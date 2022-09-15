Read full article on original website
KCJJ
21-year-old convicted robber dies at UIHC
A 21-year-old convicted robber has died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, prison inmate Keyote Dean Smith was pronounced dead at 6:20 Wednesday night after being admitted to the UIHC earlier in the week for an acute illness related to a chronic medical condition. An autopsy will be performed by the Johnson County Medical Examiner.
Fatal Accident Claims Life Of Young Farmer In Northeast Iowa
Fall is a dangerous time of year when you’re a farmer. There is a lot of heavy machinery going at once which means there are more ways things can go wrong. And sometimes accidents do happen, and when they do it’s never easy to unexpectedly lose someone, especially when they are young.
KCRG.com
Marion teen injured in crash, cited for reckless driving
WAUBEEK, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old from Marion was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Linn County Sunday night. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just north of 4185 Whittier Road in Waubeek when the 18-year-old driver, who was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.
ktvo.com
Man arrested following early morning shooting in southeast Iowa
Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — An arrest has been made following an early morning shooting in southeast Iowa. Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Mt. Pleasant police officers and Henry County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Hamlin Street. When they arrived,...
KCJJ
UI student could face over two decades in prison after reported early Sunday morning break-in, assault
A University of Iowa business student faces over two decades in prison if convicted on charges that he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and assaulted her early Sunday morning. Iowa City Police were called to the Telluride Apartments on East Court Street just after 12:45am for a...
KWQC
Police: Student hit by school bus in Bettendorf Monday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A student was hit by a bus Monday at Bettendorf Middle School, police said the student had minor injuries and is attending class. Bettendorf police responded to the Bettendorf Middle School about 7:30 a.m. Monday to a report of a student being hit by a bus.
KCRG.com
Name released in Dubuque fatal crash
September is Sickle Cell Awareness month. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to those putting a spotlight on this disease. Linn County officials say no one was injured after a brush fire destroyed a home on Saturday afternoon. Local credit union hosts paper shredding event. Updated: 7 hours ago. As much of...
KCJJ
UI student accused of beating man into unconsciousness
A University of Iowa student faces charges that he beat another man into unconsciousness early Saturday morning. Iowa City Police say security video shows 20-year-old Franklin Homb of East Jefferson Street running across the street near the intersection of Gilbert and Market Streets to confront the victim just before 1:45am. Homb then reportedly punched the man with no warning and jumped on top of him.
KCJJ
North Liberty man charged with burglary after attempting to enter a previous residence
A North Liberty man who reportedly knew he wasn’t allowed at a Swisher residence allegedly attempted to let himself in Saturday afternoon. According to the arrest report, 61-year-old Kurt Kramer of Lily Pond Road reportedly called one of the victims and angrily inquired about property at the Swisher residence, and remarked about specific property.
Authorities Release the Name of the Driver Killed on Thursday North of Dubuque
ORIGINAL STORY) one person was killed on Thursday after the vehicle they were driving crashed into a house and retaining wall. The accident happened just after 3 o'clock Thursday afternoon at 10810 Iowa 3 between Dubuque and Sherrill. The name of the driver has not been released. The Dubuque County...
cbs2iowa.com
Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office responds to accident
Black Hawk County — Friday afternoon, The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office released an update about Friday morning's motor vehicle accident. At approximately 10:45 a.m., deputies and Jesup EMS/Fire were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of Dubuque Road and South Canfield Road.
KCRG.com
Blocktoberfest coming to downtown Cedar Rapids Friday
Thousands of mourners stand in hours-long line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. Thousands of mourners are standing in line for more than 12 hours to see Queen Elizabeth The Second lying in state. Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested. Updated:...
KCRG.com
Fire destroys house near Coggon
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says its shelters are taking in more and more animals. September is Sickle Cell Awareness month. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to those putting a spotlight on this disease. Name released in Dubuque fatal crash. Updated: 10 hours ago. We now know the name of...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids skate park closes
The company pays cash for the first two days of work. There were three lightning delays which caused the game not to end until 1:40 am Sunday morning. Kid Captain from Benton announced for Iowa Rutgers game. Updated: 50 minutes ago. A girl from Benton County is this week's Kid...
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged with criminal mischief after being involved in vehicle vandalism
An Iowa City woman has been charged after allegedly being involved with a vehicle vandalism. Police say the incident occurred on the 3500 block of Shamrock Drive the afternoon of July 2nd. 29-year-old Angelina Ortega was reportedly seen on surveillance video, assisting her friend who poured sugar into a gas tank and slashed the tires. An investigation determined that the knife and sugar used in the alleged crime came from Ortega’s apartment.
KCRG.com
House considered a total loss following fire in Coggon
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to a structure fire at 5857 Quality Ridge Road on Saturday. Firefighters and Deputies learned that the property owners had a burn permit for the brush and were burning north of a vacant house on the acreage. The owners advised that the wind had come up and the fire spread to the house. Therefore, they called emergency personnel. When responders arrived at the scene, the structure was completely engulfed in the fire and the house is considered a total loss.
iowapublicradio.org
Another runner killed brings back the pain of Mollie Tibbetts' death
Eliza Fletcher was a teacher, a mother, a wife, a friend, and she was also a runner who never came home. For many Iowans, her death brings back painful memories of Mollie Tibbetts, the University of Iowa student who was murdered while running in her hometown of Brooklyn. Rehka Basu,...
KCRG.com
Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police identified the man killed in a crash Tuesday night as 66-year-old Scott Devore, of Cedar Rapids. Police said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Edgewood Road bridge over the Cedar River. The crashed closed the southbound lanes until just after midnight Wednesday morning.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man navigates homelessness resource to find his new home
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Cevyn Morse was excited to talk about his new apartment in Dubuque Friday; especially after last year when he lived when he spent 6-months living in a tent in Cedar Rapids. “A lot of people take that for granted that they’ve got a nice bed to...
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
