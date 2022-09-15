Read full article on original website
One injured after shots fired at Iowa party with teenagers
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person was injured after gunshots rang out at a late night party with teenagers on Friday. At approximately 11:39 p.m. law enforcement responded to a call about an incident that occurred at a party in the 2500 block of 225th Street in rural Webster County. When officers arrived, they discovered […]
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man threatens to stab woman in motel
A West Des Moines man was arrested early Saturday after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife in a West Des Moines motel. Kenneth Lee Walker, 56, of 7655 Office Plaza Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, unlawful possession of prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KCCI.com
Police: Girl shot at party in Webster County
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A shooting investigation is underway in Webster County after a girl was shot. It happened just after 11:30 Friday night, after reports of a large party off of 225th Street. The girl was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. After several interviews,...
Norwalk Police identify homicide victim
NORWALK, Iowa — Norwalk Police say a woman found dead in a home earlier this week suffered multiple stab wounds. The body of 31-year-old Karisa Shendelman was found around 12:30 a.m in the 600 block of Knoll Avenue in Norwalk on Thursday. A male subject was at the scene when officers arrived, but was not […]
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man allegedly shoots at car with woman, child
A West Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Friday in connection with a January incident in which he allegedly confronted a Des Moines man, woman and child with a handgun and discharged the weapon at their car. Frederick Charles Barr II, 41, of 625 87th St.,...
Swatting Incident at Iowa High School Puts Community on Edge
It's been a long, hard summer for residents of Uvalde, Texas where last May a school shooting killed 2 adults and 19 children. As that community continues to mourn those lost and search for answers, others are looking for ways to shore up their school security protocols so this doesn't happen to them. The last thing anyone needs is a prank-active shooting call, let alone a real one.
KCCI.com
Large amount of meth recovered after police chase in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a wild chase across the metro. Police say they tried to pull over Thomas Davis early Saturday morning. He took off on a high speed chase across Des Moines, that went up to Ankeny, before ending near Evelyn K Davis Park.
KCCI.com
Doug Jensen's trial begins Monday, here's what to expect
WASHINGTON — The Des Moines man seen at the front of the pack of rioters inside the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 will stand trial starting Monday in Washington D.C. Doug Jensen faces several charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding a police officer, disorderly conduct, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and more.
Des Moines Man Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison
(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter. Columbus Plum Lewis the Third will have to serve a minimum of 21 years before he would be eligible for parole. The 52-year-old Lewis admitted he shot Darrell Merriwether to death last year. He left the scene after the shooting but witnesses told police about his involvement and he was arrested two days later. Lewis told the court he never intended to kill the victim. He apologized to Merriwether’s family.
KCJJ
21-year-old convicted robber dies at UIHC
A 21-year-old convicted robber has died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, prison inmate Keyote Dean Smith was pronounced dead at 6:20 Wednesday night after being admitted to the UIHC earlier in the week for an acute illness related to a chronic medical condition. An autopsy will be performed by the Johnson County Medical Examiner.
KCCI.com
Police make arrest in Court Avenue shooting, still searching for stabbing suspect
DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines man is in jail following a Friday morningshooting on Court Avenue. Terrion Maxfield is now charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder and weapons violations. The Des Moines police are also looking for a different man who stabbed someone during the...
Can you identify these sculpture park vandalism suspects?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying suspects who are believed to be involved in two vandalism incidents at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park. On August 17 multiple glass panels on the Panoramic Awareness Pavilion piece being shattered, causing more than $300,000 in damage. A window in […]
Des Moines councilman worried about Court Avenue violence
DES MOINES, Iowa — Court Avenue is synonymous with Des Moines’ party scene, but city councilman Joe Gatto worries the party has gone too far after several violent incidents this summer. Des Moines Police arrested 25-year-old Terrion Maxfield Wednesday for attempted murder after a shooting outside of Court Center last weekend. They are still searching […]
KCCI.com
Iowa family speaks out about brain disease after loved one was shot and killed by police
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — InSeptember 2020, Scott Heisler was shot and killed by police in West Des Moines. But it wasn't until after he died that his family found out he had been struggling with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease their loved one was diagnosed with after his death.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Suspect Apprehended Following Chase Near Stuart Friday Night
Stuart Police are asking for the public’s help with reporting following a chase Friday evening. According to the Stuart Police Department, a chase Friday evening ended west of the city on HIghway 6, or White Pole Road. Following the vehicle chase, the suspect then fled on foot and attempted to enter several other vehicles in the area. The suspect was apprehended a short time later and there’s no danger to the public at this time.
theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested for alleged assault with baseball bat
A Perry man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Friday in connection with an incident on Monday in which he allegedly broke into a residence and assaulted another Perry man with a baseball bat. Brandon Jacob Sanchez, 28, of 2801 First Ave., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse...
KCCI.com
Police identify persons of interest in Pappajohn Sculpture Park vandalism case
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police need your help tonight identifying several persons of interest in connection with vandalism at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park. Investigators hope to identify four people. The four are wanted for questioning in the Aug. 17 vandalism of the Panoramic Awareness Pavilion and Pappajohn...
KCCI.com
Baby's leg fractured, mom charged
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny woman is charged after police said her 4-month-old daughter's leg was fractured. Twenty-three-year-old Cassandra Backer was charged with child endangerment. According to court records, on June 28, Backer told police her daughter was injured trying to roll over. Doctors who examined the child said...
Motorcycle crash in Des Moines results in one death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one person. At approximately 10:26 a.m. the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1400 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. When first responders arrived […]
theperrynews.com
Man allegedly assaults wife in scuffle over marijuana wax
A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly assaulted his wife in the course of a scuffle over marijuana wax. Brian John Lucas, 34, of 1313 94th St., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about...
