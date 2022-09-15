Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNew Bern, NC
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel Maven
“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film FestivalKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Controversial book debate heats up at school board meeting
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A controversial debate over book policy in Cabarrus County schools took a turn when a board member read a sexually explicit scene aloud from one of the books available for students. The board members asked their teenage interns to leave the room before reading a...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)
Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. Posting End Date: 12/31/2022Details: Job Description. EQUIPMENT OPERATOTR II W/CDL- TRUCKING/TRANSPORTATION. Note: This position is temporary and will be employed by North Carolina Alliance of Public Health Agencies. Go to www.ncapha.org to submit an electronic application. LIBRARY VOLUNTEER. Code: 60015066-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL.
Channel 9 waits for response from Barber Scotia College leaders on student enrollment
CONCORD, N.C. — College students across the Carolinas are now several weeks into their fall semester. Barber Scotia College leaders touted plans for students to be on the Concord campus for the first time since the school lost accreditation in 2004 and closed. Since Channel 9′s Allison Latos reported on the leadership’s ambitious plans in August, the interim president hasn’t returned her calls and emails to check on enrollment.
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville Career Opportunities (September 16)
Applications are being accepted online only. Apply for open positions online by clicking HERE. Athletic Supervisors (Part-Time) Certified Water Treatment Plant Operator (Part-Time) Water Resources Department. Commercial Driver – Street Division (Full-Time) Street Division. Electric Utilities Director (Full-Time) Electric Utility Department. Electrical Engineer (Full-Time) Electric Utility Department. Event Services...
iredellfreenews.com
A New Place to Play: Rocky River Elementary dedicates inclusive playground
Rocky River Elementary School families and staff celebrated the opening of the new inclusive playground on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Monica Donaldson, Rocky River’s PTO PIT Crew’s Co-Treasurer, said the project was the culmination of a lot of hard work. “It’s truly a momentous occasion,” she...
Monroe Middle School student brings loaded gun to school, district officials say
MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe Middle School student will be disciplined after bringing a loaded gun to school Thursday, officials with the Union County Public Schools district confirmed. Another student tipped off school administrators, which led to the discovery of the firearm. The school resource officer and officials found...
Comparing Charlotte-area charter schools state test scores to area public schools
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of public charter schools opening in North Carolina continues to grow as parents decide traditional public schools aren’t the right fit. This is especially true for children of color. WCNC Charlotte looked at data from three Charlotte-area charter schools. They include Lake Norman...
Some council members unpleased with committee assignments
After sitting on the Council for more than five years, Councilman Tariq Bokhari says he's been noticing a theme of political maneuvering and retaliation, which he thinks is evident in his committee assignments.
iredellfreenews.com
Dedicated public servant Marvin Norman dies, leaving lasting legacy in Iredell County
Iredell County Commissioner Marvin Norman passed away Wednesday evening following a period of declining health at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham. Norman, 70, was the first African-American elected to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. He served on the board continuously after being elected in 2002, including two years as chairman and five years as vice chairman.
iredellfreenews.com
United Way of Iredell County agencies share stories of healing during kick-off ceremony (Photos)
United Way of Iredell County agencies gathered at Daveste Vineyards in Troutman on Thursday night to kick off the 2022 fundraising campaign and to spread the word about the quiet but meaningful work that goes on every day in our community. After a half hour of guests engaging with agency...
WBTV
Visitor spending soaring in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Domestic and international visitors to and within Cabarrus County spent $480.8 million in 2021, an increase of 67.2 percent from 2020. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. Cabarrus County...
WBTV
Loaded gun found at Union County middle school, message to parents says
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A loaded gun was found on the campus of Monroe Middle School on Thursday, schools officials said in a message to parents. According to the school’s message, the firearm was found after a student offered a tip. Once the school received the tip, administrators and the school resource officer worked to locate the weapon.
howafrica.com
24-Year Old HBCU Grad Becomes the Youngest Principal Ever at Middle School in Charlotte
Kenneth Gorham, a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, has been appointed as the principal at Movement Middle School, in Charlotte, North Carolina. At 24 years old, he is the youngest person to ever become the school’s principal. “I’m 24 years old. I actually turned 25 next week,”...
Confusion about potential threat pauses West Cabarrus football game; officials say no threat found
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Confusion about a potential threat at Friday night’s West Cabarrus High School football game momentarily paused the game, according to Cabarrus County Schools. In a statement, the school system said there was a period of confusion caused among spectators in the bleachers which stemmed...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 12
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 2-8: Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 96.5. Kung Foo, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Subway, 11145 Bryton Town Center Drive – 98.5. Denver. Geppeto’s Pizza, 7558 N.C. 73,...
North Carolina awarded $100 million federal grant for I-85 corridor widening project
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the North Carolina Department of Transportation's I-85 expansion project is one of 26 nationwide recipients of this year's Infrastructure Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant awards. North Carolina will receive $100 million in federal funding to aid...
Plan to pay more for power bills, if you aren’t already
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released a report saying the average electricity price went up almost 16% from last August to this one. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association sent federal lawmakers a letter this month. It says the average family’s A/C costs went from about $450 last summer to about $550 this year.
I-85 widening project planned from Charlotte to SC border
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A long-awaited expansion of Interstate 85 from Charlotte to the North Carolina/South Carolina border is in the works after NCDOT was awarded $100 million in federal funding to support the project, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials said the I-85 FUTURES project planned for Gaston County calls […]
Construction on I-485 sees delays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Improvements to Interstate 485 in south Charlotte will take longer than originally anticipated. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the hope was to complete the project, which includes new express lanes and interchanges, by the end of this year, but now it could take much longer due to several factors.
piedmonthealthcare.com
Piedmont HealthCare Gains New Family Medicine Physician, Andrea Wurzer, DO
September 14, 2022, Statesville, NC– Piedmont HealthCare welcomes Dr. Andrea Wurzer, DO to Piedmont HealthCare Taylorsville Family Medicine. Dr. Wurzer joins the practice following Dr. Merrill’s retirement on September 8th. After 42 years serving the Taylorsville community, Dr. Steven Merrill, is retiring. For over four decades Dr. Merrill...
