Tom Brady Fans Highly Concerned Over His Appearance
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made his way to the podium Thursday ahead of his team’s Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Brady’s mouth was moving, but fans were solely focused on his appearance. The 45-year-old, who has continued to defy father time, might finally be showing glimpses of aging, according to fans.
Tom Brady, Gisele Have Reached Potential Compromise
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly reached a potential compromise in their relationship. Gisele has made it clear that she doesn't love Brady continuing to play football into his mid-40s. Brady retired following the 2021 season, though he ended up coming out of retirement after about a month. Last...
Buccaneers WR Mike Evans reveals Tom Brady motivation behind brawl-sparking fight with Marshon Lattimore
Mike Evans made headlines on Sunday for all the wrong reasons after he was at the center of a brawl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. Evans got himself ejected from the game for his actions, and the same was the case for Marshon Lattimore of the Saints.
NFL fans had lots of jokes about Tom Brady’s arrival at Bucs-Saints game in New Orleans
Tom Brady and his 45-year-old body are back for more today as the seven-time Super Bowl champ will be looking to lead his guys to a win over the Saints in a fun NFC South battle in New Orleans. Brady’s job will be a lot harder with wide receivers Julio...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Gisele News
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen continue to be under the microscope with their marriage. Last week, reports surfaced, suggesting that Gisele was seen crying on her phone amid the marriage drama with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. "Gisele Bündchen seen crying on her phone in NYC amid Tom Brady marital...
Worrying Joe Burrow stat proves that nothing has changed for Bengals
The biggest story for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 offseason was their revamped offensive line. Despite making it all the way to the Super Bowl, their protection for quarterback Joe Burrow was extremely suspect. The expectation was that with a brand-new line with new players, Burrow would be sacked less. Well, two games in, […] The post Worrying Joe Burrow stat proves that nothing has changed for Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Tom Brady Throws Another Tablet on Buccaneers Sideline
Tom Brady not a happy camper on Sunday afternoon…
Gisele Bündchen 'Isn't Back With' Tom Brady Despite Return to Florida
Gisele Bündchen is back in Florida, but that doesn't mean she's back with Tom Brady. According to Page Six, Bündchen returned to Florida after spending time in Costa Rica. However, the outlet says that she is not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as she is currently in Miami.
David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD
The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
Look: Tom Brady threw multiple tantrums against Saints
Tom Brady has had very little success against the New Orleans Saints since he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that theme continued during Sunday’s game between the two teams. To say Brady was irate about it would be an understatement. Brady could not hide his frustration as...
Buccaneers star had brutal comment about Jameis Winston
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White had a pretty brutal take on his former teammate Jameis Winston following Sunday’s win. The Buccaneers beat the Saints 20-10 Sunday thanks in large part to second half struggles on the part of Winston. The New Orleans Saints quarterback threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter, including a pick-six to Tampa Bay safety Mike Edwards that effectively killed off the game.
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle set insane NFL mark never seen before vs. Ravens
The Miami Dolphins pulled off a shocker on Sunday. They trailed the Baltimore Ravens 28-7 entering the fourth quarter and came back to win 42-38. In the process, both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle went absolutely bananas in the win. Hill finished with 11 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, his teammate Jaylen […] The post Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle set insane NFL mark never seen before vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans
A change of location did not prevent Russell Wilson from hearing boos from the stands. Wilson still got booed by spectators who attended the game at Empower Field at Mile High where the Denver Broncos hosted the Houston Texans for the quarterback’s regular-season home debut. The Broncos were supposed to dominate Houston, considering that Russell […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins
Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
WATCH: Todd Bowles' postgame locker room speech after Bucs beat Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended a frustrating streak of regular-season losses to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, beating their bitter NFC South rivals 20-10 on the road to remain unbeaten after two weeks of the 2022 regular season. Tampa Bay’s defense was dominant for the second straight week, setting...
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses glaring Derek Carr difference from last season
In his first game under new head coach Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders star quarterback Derek Carr had a grand total of zero rushing yards. This is a glaring deviation from his play last season under Jon Gruden, who coached Carr to a career-best 140 yards last term. There’s clearly...
Tua Tagovailoa sounds off after Dolphins’ insane 21-point comeback vs. Ravens
The Miami Dolphins pulled off one of the most improbable fourth-quarter comebacks in recent memory on Sunday, stunning the Baltimore Ravens in the process, and Tua Tagovailoa could not be prouder of his team. Having entered the fourth quarter trailing 35-14, the three-headed monster of Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill inspired an unreal comeback […] The post Tua Tagovailoa sounds off after Dolphins’ insane 21-point comeback vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trevor Lawrence can thank Colts’ blatant shortcoming for his Week 3 success
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a stunning win on a Sunday full of them, defeating Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts to the tune of a 24-0 score at home. The Jags actually won a game first before the Colts, who entered the 2022 NFL season as the favorites to win the AFC South title.
Stephen A. Smith shares reluctant reaction after Cowboys holds on vs. Bengals
After the Dallas Cowboys suffered a heavy Week 1 loss against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith was quick to declare that the season is over for the Cowboys after just one week into the new season. To make matters worse, the Cowboys also...
Bills make final Gabriel Davis decision for MNF vs. Titans
The Buffalo Bills will be without a key offensive weapon in Week 2 for Monday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans after it was announced that Gabriel Davis would not be available for the clash. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Davis is not expected to suit up on Monday due to an ankle injury. Barring […] The post Bills make final Gabriel Davis decision for MNF vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
