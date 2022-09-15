ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
skooknews.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Blue Mountain Wins "Clash of 61" Over Pottsville

Blue Mountain came out on top after the annual rivalry game between the Eagles and Pottsville Area. This year's game took place at Blue Mountain. The game was all tied up 0-0 after the 1st quarter and it wasn't until the 2nd when Blue Mountain's Carson Kerstetter would recover a Pottsville fumble and return it for a touchdown.
POTTSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, PA
Milton, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
PennLive.com

Penn State recruiting mailbag: What to make of DaKaari Nelson’s Auburn visit

Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about Penn State recruiting and the Nittany Lions’ 41-12 win over Auburn. A reminder that you can have your voice heard. To have me answer your questions this season, tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milton Hershey
PennLive.com

Local semifinalists named for National Merit Scholarship

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced the coming year’s scholarship semifinalists, including a number of high school students in the Harrisburg region. Semifinalists qualify by taking a preliminary SAT exam. In order to advance, students must submit a detailed application demonstrating academic achievement, leadership, community engagement, and other criteria.
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

College Night for high school students: Meet reps from 61 colleges

Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Counselors Association (LCCA) and Lycoming College have extended an invitation for local high school students to attend “College Night.” The annual event offers students and families the chance to speak with representatives from 61 colleges and universities to explore possibilities and find the right college for them. The event is free and open to the public. College Night will take place on Thursday, Sept....
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Volleyball#Trinity#Shamrocks
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash on Route 45 in Union County claims life of woman

Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg woman was killed early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Union County on Route 45 near Hackenburg Road in Hartley Township. State police at Milton say Melissa A. Dziadzio, 31, was traveling east shortly before 2 a.m. on Route 45 when she lost control of her car on a right curve. Dziadzio's 2009 Ford Focus went off the road, hit a utility pole, and traveled into a field before coming to rest in a row of pine trees.
UNION COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Drive and Walk-Through Flu Shot Clinics Start

DANVILLE—Geisinger is hosting Super Saturday flu vaccine clinics starting this weekend and running through November. Each clinic is on Saturday from 9:00 to 3:00. This Saturday is the first event and others will be held on October 8 and November 5. Twenty-two clinics will be held on those dates, including in Lewisburg, Kulpmont, Selinsgrove, Danville, Muncy, Berwick, and Buckhorn. More information is at Geisinger.org/flu.
DANVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes to open in Cumberland County with modern take on a classic cake

Nothing Bundt Cakes is bringing a dessert stop to the Harrisburg region. By spring, franchise owner Karyn Reber-Hummer will open one of the shops at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Lower Allen Township near Trader Joe’s. The former Agora Cyber Charter School administrator said she became hooked on Nothing Bundt Cakes when she visited one of the stores in Philadelphia.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NorthcentralPA.com

Power outage resolved at local elementary school

Montoursville, Pa. -- There was apparent confusion Monday morning during student drop-off at the Loyalsock Valley Elementary School, as administrators found the building without power or water. Not knowing how long the power would be out, students who arrived in private cars were sent home. However, many of the bus students had already been dropped off. It was estimated that over 50 percent of the student body was in the...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Police search for boy missing from Middletown

Police are seeking information on the disappearance of Zane Dominic Gray, 14, who was last seen Saturday afternoon at the Karns Foods in Middletown. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Gray was last seen around 1 p.m. Saturday by his mother at the Karns on South Union Street in Middletown. Gray...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Geisinger offering Super Saturday drive-through and walk-in flu shot clinics

Danville, Pa. — Geisinger is once again making better health easier by hosting Super Saturday flu vaccine events now through November. Simply drive up to one of 22 locations and receive a shot without leaving your vehicle — no appointment needed. At locations without drive-in shots, walk-in shots are available. The first Super Saturday event will be tomorrow. All Super Saturday events run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Two...
DANVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy