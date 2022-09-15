ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Falls, RI

More underserved RI schools getting financial help

By Matt Paddock
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gbcj1_0hxKq4Qy00

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — School districts around Rhode Island are set to receive more funding as part of the state’s “Facility Equity Initiative.”

When the campaign was launched last October, it initially provided funding to five districts with the highest reimbursement rates: Central Falls, Pawtucket, Providence, West Warwick, and Woonsocket.

Those districts received close to $13.4 million in funding for 26 projects across 17 schools, serving more than 11,000 students. That funding was used for things like new science labs, media centers, community rooms, and updated technology for classrooms.

Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and other officials were on hand Thursday to tour some of the upgrades at Calcutt Middle School in Central Falls through the first round of funding.

“This is what our kids across the state of Rhode Island deserve, no matter what ZIP code or where they are,” Infante-Green said.

They also announced $30 million for the second round of funding, calling the investment important for the future of education.

“What you see is us leaving the status quo behind, chair by chair, brick by brick,” she added. “We love to see and hear that all these funds are making a difference.”

TARGET 12: RI students in foster care get $0 in ARPA funds from school districts

The following districts will receive funding in the second round: Burrillville, Cranston, Coventry, East Providence and North Providence.

“Too long our students have been stuck with classrooms that don’t fit the needs of our 21st century learning. Thanks to the Facility Equity Initiative, we are changing that,” Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera said.

As part of Rhode Island’s commitment to equitable business practices, districts where minority business enterprises (MBEs) comprise at least 15% of the businesses engaged as part of their project will receive an additional 10% reimbursement, with projects in the communities most in need remaining 100% funded by the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Brian Yocono Leaving WPRI-TV: Where Is the Rhode Island Anchor Going?

Brian Yocono has become one of the top news anchors in his eight years at WPRI-TV. He has been a fixture on television news in Rhode Island for a long time. Now the fantastic anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Rhode Island’s favorite TV anchor, Brian Yocono, is leaving WPRI-TV in September 2022. His announcement surprised his viewers. Now they’re curious to know if the anchor’s new position will require him to relocate from Rhode Island. Thankfully, Brian Yocono has addressed most of their concerns.
CELEBRITIES
mybackyardnews.com

RIDE – RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

Commissioner’s Weekly Memo to Friends of Education. Even before the pandemic, national data showed a rising prevalence of depression, anxiety, eating disorders, suicidality, and other concerns. The pandemic has exacerbated this, and Rhode Island is hard at work making sure we meet the needs of our school communities. I’m...
MENTAL HEALTH
GoLocalProv

Best and Worst States to be a Teacher — See Where RI Ranks

A new ranking of “Best and Worst States for Teachers” was released on Monday looking at 24 key metrics, ranging from teachers’ income growth potential to the pupil-teacher ratio to whether the state has a digital learning plan. While Massachusetts (#8) and Connecticut (#10) were in the...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burrillville, RI
Providence, RI
Government
West Warwick, RI
Government
City
Woonsocket, RI
City
East Providence, RI
Woonsocket, RI
Education
Pawtucket, RI
Education
City
Pawtucket, RI
City
Central Falls, RI
City
West Warwick, RI
City
Providence, RI
Central Falls, RI
Government
Woonsocket, RI
Government
Pawtucket, RI
Government
City
North Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Education
State
Rhode Island State
City
Cranston, RI
NECN

Rhode Island City Council Discusses Potential Removal of Mayor

A Rhode Island city council is holding a special meeting on Monday to discuss the potential removal of the city's mayor, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV. Woonsocket's City Council is holding a special emergency meeting to discuss the possible removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, WJAR reported. Councilwoman Denise Sierra filed a complaint against the mayor earlier this month, and claims Mayor Baldelli-Hunt has not executed her duties, and has disregarded actions passed by council, according to WJAR.
WOONSOCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

Cape Verdean veterans honored at event in Exeter

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — More than a dozen Cape Verdeans who served in the U.S. military were memorialized in Exeter today. The event happened at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery where the first monument in the nation honoring their service was put up five years ago. The names of 19 Cape Verdeans who served on […]
EXETER, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Rhode Island Education#Calcutt Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Irate Speeder, Suspicious Paper Person, Unruly Mom

9 p.m. – The owner of the Greenwich Hotel told police they caught someone stealing keys after reviewing surveillance video of the bar area. The man returned the keys and said it was a mistake but the owner asked that police issue him a no trespass order, which they did.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

RIPTA works to address driver shortage impacting Providence students

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is working to address a driver shortage that is impacting Providence students. “Recently, RIPTA along with Senior Staff from Gov. Dan McKee’s office met with Amalgamated Transit Union Division 618 leaders to discuss how to resolve recent bus service disruption for Providence Schools students,” said Christy Raposo, spokesperson for RIPTA.
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

State Warns Of Triple E In Rhode Island

The Rhode Island Department of Health is reporting the first human case of West Nile virus in the Ocean State in 2022. RIDOH says the patient is a Providence County resident in their 70s who is hospitalized. Officials are advising residents to break up mosquito-breeding areas, which can be any...
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
ABC6.com

Police identify Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown police released the name of a Warwick man who was killed in a crash in town over the weekend. Police said that 69-year-old Mark Horton was pronounced dead at South County Hospital Saturday. The crash happened just before noon when a 1993...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Local leader sees historical similarities in migrant arrival in Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WPRI) — The approximately 50 migrants who were flown across the country this week as part of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s relocation program are now being housed in Cape Cod.   The migrants say they were promised housing and jobs, but Massachusetts officials say the arrival was unexpected.  Following the arrival, 12 News spoke to Providence […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI 12 News

5K raises money and awareness for childhood cancer

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several people participated in the Mark Palumbo Memorial University Orthopedics 5K at Kettle Point on Sunday.  The event benefits the Tomorrow Fund, an organization helping children with cancer and their families.  12 News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello served as emcee. The fundraising event was renamed last year in memory of Dr. Mark Palumbo, a […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy