Is Warzone 2 cross-play?
The long wait for a new experience in Call of Duty: Warzone is nearly over. During the Call of Duty: Next live stream event, Activision revealed that Warzone 2.0 is releasing on Nov. 16, just a couple of weeks after Modern Warfare II drops on Oct. 28. The fall and winter of 2022 are looking extremely hype for CoD fans everywhere.
How many players can play at once in Warzone Mobile?
Call of Duty: Warzone is coming to mobile. Battle royales have also been successful on mobile platforms, and the Call of Duty franchise already has some experience in the mobile scene. Call of Duty: Mobile has been the franchise’s sole representative on mobile platforms, but that will change with Warzone...
What to do if the Modern Warfare 2 beta keeps crashing
You sit down at your console after a long day of work, the squad is waiting for you in Discord, and you open up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for some grinding with the homies. And then it crashes. Nothing sucks more than a game crash, especially if you’re...
All Confirmed Operators in Warzone 2
The brand new, fully rebuilt Warzone 2.0 is set to officially launch on Nov. 16, 2022, designating a new era for Call of Duty‘s landmark battle royale experience. There are a plethora of differences between original Warzone and Warzone 2.0, including split circles, a 2v2 Gulag, and enemy AI strongholds.
Will Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 be free to play?
Call of Duty fans got their first look at all of the new content in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 in the CoD Next event, which provided plenty to be excited about. Modern Warfare 2 will deliver the same iconic CoD gameplay with significant updates, while Warzone 2.0 is drastically changing the Warzone experience. Players won’t have to worry about paying a fee to experience the new Warzone since it will be free to play on every supported platform.
Here are all of the multiplayer maps in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Infinity Ward’s sequel to the 2019 reboot of the Modern Warfare franchise is due to be released on Oct. 28. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on its way, and some sacred maps will be returning, with a selection of new maps for players to quickscope and trickshot on.
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, looks to be an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game set to release on Nov. 10, many players are eager to learn more about the upcoming game.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 introduces new map, Al Mazrah, and features
Call of Duty: Warzone players got their first official look at Warzone 2.0 today, including a new map and exciting features. Warzone 2.0 will introduce a lot of new content for players to enjoy, including the new map, Al Mazrah. The new Warzone map features 18 points of interest, including iconic maps from Call of Duty history. Veteran players can enjoy classic Modern Warfare 2 maps like Terminal and Quarry as they explore the new massive map.
All confirmed classic Call of Duty maps in Warzone 2’s battle royale map, Al Mazrah
Call of Duty’s battle royale evolution has been something to behold over the past few years. The developers at Activision’s numerous CoD studios have had some fun by sprinkling classic maps from the series into the larger locales as easter eggs-turned-points of interest where players can drop in, loot, and fight.
What’s new in Warzone 2? All major differences between Warzone and Warzone 2
After months of rumors, leaks, and speculation, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 was finally revealed to the world at Call of Duty: Next on Sept. 15. While the original focus was on Modern Warfare 2 and its multiplayer component, Warzone 2.0 goes hand-in-hand with the new entry to the franchise and also got a blowout of information and even some live gameplay from the 200 content creators in attendance.
Can you slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2?
The inception of the slide cancel, which was an unintended feature in a few recent Call of Duty games, changed the way players moved around in the FPS franchise. With Modern Warfare 2 on the horizon, many players are wondering if the technique has made its way into the latest iteration of the series. The ability to slide, stop the slide, jump, and execute herky-jerky movement to avoid enemy fire has become a mainstay for many players who seem to do it with muscle memory.
Are the Modern Warfare 2 beta servers down? Here’s how to check
Nothing’s worse than trying to hop online for some games of Call of Duty with the squad and finding out that there are server problems. Online games are at the mercy of their servers, and Modern Warfare 2 is no different than any other game in 2022. When the servers take a hit and you can’t connect, you can’t play at all, and that means you might have to find something else to do until you can frag out with friends again.
How to pre-order the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally almost here. The sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare is coming on Oct. 28, and Warzone 2.0 is launching not much longer after that on Nov. 16. So Call of Duty fans are as hyped as ever for the new year in the franchise.
When does the next Overwatch 2 map release?
While the big draw of Overwatch 2 is its new heroes and modes, maps are an equally important part of the playing experience. The first Overwatch‘s maps were a unique mix of futuristic and traditional, with colorful landscapes, intricate paths, and, of course, plenty of hidden secrets. The game received maps on an irregular basis, meaning players never quite knew when a new location was going to appear in their game.
How will the Overwatch 2 battle pass work?
A lot of news dropped about Overwatch 2’s battle pass today after some details about it leaked last week. Players now have more official details about what the Overwatch 2 battle pass will look like and what will be included. The battle pass was explained in detail in a...
How to unlock Kiriko in Overwatch 2
Another new hero is joining the cast of Overwatch 2, this time from an area that fans of the series are well-acquainted with. During the first day of the 2022 Tokyo Game Show, Blizzard surprised fans with the reveal of yet another hero that will be playable when the game officially releases in early access on Oct. 4: Kiriko, who hails from Kanezaka. This Japanese hero—trained alongside Hanzo and Genji—was previously leaked in a post about Overwatch 2’s season one battle pass, though this is the first official confirmation of the hero.
What time does Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 launch?
It’s that time of the year again when Fortnite introduces a new season, this time bringing the ominous Chrome as a new threat to the island. While we don’t know much, Epic Games did release three teasers showing the new Chrome liquid taking over different settings and people. Many players are eager to know when they’ll be able to see what this new season has in store.
Is Kiriko related to Hanzo and Genji in Overwatch 2?
Earlier today, Kiriko was announced as Overwatch 2’s newest hero. Though fans have mixed feelings about the change to free-to-play structure for the game, which implements unlocking new characters via a battle pass, most players are excited to finally be receiving a new support hero after so long. The...
How to get the Seraphim’s Gauntlets emblem in Destiny 2
Destiny 2 emblems can be visually stunning and are one of the most distinguishing ways to set your character apart from the crowd. Some are obtained from hard endeavors. Some represent support for a cause, such as the emblem in support of Ukraine. And in some cases, they can honor guardians or players—as is the case of the Seraphim’s Gauntlets emblem.
Can you unlock heroes from previous seasons in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 is officially releasing on Oct. 4 on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch, where players will be able to jump into the action completely for free. Due to this free-to-play model, however, Blizzard is instituting a battle pass system where players will be able to earn new heroes and cosmetics by advancing through both the free and premium tracks of the pass.
