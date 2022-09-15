Read full article on original website
Natrona County Arrest Log (9/14/22 – 9/18/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
oilcity.news
Weekly arrest report (9/8/22–9/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Wheatland Man Charged with Felony Fraud and Forgery
A judge ordered a Wheatland man held on a $3,000 bond for three felony charges during intitial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday. Judge Michael Patchen said Austin Scott Lee McClain is charged with:. Forgery. Fraud by Check. Conspiracy. According to the affidavit, McClain wrote a check for...
oilcity.news
Casper attorney Anna Olson selected as Wyoming State Bar president-elect
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper attorney Anna Reeves Olson has been selected as the Wyoming State Bar’s president-elect, the organization said in a press release Monday. Reeves will step in as president for the Wyoming State Bar for the 2023–24 term following the 2022–23 term of new President Christopher H. Hawks. Hawks, an attorney from Jackson, is stepping in as president to succeed former President J. Kenneth Barbe of Casper.
oilcity.news
Cheyenne man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison on felony drug charges Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A former California resident arrested earlier this year in Cheyenne on felony drug charges was sentenced to 60 months in prison Tuesday at the Ewing T. Kerr Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Casper. Kevin Ohlberg was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A...
oilcity.news
Brake failure cited in fatal crash on Bighorn mountain pass in August
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the driver of a commercial vehicle had reported brake problems to his employer before the vehicle rolled and went off a cliff last August. The crash occurred on a steep mountain pass on Highway 16 shortly before noon on Aug. 17,...
KEVN
Wyoming man arrested following shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Casper, Wyo., man is arrested following a shooting Sunday night on the 1200 block of Fifth Street in Rapid City. Dylan Adkins, 20, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled weapon (a shotgun with an altered barrel). A release from the...
Casper Woman Charged With Fifth Child Endangerment
A Casper woman faced charges from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Christiansen on Thursday, September 8th at initial appearances. Heather Ritchie, 31, was charged with felony child endangerment with methamphetamine while supervising, and a misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance--meth. Ritchie was charged for five counts of child endangerment with...
oilcity.news
Wyoming gas costs remain above national average; price jumps ~14 cents in Natrona County in a week
CASPER, Wyo. — The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline on Monday, Sept. 19 is down slightly in Wyoming compared with a week ago but is up about 14 cents in Natrona County, according to AAA data. The statewide average cost for regular gasoline stands at $3.805...
Sam, Somebody Found Your Stuffies on Outer Drive!!
Sam needs your help, Casper. A good Samaritan (did you know that Samaritan is capitalized? We didn't until just now) in Casper posted to Casper Classifieds that they found a box of Stuffies (that's stuffed animals for those who aren't Millennials or Gen Z or those trying to sound cool by sounding like Millennials or Gen Z) on Outer Drive/Wyoming Boulevard.
oilcity.news
Red Flag Warning to take effect at noon Monday in central Wyoming, including Natrona
CASPER, Wyo. — A Red Flag Warning is set to take effect in central and north central Wyoming at noon Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Unseasonably warm temperatures combined with strong winds and low humidity could create erratic fire behavior, the NWS in Riverton said.
oilcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (9/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 26, Casper (Kelly Walsh)...
Casper Fire Took Multiple Hoses to Extinguish
There was a structure fire at approximately 10:45 PM last night on the 1000 block of Sussex, according to a Casper Fire-EMS news release. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the structure. "Firefighters gained access and used multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire. Occupants were home...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper gathers at 2022 Solabration on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The sixth annual Solabration got underway at the Labyrinth on Saturday. The event featured free cultural performances, including hoop dancer Jasmine Pickner Bell and family with the North Bell drummers/singers; a fire performance by Miranda Bressler; and live music by Red Butte.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Officials Approve 3 Charter Schools After Heated ‘Indoctrination’ Debate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Following a debate on whether charter schools or public schools indoctrinate kids politically, Wyoming’s top elected officials on Wednesday approved three new charter schools for the state. A second key argument was whether charter schools would steal resources from public...
oilcity.news
Casper parent disheartened after sudden closure of Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy
CASPER, Wyo. — Candice Stevens spent years looking for the right education solutions for her son, Brekken Stevens, who is now 16. “He has ADHD and has a hard time focusing,” she said. He also started falling into the wrong crowds, even after switching schools and trying different youth programs.
oilcity.news
Cheyenne mayor: Proposed $1.1B meat-packing plant would be among largest in North America
CASPER, Wyo. — Cheyenne could be getting one of North America’s largest meat-packing plants, Mayor Patrick Collins said in his weekly “Mayor’s Minute” column. The proposed facility would be built in Cheyenne’s Swan Ranch Business Park, Collins said. “It is early in the process,...
oilcity.news
ART 321 strategic plan affirms commitments to access, health partnerships, inclusion
CASPER, Wyo. — As the underlying Casper Artists Guild nears its centennial anniversary in 2024, ART 321 has codified its two-year strategic plan, affirming the organization’s direction under executive director Tyler Cessor. There is continued emphasis on access to workshops and classes with nominal fees, representing diversity, and...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Oil Bowl 2022: NCHS keeps trophy from KWHS on Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County High School Mustangs kept the Oil Bowl trophy for the sixth year in a row after defeating Kelly Walsh High School 26–6 on Friday night. NC’s Evan Lango was the first to put NC on the board in the first quarter. KW was able to get into the end zone near the start of the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to build momentum in their favor.
oilcity.news
Chance for rain returns to Casper Tuesday night through Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper is expected to see some unseasonably warm temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, but some cooler weather and a chance for rain will return by the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high on Monday is forecast near 82...
