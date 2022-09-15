Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
ISU football wins Mid-America Classic, volleyball upsets No. 25 Illinois
NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – It was a great day for Illinois State athletics as the football team took down Eastern Illinois in the 110th Mid-America Classic 35-7. They were boosted by two first-half touchdown passes from Zach Annexstad and then two pick-sixes from their defense. The volleyball team upset...
Central Illinois Proud
Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 17, 2022
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Several high school sporting events taking place Saturday in Central Illinois. Normal Community and Morton tied 2-2 in soccer in a non-conference battle. Washington took down U-High 3-0 in a Mid-Illini Soccer match. Peoria Heights lost 68-14 in their home opener against Biggsville West Central.
spotonillinois.com
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin blankets Dunlap with swarming defensive effort 3-0
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Dunlap's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 17. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 12:21. 09:54. 09:54. 09:54. 09:25. 09:25. How many points did Nicholas Patrick from...
Central Illinois Proud
ISU hopes to combat school administrator shortage
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University is hoping to address a shortage of school administrators in Illinois school systems. ISU is offsetting tuition costs for 20 principal preparation candidates for the spring of 2023 semester. Accepted students will receive a $2,000 scholarship per semester for up to four...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prep Football Recap for Sept. 16, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Scores from Week 4 games in central Illinois on Sept. 16, 2022, Peoria High def. Normal Community, 64-30 Richwoods def. Notre Dame, 48-35 Danville def. Bloomington, 28-14 Pekin def. Washington, 49-28 Canton def. East Peoria, 41-0 Dunlap def. Limestone, 41-0 Springfield def. U-High, 32-13 Tri-Valley beat Tremont, 40-6 El Paso-Gridley def. […]
Severe storms cause damage, flooding early Monday morning
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms caused damage across parts of Central Illinois on early Monday morning. Hardest hit was a path from near Bloomington southeast towards Champaign. Heavy rain inundated streets in Bloomington-Normal, and a 59 mph wind gust was measured at Central Illinois Airport as the storm rolled through. Further to the […]
Central Illinois Proud
The Place for Children with Autism | Grand Opening | Good Day Central Illinois
The Place for Children with Autism is celebrating its grand opening in Bloomington, IL. The ceremony will be led by the Bloomington mayor, Mboka Mwilambwe, as he welcomes the center to the community. Join the ribbon-cutting ceremony for pizza and fun. The ceremony will take place in Bloomington at their office on 301 S. Prospect Road in Suite 2.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria teachers union votes to ratify contract with District 150
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In a 529 to 8 vote, The Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 officially ratified their contract with Peoria Public Schools. The PFT held a meeting at Richwoods High School on Sunday to vote on ratifying a new contract with District 150. The meeting lasted just over 30 minutes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
25newsnow.com
Oktoberfest takes over Peoria’s riverfront
PEORIA (25 News Now) -The Peoria Park District and German-American Central Society teamed up to bring a taste of Germany to Peoria’s riverfront this weekend. The festival’s 26th year in Peoria is considered the world’s ‘longest-running wedding celebration.’ Despite the marital theme, the event had all the trappings of a traditional German Oktoberfest, complete with ethnic food, music, and dance.
25newsnow.com
Ollie’s in Peoria is open for business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ollie’s in Peoria has celebrated their grand opening, going from an empty building to open for business in just thirty days. According to Regional Director Ken Missig, Ollie’s specializes in close-out retail, meaning shoppers can find brand name items for incredible deals. He also says the store has a little something for everyone. “We’ve got a little bit of everything. We’ve got books, we’ve got housewares, bed and bath, a little bit of auto, sporting goods, flooring. You name it, we’ve probably got some version of it somewhere in the store.”
Central Illinois Proud
GALLERY: Overnight storm damage in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here is a look at some of the storm damage around Central Illinois after the storms Sunday night. Anyone who would like to submit photos to this gallery can learn more here.
advantagenews.com
Labor troubles hit pumpkin country
The owner of a large farming operation in central Illinois is concerned with a shortage of labor combined with growing costs to hire people. John Ackerman, owner of Ackerman Family Farms in Morton, Illinois, reports farmers across central Illinois are already feeling the pinch. This year, at his large pumpkin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
Applications open for Peoria’s energy assistance funds
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria kicked off its application period Monday for the new Utility Assistance Program, dedicating $300,000 citywide to help Peorians pay their energy bills. The program is dedicated to help provide financial relief to low-income renters and homeowners impacted by energy rate increases. The program funding,...
nowdecatur.com
PHOTOS: Decatur celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community with Decatur Pride Fest
September 18, 2022 – Community members joined together in celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community Saturday during Decatur Pride Fest in Fairview Park. The family-friendly event is an annual celebration of LGBTQIA+ art, culture, history, education, and advocacy and included a pet show, voice of pride singing competition, drag shows, food trucks, live music, and vendors.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter
FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
Central Illinois Proud
The quest to replace Peoria’s drinking water lead pipes
PEORIA, Ill. (WMDB) — Illinois has unenviable status as the state with the most lead water pipes in the country, but now the state is leading the way to replace those pipes. There are nearly 700,000 drinking water lead pipes throughout the state, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Heights Arts Collaborative hosts second Bridge-to-Bridge River Drive
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The second annual Bridge-to-Bridge River Drive kicked off Saturday throughout Peoria Heights, Lacon, Chillicothe, Henry and Spring Bay. The Peoria Heights Arts Collaborative hosted the weekend festivities. Events in the various communities include farmer’s markets, a car show and a bridge to bridge scavenger hunt....
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s Latin Fest returns during Hispanic Heritage Month
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A night of Latin fusion pervaded through Casa De Arte, Saturday night. The restaurant was the site for Peoria’s second annual Latin Fest in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The event featured live music, food, drinks, karaoke, and dancing all proudly embraced by the...
1470 WMBD
Ameren: Over 4,000 customers in the Peoria area without power
PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, nearly 4,000 customers in Peoria County were in the dark early Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, just over 40 Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell County....
1470 WMBD
Severe weather possible in Peoria Sunday evening
PEORIA, Ill. – The weekend is not going to end on a positive note weather-wise. 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says despite the storms of this morning, more severe storms will be on the way starting early this evening. “The best chance for severe storms is...
