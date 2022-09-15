Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Can You Still Get Loadouts in Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has officially entered the beta phase, with players testing all the new features. The CoD Next Showcase featured some unique aspects players can look forward to in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Activision’s official blog highlighted a new feature called The Shop, which serves as the enhanced Buy Stations in Warzone 2. You can buy and upgrade weapons and equipment, including the custom weapon you create. Naturally, fans are eager to know if the Loadout system still functions similarly in Warzone 2.
dotesports.com
How do the new split circles work in CoD Warzone 2?
During the 2022 Call of Duty: Next event, Infinity Ward revealed a handful of changes that should transform how players look at their popular battle royale game mode, Call of Duty Warzone. One of the biggest changes headed to Warzone 2 is the new set of closing circles, which will...
dotesports.com
Can you slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2?
The inception of the slide cancel, which was an unintended feature in a few recent Call of Duty games, changed the way players moved around in the FPS franchise. With Modern Warfare 2 on the horizon, many players are wondering if the technique has made its way into the latest iteration of the series. The ability to slide, stop the slide, jump, and execute herky-jerky movement to avoid enemy fire has become a mainstay for many players who seem to do it with muscle memory.
dotesports.com
When does the next Overwatch 2 map release?
While the big draw of Overwatch 2 is its new heroes and modes, maps are an equally important part of the playing experience. The first Overwatch‘s maps were a unique mix of futuristic and traditional, with colorful landscapes, intricate paths, and, of course, plenty of hidden secrets. The game received maps on an irregular basis, meaning players never quite knew when a new location was going to appear in their game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
The Modern Warfare 2 open beta is now live on PlayStation, but not for everyone just yet
The grind is about to begin for Call of Duty gamers all around the world. The Modern Warfare 2 open beta is now live in early access for players who pre-ordered on PlayStation. The first two days of the beta are exclusive to those who placed pre-orders on PS5 and...
dotesports.com
Are the Modern Warfare 2 beta servers down? Here’s how to check
Nothing’s worse than trying to hop online for some games of Call of Duty with the squad and finding out that there are server problems. Online games are at the mercy of their servers, and Modern Warfare 2 is no different than any other game in 2022. When the servers take a hit and you can’t connect, you can’t play at all, and that means you might have to find something else to do until you can frag out with friends again.
dotesports.com
What to do if the Modern Warfare 2 beta keeps crashing
You sit down at your console after a long day of work, the squad is waiting for you in Discord, and you open up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for some grinding with the homies. And then it crashes. Nothing sucks more than a game crash, especially if you’re...
dotesports.com
Will Modern Warfare 2 be on Game Pass?
Modern Warfare 2 is the Call of Duty franchise’s next chapter, and officially releasing on Oct. 28. Like previous editions of the franchise, Modern Warfare 2 is having beta tests before its official release. Countless fans are flooding into the beta servers to test out everything new that the game has to offer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Will experience and progression from the Modern Warfare 2 beta carry over?
The open beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 kicked off today, beginning with early access to PlayStation players before rolling out to all players across PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Battle.net. The open beta features access to some of the new gameplay modes for six-vs-six action, including Prisoner Rescue...
dotesports.com
Here are all of the killstreaks in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is coming and it’s bringing a slew of awesome killstreaks with it, much to the delight of CoD multiplayer fans everywhere. Everyone loves a good killstreak. And you better get used to them if you plan on playing MW2 online because there are a lot of them to select from and they are very strong, very loud, and very worth your while of trying to obtain.
dotesports.com
Where to find EvoChrome weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite has just started its most recent season, with Chrome slowly taking over the island and consuming everything on it. While this new substance appears to be an antagonizing force, players are able to use it to their advantage in a variety of ways. In addition to the Chrome Splash, new Chrome weapons have been added to the game.
dotesports.com
3 diamond-encrusted Twitch drops will be available for Halo Infinite’s Orlando Major
Halo Infinite’s final major LAN tournament before Worlds, HCS Orlando, will begin next Friday, Sept. 23. As with each tournament that has come before it, players who tune in throughout the weekend will be able to get their hands on a variety of free rewards through Twitch drops. And today, what those Twitch drops are this time around was finally revealed.
dotesports.com
Here are all the upcoming major free agents in competitive League of Legends’ major regions
This past year, competitive League of Legends has brought plenty of elation, heartbreak, and electric moments for fans and players alike. Across every region, teams have battled fiercely for regional and international glory, and only a select few have come up with the gold in their hands. But as we...
NFL・
dotesports.com
How to create a custom class in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally on the horizon and players of the franchise are looking forward to unlocking all that the game has to offer, especially when it comes to weapons and equipment. The CoD franchise changed forever once the Create-A-Class system was introduced. It’s been a...
dotesports.com
Where to watch 2022 League of Legends World Championship in different languages
This October, the 2022 League of Legends World Championship will bring together fans from around the globe as they root for their favorite teams in one of the biggest esports events of the year. There are many different regions to support, whether you want to fly the flag for Korea’s...
dotesports.com
Riot shows off footage of new ChronoVoid skin line in VALORANT
ChronoVoid, a new skin collection coming to VALORANT, was displayed today. The skin line will bring new skins for the Phantom, Vandal, Sheriff, Judge, and Melee. The ChronoVoid bundle will include said skins and a ChronoVoid card, a ChronoVoid spray, and a ChronoVoid gun buddy. The thematic goals for Chronovoid are magic-tech, futuristic, spherical, and elegant, according to Riot.
dotesports.com
Crimsix, winningest Call of Duty esports player of all time, retires
Ian “Crimsix” Porter has announced his retirement from professional Call of Duty. The 38-time champion opened up in a heartfelt YouTube video announcing his decision today, sitting in front of a fire pit and speaking candidly in a way that the jokester rarely did during his 14-year career.
dotesports.com
How to complete all weekly quests in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Part of the appeal of Fortnite is constantly introducing new ways to challenge the player in unique ways. Part of that is adding new challenges every season that will keep the player on their toes while providing them with useful battle pass experience. Fortnite Chapter Three season four is no different, offering challenges that take advantage of some of the new features revealed.
dotesports.com
All playlists available in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now in its beta phase, with players getting a taste of what to expect during the official release. The CoD Next Showcase gave fans a glimpse of all the new elements coming to the franchise, and naturally, players are eager to know which game modes, maps, and playlists will be available in Modern Warfare 2. Players are looking forward to the engaging Campaign and the new Warzone 2.0 map, Al Mazrah.
dotesports.com
Xbox finally gives update on Final Fantasy 14 coming to consoles after three-year silence
Xbox fans across the globe have been waiting for their Final Fantasy XIV itch to be scratched for what feels like eons of radio silence from the developers and Microsoft. There hasn’t been a whisper since early 2019 about the title’s transition to Xbox, but fans can now rejoice: details about FFXIV have finally seen the light.
Comments / 0