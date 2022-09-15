Read full article on original website
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Blue Mountain Wins "Clash of 61" Over Pottsville
Blue Mountain came out on top after the annual rivalry game between the Eagles and Pottsville Area. This year's game took place at Blue Mountain. The game was all tied up 0-0 after the 1st quarter and it wasn't until the 2nd when Blue Mountain's Carson Kerstetter would recover a Pottsville fumble and return it for a touchdown.
Freshman D’Antae Sheffy continues to shine for State College in win over Altoona
Don’t look now but the State College Little Lions just might have a star on their hands. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Penn State fans take over Jordan-Hare Stadium after 41-12 win over Auburn; Faces in the crowd
Penn State fans were loud and proud in the waning moments of their team’s 41-12 blowout win over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday. With the game out of hand, most Tiger fans left leaving the PSU Blue Band and a boisterous group of supporters cheering, singing the alma mater, and celebrating their statement win over the SEC opponent.
Penn State-Auburn game balls and turning point: Nick Singleton, Abdul Carter dominate in 41-12 win
AUBURN, Ala. — The pregame buzz was palpable inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. The “Orangeout” was followed, and the crowd showed up. But as backup Drew Allar entered midway through the fourth quarter, Auburn fans hit the exits. An emphatic Penn State performance on the plains finished in a...
‘I was just excited to get back’: Harrisburg coach Cal Everett returns to sidelines after suspension
After walking away from their team’s post-game breakdown following Harrisburg’s 44-15 blowout win over Carlisle on Friday night, a handful of Cougars players made sure to yell out one more thing. “Welcome back Coach Cal!”. There was an extra bit of energy pulsing through Harrisburg’s team on the...
College football Week 3 top 25 ballot: Our rankings and how high Penn State jumped
Week 3 of the college football season is in the books, and the updated Associated Press top 25 will be out Sunday afternoon. As an AP voter this season, I’ll be sharing my top 25 week by week and giving you a peek behind the curtain as to my thought process.
Watch: Eli Manning goes undercover at Penn State walk-on tryout
A few weeks ago, Eli Manning was at Holuba Hall for a Penn State practice. In a video on the Nittany Lions’ Twitter feed that has since surpassed 3,000 likes, the two-time Super Bowl champion was filmed awarding walk-on punter Barney Amor a scholarship. At the time, it seemed...
Penn State recruiting mailbag: What to make of DaKaari Nelson’s Auburn visit
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about Penn State recruiting and the Nittany Lions’ 41-12 win over Auburn. A reminder that you can have your voice heard. To have me answer your questions this season, tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team.
Local semifinalists named for National Merit Scholarship
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced the coming year’s scholarship semifinalists, including a number of high school students in the Harrisburg region. Semifinalists qualify by taking a preliminary SAT exam. In order to advance, students must submit a detailed application demonstrating academic achievement, leadership, community engagement, and other criteria.
What Bryan Harsin said after the Penn State loss
Auburn's head coach thinks the way his team responds to this loss will define the season
Matthews withdraws from tour event
Brandon Matthews’ debut as a member of the PGA Tour was cut short when he withdrew eight holes into the Fortinet Championship in Califor
College Night for high school students: Meet reps from 61 colleges
Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Counselors Association (LCCA) and Lycoming College have extended an invitation for local high school students to attend “College Night.” The annual event offers students and families the chance to speak with representatives from 61 colleges and universities to explore possibilities and find the right college for them. The event is free and open to the public. College Night will take place on Thursday, Sept....
Crash on Route 45 in Union County claims life of woman
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg woman was killed early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Union County on Route 45 near Hackenburg Road in Hartley Township. State police at Milton say Melissa A. Dziadzio, 31, was traveling east shortly before 2 a.m. on Route 45 when she lost control of her car on a right curve. Dziadzio's 2009 Ford Focus went off the road, hit a utility pole, and traveled into a field before coming to rest in a row of pine trees.
wkok.com
Drive and Walk-Through Flu Shot Clinics Start
DANVILLE—Geisinger is hosting Super Saturday flu vaccine clinics starting this weekend and running through November. Each clinic is on Saturday from 9:00 to 3:00. This Saturday is the first event and others will be held on October 8 and November 5. Twenty-two clinics will be held on those dates, including in Lewisburg, Kulpmont, Selinsgrove, Danville, Muncy, Berwick, and Buckhorn. More information is at Geisinger.org/flu.
Two new businesses have opened on Williams Street in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Two businesses have recently opened on Williams Street in Williamsport, and they’re both owned, operated, and geared towards women. Waxed Waxed opened June 1 and offers a variety of waxing services, as well as eyebrow lamination and eyelash extensions. Owner Mindy Day said she opened Waxed because she saw that there was...
Nothing Bundt Cakes to open in Cumberland County with modern take on a classic cake
Nothing Bundt Cakes is bringing a dessert stop to the Harrisburg region. By spring, franchise owner Karyn Reber-Hummer will open one of the shops at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Lower Allen Township near Trader Joe’s. The former Agora Cyber Charter School administrator said she became hooked on Nothing Bundt Cakes when she visited one of the stores in Philadelphia.
Power outage resolved at local elementary school
Montoursville, Pa. -- There was apparent confusion Monday morning during student drop-off at the Loyalsock Valley Elementary School, as administrators found the building without power or water. Not knowing how long the power would be out, students who arrived in private cars were sent home. However, many of the bus students had already been dropped off. It was estimated that over 50 percent of the student body was in the...
Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
Police search for boy missing from Middletown
Police are seeking information on the disappearance of Zane Dominic Gray, 14, who was last seen Saturday afternoon at the Karns Foods in Middletown. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Gray was last seen around 1 p.m. Saturday by his mother at the Karns on South Union Street in Middletown. Gray...
Geisinger offering Super Saturday drive-through and walk-in flu shot clinics
Danville, Pa. — Geisinger is once again making better health easier by hosting Super Saturday flu vaccine events now through November. Simply drive up to one of 22 locations and receive a shot without leaving your vehicle — no appointment needed. At locations without drive-in shots, walk-in shots are available. The first Super Saturday event will be tomorrow. All Super Saturday events run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Two...
