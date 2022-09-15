ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure

A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing center.Chucky Dennison was escorted out of the event just seconds after unfurling the banner, a makeshift picket sign written on a pillowcase for portability.Mr Dennison was seen on video being walked out by a security guard as Mr Trump continued to address the crowd - it wasn’t clear if the president or others beyond those in Mr Dennison’s vicinity had seen the banner.“Trump lost 3,000 Lordstown jobs – and...
Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban

Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens to defund Education Department to stop teachers ‘brainwashing’ children

Marjorie Taylor Greene has threatened to “defund” the Department of Education to prevent teachers from “brainwashing” American children.The right-wing lawmaker from Georgia made the bizarre threat as she warmed up the crowd at the Donald Trump rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday night.Mr Trump is visiting the state to support Republican candidate for US Senate, J D Vance, who is involved in a tight race with Democratic Representative Tim Ryan, as well as Congressman Jim Jordan.“If the government wants to replace parents and brainwash children, you know what, we will just defund the Department of Education,” she said,In an...
Ruling the US supreme court isn’t enough. The right wants to amend the constitution

In a recent primetime address, President Joe Biden spoke about “the soul of the nation” – calling out rightwing forces for their numerous efforts to undermine, if not overthrow, our democracy. Biden’s speech was prescient, in more ways than one. In addition to many Republicans promoting the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen and working to fill elected offices with people ready to subvert the will of the people, there is a conservative movement underway to radically rewrite the US constitution.
Trump Appears to Straight-Up Call GOP Candidates Losers

Ahead of a “Save America” rally in Ohio on Saturday night, Former President Trump appeared to take a not-so-subtle swipe at the very Republican candidates he’s endorsing while at the same time tooting his own horn. “Both J.D. Vance and Dr. Oz asked me to do big Rallies for them in Ohio and Pennsylvania, respectively, and I did,” he wrote on Truth Social, hailing the Pennsylvania rally as a “massive success” and inexplicably using quotes to note that it was “‘packed.’” He went on to say the Ohio rally was also a “sold out juggernaut.” “Look at the massive crowds. Both candidates wanted this and I, as usual, delivered,” he wrote. Apparently carried away by his own self-aggrandizement, he then appeared to admit that some of the Republican candidates may not be of the highest caliber, writing, “ALL Republican candidates want Rallies. Without the Rallies and, even more importantly, the Endorsements, most would lose.” Shortly after Trump’s comment, one of the candidates he has endorsed for Congress, J.R. Majewski, promised to the crowd that he’d turn the Green New Deal “brown” like a “turd” and unironically declared that he doesn’t get “goosebumps,” he gets “eagle bumps.”
Ohio chief justice: ‘We do not have a Constitution that will end gerrymandering’

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said she plans to become a part of the anti-gerrymandering effort once she leaves office at the end of the year. In committing to her next steps after the her term-limited time as the head of the state’s highest court, she also acknowledge the failures that happened in […] The post Ohio chief justice: ‘We do not have a Constitution that will end gerrymandering’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Democrats' midterm reality check

After Democrats' surge in political momentum over the summer, signs indicate the midterm environment is tilting back in the GOP's direction. Why it matters: Republicans aren't likely to ride a historic red wave to power. But they're well-positioned to comfortably win back the House, and are on surer footing than just weeks ago to net the one seat necessary to capture a narrow Senate majority.
DeSantis invites election backlash with Martha’s Vineyard stunt

By any fair measure, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has reason to be optimistic about his re-election prospects. The far-right Republican eked out a narrow victory four years ago — winning the gubernatorial race by 0.4% — but in recent months, polls have shown DeSantis with comfortable leads. The latest FiveThirtyEight projection showed the incumbent with a 92% chance of winning a second term.
