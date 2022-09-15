ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 17

Shirley Rosenau
5d ago

When his statements are lies that don't make any sense, will CBS question them? I doubt it. We are all supposed to be dumb enough to go along with it. He is ruining our country.

Reply(3)
10
Bidensbull
5d ago

We take enough of this idiots bull 💩 every day we don't need to watch no stinking show with him on it way too painful he's a disgrace.

Reply
6
TheThumper
4d ago

can't wait to hear "I'm doing a great job. I know I am. and people like me. no, they really do. and Kamala is the best VP the country's ever had. and Merrick Garland is the most non-partisan AG the country's ever seen. and I am doing a really good job. and, oh, I hate Donald Trump".

Reply
2
Related
Rolling Stone

‘F–k If I Know’: Trump’s Embrace of QAnon Baffles Allies

This summer, Donald Trump is taking something that began during his presidency to a whole new level. His dalliance with content connected to QAnon — the deranged pro-Trump conspiracy theory that features tales of powerful Democrats running a pedophilic secret society — has gone from a game of footsie to what appears to be an open embrace. But if you ask members of the ex-president’s inner orbit why this is happening now, you get a mix of responses, including abject confusion.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden defends son Hunter when asked about his troubles and Republican attacks

President Joe Biden defended Hunter Biden and shrugged off any concerns about him when asked about Republican investigations into his son’s overseas business dealings. “I love my son, number one,” Joe Biden said during a Sunday interview on 60 Minutes when asked whether any of Hunter Biden’s troubles have caused problems for the president or for the United States. “He fought an addiction problem. He overcame it. He wrote about it. And no, there's not a single thing that I've observed at all from — that would affect me or the United States relative to my son Hunter.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Tucker Carlson calls January 6 a ‘nonviolent election justice protest’

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson has one again downplayed the January 6 2021 assault on the US Capitol by calling the attack a “nonviolent election justice protest.”Speaking about an alleged FBI whistleblower on Monday night during his nightly broadcast, Mr Carlson described the Capitol riot as “a nonviolent election justice protest” which was “covered by the constitution of the United States.”“It’s (the FBI’s) opened domestic terrorism investigations all over the country, most of them against innocent people. Now, we have proof that many of these investigations are entirely fraudulent, they’e political. This is so wrong. This should not be happening,”...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Scott Pelley
Person
Joe Biden
Salon

Trump aides were stunned by his ignorance on key issues: “He knew nothing about so many things”

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) While promoting their book "The Divider" on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday morning, journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser revealed anecdotes about Donald Trump's absolute ignorance about world affairs and even geography when he was president that stunned aides.
POTUS
Fox News

NBC national security analyst cautions against calling DeSantis migrant stunt 'human trafficking'

NBC News national security analyst Frank Figliuzzi slammed Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., during a Saturday episode of the "Dean Obeidallah Show," but warned liberals against accusing him on human trafficking. Liberal commentator and SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah spoke to Figliuzzi about how Republican governors are sending illegal immigrants to heavily-Democrat...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#60 Minutes#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Welcomes#People Magazine
WashingtonExaminer

Trump lawyer settles discrimination case with former employee: Report

Trump lawyer Alina Habba has reportedly settled a discrimination lawsuit filed by a former employee who accused her boss of spouting racist language in the workplace. Na’syia Drayton accused Habba of using the N-word while playing rap music and disparaging the New York attorney general as “that Black bi***,” the Daily Beast reported. The precise terms of the settlement are not immediately clear, and both sides have signed agreements to preclude public discussion about it, a source told the news outlet.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Trump lawyers admit ex-president could be indicted in Mar-a-Lago probe

Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have admitted that the twice-impeached ex-president could face federal criminal charges as a result of his hoarding more than 100 classified, government-owned documents at his Palm Beach, Florida home. In a filing before Raymond Dearie, the New York-based federal judge who has been appointed...
POTUS
Slate

Trump’s Pick for the Mar-a-Lago Special Master Was a Spectacular Own Goal

As a former federal prosecutor and white-collar criminal defense attorney in New York for more than four decades, I have been continually amazed by the inexplicable choices made by so many of the lawyers representing Donald Trump. Tuesday’s hearing before Eastern District of New York Senior Judge Raymond Dearie—who was appointed by Southern District of Florida Judge Aileen Cannon as special master to determine the validity of Trump’s claims of executive and related privileges covering the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago—only reinforces the belief that Trump’s lawyers’ penchant for undermining their client’s position continues unabated.
POTUS
The List

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Is Being Criticized For Behavior Days Before The Queen's Funeral

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is no stranger to controversy. He's been criticized for everything from wearing blackface (repeatedly) to having his entire family don over-the-top Indian clothing multiple times during a trip to India (per National Post). He's also accustomed to having his unscripted moments captured on-camera by onlookers — photos of the grinning politician photobombing both a beach wedding (while he was shirtless!) and a prom picture went viral a few years ago. So it should come as no surprise to Trudeau that his latest gaffe was filmed and shared with the world.
POLITICS
The Independent

New video contradicts Trump ally accused of Georgia voting data breach

A new video reveals that a group of forensics experts spent hours at a county elections office in Georgia copying sensitive data and software from voting machines. The video, obainted by The Washington Post, contradicts testimony of Cathy Latham, an ally of former president Donald Trump, who had previously said in sworn testimony that she briefly stopped by the office in Coffee County and spoke with a junior official about an unrelated matter, for “five minutes at most”, according to a transcript of her deposition.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
MSNBC

Biden's hot streak could potentially be a lifesaver for Democrats in November

A new AP-NORC poll gives President Joe Biden a remarkable 9 point bump in his approval ratings since his low point this summer. That’s great news for Democrats, who are less than two months out from the midterm elections, which increasingly look as if they could be more of a toss-up than was predicted earlier this year. If Biden’s upswing continues, it could help Democrats fend off a Republican takeover of Congress.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
tvinsider.com

Queen Elizabeth Funeral: The 5 Biggest Takeaways From Televised Ceremony

The funeral of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, took place Monday, September 19, with an estimated 4.1 billion people tuned into the ceremony around the world. Here in the U.S., the event aired live on networks including NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News, and PBS, as well as on several streaming services.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy