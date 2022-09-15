There’s a hurricane coming to a console or PC near you, but you won’t have to evacuate to avoid it. One of the new submachine guns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the FSS Hurricane, and it is basically an SMG version of the M4 assault rifle—it’s part of the M4 weapon platform. The bullets on the gun are actually fed into the top of the rail, which gives it its unique, almost naked-looking appearance when compared to other traditional guns.

