Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure
A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing center.Chucky Dennison was escorted out of the event just seconds after unfurling the banner, a makeshift picket sign written on a pillowcase for portability.Mr Dennison was seen on video being walked out by a security guard as Mr Trump continued to address the crowd - it wasn’t clear if the president or others beyond those in Mr Dennison’s vicinity had seen the banner.“Trump lost 3,000 Lordstown jobs – and...
Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban
Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
In private memo, Fetterman confronts a new obstacle: Getting outspent
Fetterman campaign manager Brendan McPhillips wrote a "wake-up call" to donors about increased GOP TV spending in Pennsylvania.
Florida's Press Secretary Rips Martha's Vineyard Locals On Twitter After Migrants Sent There
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent two planes full of migrants on September 15 to Martha's Vineyard off the coast of Cape Cod as part of a $12 million program called the Freedom First Budget. The budget states that the money is going to a "program within the Florida Department of...
GOP Lawmaker Launches Offensive Tirade Against Climate Expert In Hearing
"I'm trying to give you the floor, boo," Rep. Clay Higgins yelled at expert Raya Salter as part of wider disrespectful behavior toward the Black woman.
Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens to defund Education Department to stop teachers ‘brainwashing’ children
Marjorie Taylor Greene has threatened to “defund” the Department of Education to prevent teachers from “brainwashing” American children.The right-wing lawmaker from Georgia made the bizarre threat as she warmed up the crowd at the Donald Trump rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday night.Mr Trump is visiting the state to support Republican candidate for US Senate, J D Vance, who is involved in a tight race with Democratic Representative Tim Ryan, as well as Congressman Jim Jordan.“If the government wants to replace parents and brainwash children, you know what, we will just defund the Department of Education,” she said,In an...
Ruling the US supreme court isn’t enough. The right wants to amend the constitution
In a recent primetime address, President Joe Biden spoke about “the soul of the nation” – calling out rightwing forces for their numerous efforts to undermine, if not overthrow, our democracy. Biden’s speech was prescient, in more ways than one. In addition to many Republicans promoting the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen and working to fill elected offices with people ready to subvert the will of the people, there is a conservative movement underway to radically rewrite the US constitution.
Trump Appears to Straight-Up Call GOP Candidates Losers
Ahead of a “Save America” rally in Ohio on Saturday night, Former President Trump appeared to take a not-so-subtle swipe at the very Republican candidates he’s endorsing while at the same time tooting his own horn. “Both J.D. Vance and Dr. Oz asked me to do big Rallies for them in Ohio and Pennsylvania, respectively, and I did,” he wrote on Truth Social, hailing the Pennsylvania rally as a “massive success” and inexplicably using quotes to note that it was “‘packed.’” He went on to say the Ohio rally was also a “sold out juggernaut.” “Look at the massive crowds. Both candidates wanted this and I, as usual, delivered,” he wrote. Apparently carried away by his own self-aggrandizement, he then appeared to admit that some of the Republican candidates may not be of the highest caliber, writing, “ALL Republican candidates want Rallies. Without the Rallies and, even more importantly, the Endorsements, most would lose.” Shortly after Trump’s comment, one of the candidates he has endorsed for Congress, J.R. Majewski, promised to the crowd that he’d turn the Green New Deal “brown” like a “turd” and unironically declared that he doesn’t get “goosebumps,” he gets “eagle bumps.”
Opinion: The harsh reality conservatives refuse to acknowledge
The status quo is not okay. Our nation has unfinished business for women, for families, for our economy -- and the upcoming midterm elections are a key way to move that much-needed change forward, writes Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner.
Biden sees drastic approval jump among Democrats but not Republicans
A new poll gives President Joe Biden's approval rating a significant boost with less than three months until the midterm elections.
Opinion: It's Not the Supreme Court's Job to Enforce the "Christian Agenda"
As American citizens, we are taught to be grateful for our constitutional freedoms. However, many Americans don’t seem to be aware that we have rights beyond what is explicitly stated in the Constitution.
Democrats' Meddling Made Critical Senate Seat Close to Unwinnable for GOP
National Democrats spent big dollars boosting a number of hardline conservatives in roughly a dozen Republican primaries this summer in the hope those candidates' polarizing brand of politics would tip independents to support their party's candidates. A Washington Post analysis last week found Democrats had spent nearly $53 million in...
Republicans Won’t Challenge Court Decision Blocking Anti-Police Recording Law
Introduced earlier this year by a former police officer, HB 2319 prohibits individuals from recording police within eight feet. While the law contained a few exceptions, the ACLU of Arizona and media organizations maintained it was unconstitutional. The post Republicans Won’t Challenge Court Decision Blocking Anti-Police Recording Law appeared first on NewsOne.
Rioter who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt gets prison term
A Virginia man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt over a Nazi-themed shirt is to serve 75 days in prison.
Study finds that 4 out of 10 gun-related deaths in U.S. cities are suicides
Gun-related suicides have increased by 11%, according to a new analysis of firearm deaths in more than 750 U.S. cities from 2014 to 2020.
Ohio chief justice: ‘We do not have a Constitution that will end gerrymandering’
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said she plans to become a part of the anti-gerrymandering effort once she leaves office at the end of the year. In committing to her next steps after the her term-limited time as the head of the state’s highest court, she also acknowledge the failures that happened in […] The post Ohio chief justice: ‘We do not have a Constitution that will end gerrymandering’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Democrats' midterm reality check
After Democrats' surge in political momentum over the summer, signs indicate the midterm environment is tilting back in the GOP's direction. Why it matters: Republicans aren't likely to ride a historic red wave to power. But they're well-positioned to comfortably win back the House, and are on surer footing than just weeks ago to net the one seat necessary to capture a narrow Senate majority.
DeSantis invites election backlash with Martha’s Vineyard stunt
By any fair measure, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has reason to be optimistic about his re-election prospects. The far-right Republican eked out a narrow victory four years ago — winning the gubernatorial race by 0.4% — but in recent months, polls have shown DeSantis with comfortable leads. The latest FiveThirtyEight projection showed the incumbent with a 92% chance of winning a second term.
