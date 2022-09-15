Read full article on original website
These are the best weapons in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
The Call of Duty franchise returns to the modern-day era with Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was a soft reboot of the MW sub-franchise within the CoD series. The timeline and storyline in MW can be tough to follow, but there’s one constant that...
How to unlock the Lachmann Sub MP5 in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty gamers love the MP5, the 9mm submachine gun that’s synonymous with current day FPS games everywhere. The modern era mainstay is back in MW2, although it has a different name in this CoD game. It’s called the Lachmann Sub in MW2, part of the Lachmann weapon platform in the sometimes-confusing Gunsmith in the game.
How to enable 120 FPS on your PS5 in the Modern Warfare 2 Beta
The Call of Duty series is getting ready to welcome Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 2. The game’s beta stage kicked off on Sept. 15, giving players an early chance to discover everything Modern Warfare 2 has to offer. In addition to new scenery and gameplay elements, Modern Warfare...
How to play in third-person in Modern Warfare 2
Fittingly, the latest upcoming Call of Duty reboot will utilize one of the prominent features of the original game it was based on. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release on Oct. 28, 2022, and will officially feature a third-person mode, just like the original MW2 from 2009.
Best FSS Hurricane class setup in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
There’s a hurricane coming to a console or PC near you, but you won’t have to evacuate to avoid it. One of the new submachine guns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the FSS Hurricane, and it is basically an SMG version of the M4 assault rifle—it’s part of the M4 weapon platform. The bullets on the gun are actually fed into the top of the rail, which gives it its unique, almost naked-looking appearance when compared to other traditional guns.
Can You Still Get Loadouts in Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has officially entered the beta phase, with players testing all the new features. The CoD Next Showcase featured some unique aspects players can look forward to in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Activision’s official blog highlighted a new feature called The Shop, which serves as the enhanced Buy Stations in Warzone 2. You can buy and upgrade weapons and equipment, including the custom weapon you create. Naturally, fans are eager to know if the Loadout system still functions similarly in Warzone 2.
How do the new split circles work in CoD Warzone 2?
During the 2022 Call of Duty: Next event, Infinity Ward revealed a handful of changes that should transform how players look at their popular battle royale game mode, Call of Duty Warzone. One of the biggest changes headed to Warzone 2 is the new set of closing circles, which will...
How to enter Diablo IV’s closed end game beta
The wait for Diablo IV continues, but more information regarding the game periodically gets released. With a September leak showing off 45 minutes worth of Diablo IV gameplay, fans of the franchise got to see what the latest addition to the series has to offer. Shortly after the leak, Blizzard...
Where to find EvoChrome weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite has just started its most recent season, with Chrome slowly taking over the island and consuming everything on it. While this new substance appears to be an antagonizing force, players are able to use it to their advantage in a variety of ways. In addition to the Chrome Splash, new Chrome weapons have been added to the game.
How to complete all weekly quests in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Part of the appeal of Fortnite is constantly introducing new ways to challenge the player in unique ways. Part of that is adding new challenges every season that will keep the player on their toes while providing them with useful battle pass experience. Fortnite Chapter Three season four is no different, offering challenges that take advantage of some of the new features revealed.
How to pick up items while sliding in Fortnite
Fortnite is a mechanically intensive battle royale that forces you to think on your feet, continuously fix your mistakes, and adapt to the unpredictable meta. All this is largely due to the fact that Epic regularly updates the game in line with the community’s wishes to keep the game fresh, novel, and exciting for everyone.
How to evolve the EvoChrome Burst Rifle in Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter Three, season four is finally here and it’s brought the all-consuming Chrome with it. Players are currently testing out the new mechanics before the liquid has a chance to spread across the island. Everything that Chrome touches takes on a new form, and that seems to be the case with the weapons on the island as well.
How to reach Cloudy Condos in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite has introduced a new season just in time for fall, and it looks like The Herald has some bad plans for the island. As her Chrome spreads, many of the island’s characters are seeking a safe haven in the clouds. And it seems that No Sweat Insurance is helping some of its customers lift their homes out of the ground to avoid the incoming Chrome.
The GTA 6 leaks could cause dire consequences for online play forever
Throughout this past day, more and more news regarding the massive Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks has continued to surface. But now, some people have started to realize how damaging this flood of data could be for the online mode of the GTAV. On Sunday, Sept. 18, a user on...
Where to find (and dig up) the Scientist’s research notes in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
One of the latest quests in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four tasks players with finding and digging up the Scientist’s stolen research notes. You’re going to need those notes if you want to help Jones and AMIE figure out just what’s going on around the island this season.
Here are all the upcoming major free agents in competitive League of Legends’ major regions
This past year, competitive League of Legends has brought plenty of elation, heartbreak, and electric moments for fans and players alike. Across every region, teams have battled fiercely for regional and international glory, and only a select few have come up with the gold in their hands. But as we...
All new POIs and changes to Fortnite’s map in Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite‘s battle royale is a constantly evolving experience, with new maps and content being added to the game all the time. Part of the appeal for players is that they can frequently log back into the game and find a whole variety of new content to explore. As part of the Chapter Three, season four update, Epic Games has changed its map once again.
MTG The Ruinous Powers Warhammer 40k precon decklist and strategy
Four new Commander preconstructed decks are releasing on Oct. 7 as a part of the Universes Beyond Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 collaboration. Each deck focuses on one of the many iconic factions from the tabletop miniatures game, bringing new cards and gameplay styles to Magic’s biggest casual format.
Where is No Sweat Insurance in Fortnite?
Fortnite’s newest season has just started, with players hopping into the battle royale en masse to take on The Herald and the antagonizing Chrome. Many of the island’s existing inhabitants have remained after the update and can still be found around the map. The No Sweat Insurance representative can also be found on the island telling players he won’t be covering Chrome damages.
All new weapons and their effects in Genshin Impact version 3.1
As with each new patch in Genshin Impact, the game’s upcoming version 3.1 will introduce new events, characters, quests, and items for players to indulge in. Among these new additions is a handful of new weapons being added directly to the weapon Wish, two of which will be featured on separate five-star featured banners. These new five-star weapons are attributed to two of the characters that have been introduced to the world of Teyvat via the first part of the Sumeru Archon Quest, and the part that will be introduced with the version on Sept. 28.
