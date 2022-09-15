ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State Patrol seeks help in finding suspect who shot at driver near Spanaway

Washington State Patrol is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect after a driver was shot at near Spanaway on Wednesday.

According to WSP, around 1:45 p.m., an orange Dodge Charger was stopped northbound on State Route 7 turning left onto Cross-Base Highway South.

The driver of a silver Audi pulled up to the Charger’s passenger side and fired multiple shots. The driver of the Charger sped off and turned left onto Cross-Base Highway toward Spanaway Loop Road South.

The driver of the Audi followed and continued shooting at the Charger, hitting the passenger side twice. The Audi driver then continued westbound toward Spanaway Loop Road South.

No one was injured.

WSP said witnesses described the driver of the Audi as a white male with facial scars and dark hair. The front passenger in the Audi was described as a white female with red and yellow hair.

Witnesses did not know the exact model and license plate information, but told troopers that the license plate contained the letter Q.

Anyone with information that can help in finding the shooter and the car is asked to call Detective Travis Calton at 360-918-4032.

