbar Garden took root in a historic Little Rock, Arkansas, neighborhood. Since then, it has become a successful classroom...
Pine Bluff police investigating deadly overnight shooting on S. Elm Street
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning, leaving one person dead around 2:00 a.m. According to reports, authorities arrived at S. Elm Street, which is where they found two people victims outside of the home, suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities...
KATV
Man in yellow bonnet wanted for fraudulent use of debit card at Walmart in Jacksonville
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect is wanted by the Jacksonville Police Department for his involvement in a fraudulent use of a debit card. Police said the incident involving the male suspect happened Sept. 6 at an area Walmart. The man was seen wearing a yellow bonnet or shower...
