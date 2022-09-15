ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

clayconews.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Unemployment Rate at Pre-pandemic Levels from Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday, September 16th, 2022, that the number of employed Virginians remained above 4.2 million workers in August 2022. Throughout the month, the number of unemployed residents fell by 1,956, and Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 2.6 percent. This continues to be below the national rate, which increased to 3.7 percent.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Virginia has moved to restrict the rights of trans students in its public schools

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration has proposed new policies for the state's schools regarding how they treat transgender students, including restricting which bathrooms they can use and which pronouns they may go by. The Virginia Department of Education released its 2022 Model Policies online Friday, effectively rolling back the work...
WHSV

Delegate Sally Hudson on Virginia tax rebates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the next few weeks, taxpayers in Virginia could soon be seeing some extra cash in the form of a tax rebate. “A tax rebate is an opportunity for the state to send a check back to you for some of the taxes that you paid, that we didn’t spend on state investments,” Delegate Sally Hudson (D) said.
WSLS

AEP electric bills to increase for Virginia customers starting Nov. 1

ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power says Virginia customers can expect their monthly electric bills to increase by about $20 starting Nov. 1. This is due to the rising cost of coal, natural gas and purchase power within the last year following periods of inflation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.
NBC12

168th State Fair of Virginia returns Sept. 23- Oct. 2

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The 168th State Fair of Virginia is back for annual fun for all Virginians!. The fair is a 10-day event kicking off Friday, Sept. 23 and runs until Sunday, Oct. 2, with live concerts, pig races, petting zoos, a big top circus and dozens of food vendors. There are also plenty of competitions with topics ranging from horticulture to culinary and creative arts.
wfxrtv.com

Virginia State Police looking for hit and run driver

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State police are still on the lookout for a man they say struck and killed a 47-year-old pedestrian on I-264 in Portsmouth, Va. on Saturday. According to officials, the hit and run happened at 12:48 on Oct. 17, around Exit 6. They say the...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Summer heat before the start of fall

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It will definitely feel like summer outside for the last few days of the season. However, fall-like conditions are on the way. Patchy fog may impact the Monday morning commute. Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny skies are in the forecast with slightly higher humidity levels. A few showers are possible in the Alleghany Highlands and Greenbrier Valley during the afternoon and evening, but much of Southwest and Central Virginia will stay dry. Morning temperatures will start in the 50s and lower 60s before warming up into the above-average 80s during the afternoon.
Virginia Mercury

After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break

Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season. On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries […] The post After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WDBJ7.com

Virginia taxpayers getting rebates this fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - About 3.2 million eligible taxpayers will receive one-time tax rebates of up to $250 in the fall of 2022 if they filed individually, and up to $500 if they filed jointly, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office. To be eligible, taxpayers must...
