Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine WriterBangor, ME
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Elementary School Forced to Go Remote Due to COVIDThe Maine WriterMilo, ME
Discussion at RSU 9 School Board Meeting Dealing With Gender Identity PosterThe Maine WriterFranklin, ME
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
wabi.tv
Husson Football wins first game of the season in dramatic fashion
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson Football took on Alfred for a week three matchup on Saturday. The Eagles came in looking for their first win of the year. Husson jumped on the board first thanks to a 33-yard field goal by Aaron Paradis with 1:50 remaining in the first. Alfred...
Maine loggers participate in annual ‘Log A Load for Kids’ golf tournament
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s forest products industry came together to help local kids Friday. The Professional Logging Contractors of Maine held their 26th Annual Northern Maine Log A Load for Maine Kids Golf Tournament at JaTo Highlands in Lincoln. The tournament was dedicated in memory of Gary “Swampy”...
A student from Holden was able to start college with 81 credits
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - As the new school year gets underway at the University of Maine, a handful of students are saving time and money thanks to the work they did in high school. Students like Brady Barker, of Holden, started taking college classes in his first year of high...
Former Taylor Bait Buildings to be repurposed as outdoor center thanks to Ware Butler donation
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The former Taylor Bait buildings are getting a facelift with the help of Ware Butler Building Supply. The Orono Economic Development Corporation is renovating the buildings to repurpose them as the Caribou Bog Trail Center. It will be a four-season outdoor center. Thanks to a donation...
UPDATE: Lincoln teen located
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) -Police are asking for helping finding a missing Lincoln teenager. Here’s a picture of the 15-year-old girl they say was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday. They say her mom wanted to share this picture of her. If you have seen her or have any information...
Heart of Maine United Way kicks of 85th year with canstruction competition
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Heart of Maine United Way kicked off their 85th year Friday with a canstruction food drive. The event marks the start of their fundraising effort with a goal to bring in $1.69 million. Friday, organizations from around Bangor constructed their own can creations to compete for...
Eastern Area Agency on Aging hosts “Senior” Prom
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The dance floor was crowded at Morgan Hill Event Center in Hermon for the Eastern Area Agency on Aging’s “Senior” Prom. Attendees dressed their best and enjoyed live music with family and friends. There was also a silent auction, including Patriots, UMaine hockey...
Challenger Learning Center encouraging STEM careers for girls
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Challenger Learning Center wants girls considering their career options to think about STEM. Friday’s “SciGirls” promotion was free for girls from fifth to eighth grade. There were hands-on activities to test their craftiness and to learn the impact of light pollution. The...
Catholic Charities Maine to help at least 20 refugees resettle in Bangor this fall
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor will welcome more than a dozen refugees from several countries this fall. Catholic Charities Maine is one of the organizations helping resettle refugees in our state. At least 20 are expected to arrive mid-October. They are coming from countries such as Somalia,...
West Virginia man offers thanks to first responders who helped him, his dogs after Maine crash
OGUNQUIT, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are still on the lookout for one hunting dog that got loose after a crash on the turnpike Wednesday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile 14 northbound in Ogunquit. TV5 spoke with 38-year-old William Funkhouser of West Virginia who says he was on his...
Webber Pond in Vassalboro tests positive for toxic algae
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Webber Pond in Vassalboro has tested positive for toxic algae blooms. Linda Bacon with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection says they collected samples that show microcystin. She says the algae is bright green or blue in color and can often look like paint. Bacon says...
Night at the Cole Land Transportation Museum
The two were both arrested on Thursday and placed in separate detention centers. Dispatch: Water main break on West Franklin Street. Sports Director Todd Richards previews Week 5 of Heartland Football Friday!. First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/16. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m....
Participants go “Over the Edge” to spread awareness about cancer
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Community Health Care is going “Over the Edge” to fundraise for primary care cancer prevention this weekend. This annual event focuses on spreading awareness for early detection with cancer. Friday was media day featuring TV-5′s own Connor Magliozzi rappelling down the Hollywood Casino...
Breezy & Cool This Afternoon
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build toward the area today bringing us plenty of sunshine. Clouds will be a bit more prevalent across the north but are expected to decrease this afternoon. A cooler and drier air mass in place will keep temperatures running several degrees below average with highs in the upper 50s to around 60° north and low to mid-60s elsewhere. With low pressure spinning to our east and high pressure building in from the west, the wind will remain gusty today, making it feel even cooler. Gusts to 25-35 MPH expected by later this morning through the afternoon. We’ve got a clear and cool night ahead tonight. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid-40s for overnight lows.
New Tesla super charging station coming to Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - There is a new Tesla super charging station in Waterville. It is still under construction and is located in the parking lot of the Hannaford supermarket on Elm Plaza. It will feature 12 charging ports, used to charge your electric vehicles. The landlord and the owner...
Multiple fire departments respond to fire on Union street
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A fire broke out on Saturday in Bangor creating a cloud of smoke that could be seen all the way in Brewer. Calls came in around 10:45 AM to deal with a multi building fire on Union street. Fire departments from multiple towns responded. No injuries...
Massachusetts man arrested after distributing cocaine throughout Knox and Waldo Counties
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man is facing charges after authorities say he distributed cocaine throughout Knox and Waldo Counties. 29-year-old Bernard Holmes-Fox is charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine. Authorities say agents conducted several undercover purchases of cocaine within Knox County from Holmes-Fox over the past two...
