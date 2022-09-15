Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson has one again downplayed the January 6 2021 assault on the US Capitol by calling the attack a “nonviolent election justice protest.”Speaking about an alleged FBI whistleblower on Monday night during his nightly broadcast, Mr Carlson described the Capitol riot as “a nonviolent election justice protest” which was “covered by the constitution of the United States.”“It’s (the FBI’s) opened domestic terrorism investigations all over the country, most of them against innocent people. Now, we have proof that many of these investigations are entirely fraudulent, they’e political. This is so wrong. This should not be happening,”...

