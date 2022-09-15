Read full article on original website
Related
Storms, powerful winds possible Monday across part of central Pa.
Thunderstorms could pop up across south-central Pennsylvania Monday and bring with them forceful, possibly damaging winds, forecasters said. “Strong to marginally severe” wind gusts and storms are most likely in the afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook is in effect Monday...
abc27.com
Eastbound Route 22 to Interstate 81 North Ramp to reopen
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that the ramp from eastbound Route 22 to northbound Interstate 81 in Dauphin County is scheduled to be reopened this weekend. According to a release, the ramp that has been closed since mid-July will be reopened for traffic on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 6 a.m. A detour that has been in place since the closure began will be lifted.
iheart.com
Road Work to Start on I-83 in Two Weeks
(Harrisburg, PA) -- You might want to make plans now to have your commute on Interstate 83 interrupted. PennDot officials will begin resurfacing a five-mile stretch of the highway a week from Sunday on the 25th. Paving and concrete patching work will start between Cameron Street and Peiffers Lane, between mile markers 43 and 48. The work is expected to go through late fall, take a break during the winter, then resume in early spring.
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 322 results in road closure, injuries
A multiple-vehicle accident injured several people along Route 322 in Dauphin County Saturday afternoon. The accident, which occurred between Penhar Drive and Mushroom Hill Road at around 4:22 p.m., closed both lanes and caused a large traffic disruption, according to the 511PA Harrisburg Twitter account. Police have not yet confirmed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crews respond to early morning barn fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency responders are battling an early morning fire in Paradise Township Monday morning. According to Lancaster County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on Strasburg Road and Paradise Lane at 12:08 a.m. on Monday. There are no reported injuries or displacements at this time,...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash closes portion of US 322 Westbound
CHAMBERS HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down US 322 Westbound near the Walmart Supercenter in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, there is a Multi-vehicle crash on US 322 westbound between Mushroom Hill Road and Penhar Drive. All lanes are closed. No word on what caused the accident...
Multiple calls send responders scrambling
Multiple calls sent first responders scrambling to locations across the county last weekend. Firefighters from Chambersburg Fire Dept. responded to the 200 Block of South Second Street Sunday night for a reported appliance fire with a burn patient. Tower 1 arrived on the scene of a three-story multi-unit apartment building...
Project updating key Perry County roadways finishes 2 weeks early
Ahead of schedule, New Bloomfield recently completed an extensive paving project which updated and repaired several key roads and alleys in the borough. “Just so everyone is up to speed on what we’ve done, we’ve paved Locust and Grass alleys which are the primary east-west alleys in this borough,” explained borough council Vice President J. Kevin Fitzpatrick. “We’ve paved Hickory Alley, which is the north-south alley that is used by first-responders; we’ve paved it in its entirety. (We paved) all those alleys in their entirety despite having more work than we anticipated and (the alleys) being very narrow in some places. We also redid Locust Street, which was much more involved than we anticipated.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crews battle overnight fire in York County, four people displaced
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Four people were displaced following an overnight fire in Spring Garden Township on Sunday. According to York County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on the 1400 block of South Duke Street at 11:05 p.m. on Sept. 18. Emergency responders continued to battle the fire early into Monday morning.
Crash leaves 1 dead in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says a man is dead following a vehicle crash in Jackson Township on Saturday evening. First responders were called to the 1000 block of Hanover Road just after 7 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crash. The driver of the...
skooknews.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 309 Closed South of Tamaqua Due to Fatal Crash in Lehigh County
Route 309 is closed in both directions south of Tamaqua late Friday due to a fatal crash. The crash reported occurred just before 9:00pm at the intersection with Mountain Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. A coroner was reported to have been called to the scene of the crash. The...
I-80 eastbound reopened after multi-vehicle crash
MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is advising drivers that all lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash earlier on Friday. According to PennDOT, lanes on Interstate 80 East were closed after a multi-vehicle crash, the road has since been reopened. For more information on the current road closures head to 511PA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PennDOT recommends routes for State College connector. The options would put some out of business
The transportation agency has narrowed the field of alternatives for the major highway project from 9 to 3.
Boating and fishing access areas in central Pennsylvania closed for construction
A pair of Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s fishing and boating access areas in central Pennsylvania will be closed temporarily for improvements to their parking areas beginning Monday, September 19. The Middletown access will be closed through October 5, while the Walker access will be closed through September 30.
abc27.com
Annual Fort Hunter Day held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration to bring in the autumn season was held on Sunday in Harrisburg. Fort Hunter Day was held at the Fort Hunter Museum and Park along Front Street. The free celebration celebrates the old-time ways of life with entertainment and activities for all ages.
Crash closes I-80 EB in Montour County, restricts lane of I-80 WB
1 p.m. UPDATE - All lanes of I-80 EB and WB are now open in Montour County. Both lanes for Interstate 80 eastbound and the left (passing) lane of Interstate 80 westbound are closed at mile marker 227 in Montour County due to a multi-vehicle crash. Montour County Firewire reports the crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. between exit 224 for PA-54 Danville and Exit 232 for PA-42 Buckhorn. Eastbound traffic is being detoured using Routes 54, 11 and 42. PennDOT says the eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours. Updates will follow.
Coroner identifies victim of York County crash
A 55-year-old Jackson Township man was identified as the victim in a fatal crash on Saturday evening, the York County coroner said. James Morgan was found dead at the scene by deputies who were sent to 1020 Hanover Road in Jackson Township at 7:16 p.m. According to the coroner’s report, Morgan struck a parked vehicle in the crash.
abc27.com
Old Harrisburg rail system getting renovated for public tours
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Rail history in the Midstate is getting back on track as railroad workers across the country reached a tentative contract. The old power grid for the Pennsylvania Railroad is still in the transportation center in Harrisburg. The grid first went online in 1915, but it shut down more than 50 years ago.
lebtown.com
North Cornwall Twp. zoning board grants waivers, exception for new Sheetz on 422
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. On Wednesday, the North Cornwall Township Zoning Hearing Board unanimously agreed to three waivers and a special exception for a planned Sheetz at 2150 W. Cumberland St. The waivers concern driveway radii for trucks, interior...
WGAL
Warmer and more humid air takes over
LANCASTER, Pa. — High pressure is control and that's why we saw plenty of sunshine across the Valley. The high has shifted away from the region though allowing our wind flow to pump in from the south. That's a warmer breeze for us and that's why we had a...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0