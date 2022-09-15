Read full article on original website
Elsie Mary Crosswhite
Elsie Mary Crosswhite, 78, passed away, at home, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. A full obituary with service information will be published later. Elsie was a longtime Hope and Sandpoint area resident. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook for Elsie at coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements, for Elsie, are under the...
Sidney Wayne Kelley
Sidney Wayne Kelley, 63, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Ponderay, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Waynes’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign his guestbook.
Judith Marie (Evans) Carroll
Judith Marie (Evans) Carroll born July 3, 1951, passed away September 11th, 2022. Judy was born in Sandpoint Idaho. She graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1969. She served in the United States Navy from 1969 - 1972. She retired from the Polk County School Board in 2013. Judy loved to travel, fish and playing with babies.
Emma Lorena Kedish
Emma Lorena Kedish, 91, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away on Sept. 14, 2022, surrounded by love, holding the hand of her beloved granddaughter. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the Pack River Cemetery. Emma was born June 7, 1931, in Ponderay, Idaho,...
Best Shot: A little sunshine
Bridgette Bennett of Sandpoint submitted this photo of the sun peeking out through the trees and clouds. A beautiful day in the Pacific Northwest.
Harvest Valley Worship Center to host night of healing
Harvest Valley Worship Center and New Fire Ministries have partnered to host a Miracle and Healing Night Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at Harvest Valley with special guest Elizabeth Reisinger. We are excited to have a powerful ministry team join her that partners with Jesus Christ to release healing to those in need.
Bulldogs come home
SANDPOINT - The Sandpoint High School Bulldogs faced off against Homedale High School for their annual Homecoming game. At the half, the Bulldogs were ahead. Full results were not available by press time.
Dub’s set to shut down - at least temporarily
SANDPOINT — As one enters Sandpoint from the south, if they are not graced with the striking panoramic views on the Long Bridge there’s a decent chance they’ll step into Dub’s 80-year old building at 703 US-2 for a bite and some nostalgia. More than a...
Legals for September, 16 2022
Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereby given that a public hearing pursuant to Idaho Code and Dover City Code has been set for the Dover Planning and Zoning Commission on October 6, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Dover City Hall, 699 Lakeshore Ave., Dover, to consider the following: FILE AM23-22 - PARKS AND RECREATION FACILITIES - The City of Dover has initiated an amendment to its zoning regulations, Title 12 of Dover City Code, to amend Chapters 3, 5, 7, and Definitions to provide a process and standards to consider private and public low- and high-intensity parks and recreation facilities, create an administrative site plan review process for low-intensity parks and rec facilities, add these uses to the public uses table and remove from the commercial table, and to provide definitions for parks and recreation facilities. The Dover Planning and Zoning Commission will make a recommendation to City Council, which will hear the amendment at a later date and make the final decision. The public is encouraged to attend the hearing or provide written response. Written material not exceeding 1 page may be read into the record the day of the hearing. Anyone wishing to speak at the hearing may do so in compliance with the public hearing resolution (copy available at City Hall.) The hearing will be available in a "listen-only" mode via Zoom at: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/7673088547?pwd=cE5rUHZzYVFOdVB5TjRiU0NYODk0Zz09. In order to testify, the public must attend in person or provide written comment in advance. The deadline for submitting written comment and/or material is 4 p.m. September 29, 2022. Written comment can be hand-delivered to 699 Lakeshore Avenue, mailed to City of Dover, P.O. Box 115, Dover, ID 83825-0115 or emailed to: cityclerk@cityofdoveridaho.org. Complete files are available for view on the Dover website at http://www.cityofdover.id.gov/ and at Dover City Hall, 699 Lakeshore Avenue, by appointment. Anyone requiring special accommodations due to disability should contact the City Clerk at (208) 265-8339 at least two days prior to the meeting. City of Dover Planning and Zoning Commission ATTEST:/s/Michele Hutchings, City Clerk Legal#4553 AD#560933 September 16, 2022.
Bulldogs hold off Homedale for Homecoming win
SANDPOINT - As the Victory Bell on War Memorial Field rang following Sandpoint’s win over the Homedale Trojans Friday night, Coach Ryan Knowles breathed a sigh of relief and admitted that the end of the Bulldogs’ homecoming game was a little too close for comfort. “Very scary!” he...
Planned outage to impact Blanchard, Oldtown residents
Avista announced in a Sept. 15 press release that about 380 of the utility’s customers will experience a planned power outage from 10 p.m. on Sept. 27 until about 4 a.m. on Sept. 28. Crews with Avista will be performing maintenance on the substation that serves that area, the...
Bulldog girls soccer suffers last-minute defeat in tight game
SANDPOINT — It was a surprisingly sunny day at Pine Street Field as Sandpoint High’s varsity girls soccer team battled it out neck and neck against Liberty Lake’s Ridgeline Highschool. But as the sun broke through the clouds and smoke, so too the Ridgeline Falcons broke the...
