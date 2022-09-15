ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

iredellfreenews.com

Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)

Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. Posting End Date: 12/31/2022Details: Job Description. EQUIPMENT OPERATOTR II W/CDL- TRUCKING/TRANSPORTATION. Note: This position is temporary and will be employed by North Carolina Alliance of Public Health Agencies. Go to www.ncapha.org to submit an electronic application. LIBRARY VOLUNTEER. Code: 60015066-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Channel 9 waits for response from Barber Scotia College leaders on student enrollment

CONCORD, N.C. — College students across the Carolinas are now several weeks into their fall semester. Barber Scotia College leaders touted plans for students to be on the Concord campus for the first time since the school lost accreditation in 2004 and closed. Since Channel 9′s Allison Latos reported on the leadership’s ambitious plans in August, the interim president hasn’t returned her calls and emails to check on enrollment.
CONCORD, NC
iredellfreenews.com

City of Statesville Career Opportunities (September 16)

Applications are being accepted online only. Apply for open positions online by clicking HERE. Athletic Supervisors (Part-Time) Certified Water Treatment Plant Operator (Part-Time) Water Resources Department. Commercial Driver – Street Division (Full-Time) Street Division. Electric Utilities Director (Full-Time) Electric Utility Department. Electrical Engineer (Full-Time) Electric Utility Department. Event Services...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

A New Place to Play: Rocky River Elementary dedicates inclusive playground

Rocky River Elementary School families and staff celebrated the opening of the new inclusive playground on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Monica Donaldson, Rocky River’s PTO PIT Crew’s Co-Treasurer, said the project was the culmination of a lot of hard work. “It’s truly a momentous occasion,” she...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Jason Gardner
iredellfreenews.com

Dedicated public servant Marvin Norman dies, leaving lasting legacy in Iredell County

Iredell County Commissioner Marvin Norman passed away Wednesday evening following a period of declining health at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham. Norman, 70, was the first African-American elected to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. He served on the board continuously after being elected in 2002, including two years as chairman and five years as vice chairman.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Visitor spending soaring in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Domestic and international visitors to and within Cabarrus County spent $480.8 million in 2021, an increase of 67.2 percent from 2020. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. Cabarrus County...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Loaded gun found at Union County middle school, message to parents says

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A loaded gun was found on the campus of Monroe Middle School on Thursday, schools officials said in a message to parents. According to the school’s message, the firearm was found after a student offered a tip. Once the school received the tip, administrators and the school resource officer worked to locate the weapon.
MONROE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 12

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 2-8: Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 96.5. Kung Foo, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Subway, 11145 Bryton Town Center Drive – 98.5. Denver. Geppeto’s Pizza, 7558 N.C. 73,...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Plan to pay more for power bills, if you aren’t already

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released a report saying the average electricity price went up almost 16% from last August to this one. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association sent federal lawmakers a letter this month. It says the average family’s A/C costs went from about $450 last summer to about $550 this year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

I-85 widening project planned from Charlotte to SC border

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A long-awaited expansion of Interstate 85 from Charlotte to the North Carolina/South Carolina border is in the works after NCDOT was awarded $100 million in federal funding to support the project, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials said the I-85 FUTURES project planned for Gaston County calls […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Construction on I-485 sees delays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Improvements to Interstate 485 in south Charlotte will take longer than originally anticipated. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the hope was to complete the project, which includes new express lanes and interchanges, by the end of this year, but now it could take much longer due to several factors.
CHARLOTTE, NC

