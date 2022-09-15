ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Washington Examiner

Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Migrant crisis – live: DeSantis ‘deeply alarming’ to White House as he warns of more Martha’s Vineyard flights

The White House said Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ use of migrants to punish leaders of Democratic-led state and local governments is a “deeply alarming” stunt that placed innocent children in danger to score political points.White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the two governors were disrupting the federal process for handling migrants and using the migrants as “political pawns”.Earlier, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis doubled down on his unannounced decision to send two planes carrying 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday, a plot that has been widely panned as political grandstanding by...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

AOC lashes out at Republicans, accuses them of 'crimes against humanity' over migrant busing

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) lashed out at Republicans Friday, accusing politicians of committing "crimes against humanity" after transporting immigrants to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris this week. Without specifically naming the politicians, Ocasio-Cortez said the "trafficking" of the immigrants who illegally crossed the southern border of the United...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Virginia State
Newsweek

Putin Using Nuke in Ukraine Would Bring 'Consequential' US Response: Biden

The United States has issued a stern warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the use of nuclear weapons in its continued invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden was interviewed for this Sunday's edition of 60 Minutes, his first appearance on the long-running news program since his election, where he was asked by Scott Pelley about the potential deployment of "chemical or tactical nuclear weapons" by Russia as it suffers embarrassing setbacks in its invasion. Biden's response was blunt.
POTUS
Fox News

LAWRENCE JONES: Liberals suddenly 'sounding the alarm' on illegal immigration

Fox News host Lawrence Jones weighed in on Democrats "sounding the alarm" over the United States' border crisis on "Cross Country with Lawrence Jones." LAWRENCE JONES: Democrats are now sounding the alarm about our country's growing border crisis. But we're asking ourselves the question: What changed with the situation that finally made the left speak up? Well, nothing, actually, except now the border crisis isn't some faraway problem they can play off for cheap political points.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Biden admits to lying about being 'arrested' as a senator

President Joe Biden admitted Friday that he never got arrested when attempting to visit the late South African President Nelson Mandela while he was in prison — despite claiming otherwise multiple times on the campaign trail. Biden reflected on meeting with Mandela during his Friday remarks with South African...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Voters demand border be secured, OK busing migrants to DC and NYC

A sizable majority of voters want the southern border secured and approve of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s move to pay back criticism from “sanctuary city” mayors by busing illegal immigrants to their towns. Just as two buses of illegal immigrants from Texas unloaded at the front of...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Migrant Claims He Was Paid $200 to Recruit Others for ‘Perla’ in Martha’s Vineyard Stunt

A migrant claims to have been paid $200 cash by a mysterious woman called “Perla” to recruit people from a Texas migrant resource center to board a plane to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed responsibility for two flights that saw around 50 undocumented migrants transported to the upscale Massachusetts island as part of what the Republican official called “a relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.” It follows similar schemes created by fellow conservative governors in Texas and Arizona to move migrants to Democrat-controlled areas in the North in protest of the Biden administration’s border...
IMMIGRATION
Salon

Americans are told to make "sacrifices" — but those at the top never have to

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. In the American ethos, sacrifice is often hailed as the chief ingredient for overcoming hardship and seizing opportunity. To be successful, we're assured, college students must make personal sacrifices by going deep into debt for a future degree and the earnings that may come with it. Small business owners must sacrifice their paychecks so that their companies will continue to grow, while politicians must similarly sacrifice key policy promises to get something (almost anything!) done.
SOCIETY
Fox News

Pete Hegseth on Martha's Vineyard flight: Illegal migrants should have been greeted with open arms

Fox News host Pete Hegseth slammed liberals for how they handled illegal migrants' arrival at Martha's Vineyard on "Jesse Watters Primetime." PETE HEGSETH: The illegals should have been greeted with open arms as soon as they landed at Martha's Vineyard. Of course, it's a liberal paradise. This is their policies at work. Instead, the residents melted down. They were completely broken by 50 illegal immigrants. First, they blamed DeSantis for not calling ahead.
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

“The American Public Is Fed Up”: Senator Rick Scott On Worsening Inflation

On Tuesday, President Biden’s White House celebration of The Inflation Reduction Act was quickly marred by the release of Labor Department numbers revealing August’s unanticipated rise in food, energy and housing prices. U.S. Senator of Florida and Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Rick Scott joins to argue his belief that Democrats’ spending is worsening inflation and explains how Republicans plan on keeping them in check. Senator Scott also forecasts his party’s prospects in the 2022 midterms and how the GOP Senate candidates are closing polling gaps in the final stretch of the campaign.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Release Biden’s secret voter plan

Democrats have a well-established pattern of behavior when it comes to enacting policy changes at the federal level. First, they try to change federal law through Congress. If they fail, they all too often turn to plan B — they enact their preferred policy agenda illegally through executive action.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Liberals finally discover illegal immigration is a humanitarian crisis

Democrats and liberal pundits are wailing over GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending about 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but they still can’t explain why sending illegal immigrants to accepting liberal areas is so cruel. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said her state “is fully capable...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Top Biden official met with Soros activists ahead of border crisis discussions: Report

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas held private meetings with border activists linked to liberal megadonor George Soros just before commiserating with Texas Border Patrol agents last year over the out-of-control migrant crisis, Judicial Watch has reported. The meetings occurred during an August 2021 visit promoted by the Biden administration...
TEXAS STATE
