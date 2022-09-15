ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

More tourists are visiting West Virginia

By Jessica Farrish
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6gMh_0hxKonEW00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice and tourism leaders from around West Virginia on Thursday, September 15, 2022, celebrated a new finding from yearly economic impact research.

Data from 2021 showed tourists spent more than $4.9 billion in the state during the year, which is almost four percent higher than in 2019, before the pandemic. Reliance on tourism spending is a cornerstone of the governor’s proposed tax plan, and the data shows the state’s tourism industry is thriving, even when national tourism dipped by 27 percent in 2021.

“During the pandemic, you know, travel trends kind of changed with people wanting to be outdoors,” said Lisa Strader, director of Visit Southern West Virginia, which promotes tourism in the region. “They wanted small towns, they wanted less population, less crowds, you know, and they wanted parks.”

Southern West Virginia’s New River Gorge National Park and Preserve was named a national park in 2020, but the state’s report showed growth in all nine travel regions. Visitors spent $723 million, an increase of 44 percent since 2019.

The City of Beckley officials had braced for a loss during the pandemic but later reported a $300,000 increase in B&O taxes and $500,000 in collections from the citywide one percent sales tax.

City treasurer Billie Trump said the municipality had seen a growth in business but added tourism was also a factor.

“With the new national parks, we’ve seen a huge uptick in visitors to the (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine) and all the other attractions that we’re familiar with,” said Trump.

Strader said the trend is likely to continue because 86 percent of first-time tourists return to West Virginia. They also promote the state on social media and to friends and family. She added the New River Gorge is set to draw more international visitors now that it’s considered a national park and pandemic restrictions have mostly been lifted.

“We are going to be on a very good path,” she noted. “We want to make sure these people have a good time here, and a good experience.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 3

Related
clayconews.com

Governor Jim Justice Announces from Charleston, West Virginia that State-Wide Tourism Projected to Exceed Five Billion this Year

CHARLESTON, WV - On Wednesday September 14th, 2022, Governor Jim Justice announced that West Virginia’s tourism industry is up 3.8 percent over pre-pandemic levels as of 2021. While nationally tourism is still down 27 percent from 2019, West Virginia continues to trend upward. The finding comes from yearly economic...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Local tourism official receives yearly award

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local tourism official has been awarded for her leadership in growing tourism in our area. After a two-year absence, the Tourism Professional of the Year award was given out by West Virginia’s Department of Tourism. Lisa Strader, director of Visit Southern West Virginia, was this year’s recipient. “I was honored […]
BECKLEY, WV
DC News Now

6 unique trails to enjoy in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — If you enjoy, walking, running, or biking, here are six trails in Charleston with unique sights, history, nature and more. 1. Sunrise Carriage Trail In 1905, West Virginia’s Gov. William A. MacCorkle directed the construction of his estate, the Sunrise Mansion on a 16-acre woodland property in Charleston’s South Hills. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beckley, WV
Government
City
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
Metro News

Winterplace Ski Resort names new general manager

GHENT, W.Va. — Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County has a new general manager. Josh Faber was recently named to the role. He previously served as the mountain manager of Ski Santa Fe in New Mexico. Faber joins Winterplace as the resort prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary winter...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

2022 General Election Information for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Welcome to Eyewitness News "Your Vote 2022 Guide” to the mid-term elections. Below are the General Election dates for the Tri-State. West Virginia: Tuesday, November 8, 2022. To find election information for West Virginia, click here. Kentucky: Tuesday, November...
ELECTIONS
WVNS

$98,000 in grants coming to Southern West Virginia for litter control

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – $98,000 worth of grants for litter control are coming to sanitary boards, county commissions, and cities across Southern West Virginia The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program has announced the recipients of its Litter Control matching grants totaling over $98,000. The grants were awarded to […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

An act of kindness comes full circle in Wyoming County

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — One local church and a man from Ukraine came together to collect gifts for kids and to honor a woman who helped start it all. Vladimir Proknevski received a gift box as a teenager in Ukraine thanks to the efforts of a woman from Wyoming County, Mary Damron. In 1993 Franklin […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia church makes apple butter for a good cause

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — One local church in Greenbrier County decided to whip up a nice treat going to a good cause. Edgewood Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg cooked up some homemade apple butter to sell at their upcoming art and craft show. They also held their Saturday of Service where community members came out for […]
LEWISBURG, WV
woay.com

Manchin announces $1.1 million from the American Rescue Plan for three West Virginia Rural Healthcare programs

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,145,796 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for three rural healthcare programs in West Virginia. The American Rescue Plan made the funding possible, strengthening healthcare services for West Virginians to support two rural healthcare providers.
HEALTH SERVICES
WVNS

Opening weekend for The Hanna Farmstead

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — It was opening weekend for The Hanna Farmstead in Lewisburg, and it was full of pumpkins, tractor rides, and sweet treats! “We’ve had a good turnout so far, we had our movie night on Friday night and we’ve got lots of new foods in the kitchen this year, we’ve got a […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia sending out $4.2M in checks to recipients

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced the first group of unclaimed property checks issued through the new West Virginia Cash Now program have been mailed to more than 8,000 individuals, with checks totaling more than $4.2 million on their way to mailboxes. “This is the first round of checks we’re issuing through this new, […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#National Parks#Travel Destinations#Visit Southern
WVNS

$55 million in broadband grant funding coming to Southern West Virginia

GHENT, WV (WVNS) – $55 million dollars worth of broadband upgrades are bringing 940 miles of fiber to Southern West Virginia. More than $55.3 million in GigReady and Major Broadband Project Strategies Program (MBPS) funds in broadband infrastructure projects throughout the state were approved today, September 16, 2022. Governor Jim Justice made the announcement of […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Update provided on status of Hinton Roses store

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents of Hinton and surrounding areas have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of a Roses department store at the former Magic Mart location. The City of Hinton first gave indication of the possibility of bringing the store to the area in early 2022, noticeable progress has recently been made on the preparation of the building.
HINTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAZ

West Side Lighting Project shines light on needs across Charleston

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since Charleston Main Streets West Side Light Revitalization Project announced its master plan last month, the organization’s Executive Director Ric Cavender said there has been positive feedback. “We identified really early on that the Elk City district with all the newly restored buildings and...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Student catches encounter between hawk and drone on video

BELLE, W.Va. — Justin Rucker is a student at Riverside High School in Kanawha County. He’s also a student at Carver Career and Technical Center where one of his classes is learning to fly a drone. “There’s plenty of things you can do with a drone, but I’d...
BELLE, WV
WVNS

WVNS

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy