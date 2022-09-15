Ahead of a “Save America” rally in Ohio on Saturday night, Former President Trump appeared to take a not-so-subtle swipe at the very Republican candidates he’s endorsing while at the same time tooting his own horn. “Both J.D. Vance and Dr. Oz asked me to do big Rallies for them in Ohio and Pennsylvania, respectively, and I did,” he wrote on Truth Social, hailing the Pennsylvania rally as a “massive success” and inexplicably using quotes to note that it was “‘packed.’” He went on to say the Ohio rally was also a “sold out juggernaut.” “Look at the massive crowds. Both candidates wanted this and I, as usual, delivered,” he wrote. Apparently carried away by his own self-aggrandizement, he then appeared to admit that some of the Republican candidates may not be of the highest caliber, writing, “ALL Republican candidates want Rallies. Without the Rallies and, even more importantly, the Endorsements, most would lose.” Shortly after Trump’s comment, one of the candidates he has endorsed for Congress, J.R. Majewski, promised to the crowd that he’d turn the Green New Deal “brown” like a “turd” and unironically declared that he doesn’t get “goosebumps,” he gets “eagle bumps.”

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO