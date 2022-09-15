Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Related
KVUE
Austin home sales drop as more residents cannot afford to buy homes
AUSTIN, Texas — Housing affordability within the Austin area has dwindled to where only a select few people can reasonably buy a home, a report found. According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, new metrics from the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo highlight the dwindling percentage of homes that are affordable for the residents in the city.
virtualbx.com
Georgetown: Local Developer Proposing 291-Unit Multifamily Project
Georgetown (Williamson County) — A Georgetown developer received approval of their site development plan for a multifamily project during a recent meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission. President Andy Heard of Novak Commercial Development is proposing to develop Novak Wolf Lakes Apartments. The project had previously gone under...
South Austin bakery Crema closes due to rising rent, inflation
Crema Bakery in South Austin is closing its doors for good after nearly a decade of serving the community. They said rent was just too high and they couldn't keep up with the rising cost.
City of Austin to host job fair for those ages 50+
If you are looking to re-enter the job market or make a mid-life career change, the City of Austin has an opportunity for you Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prices trend down as homes spend more days on market in Northwest Austin in August
According to the Austin Board of Realtors monthly report, median home sales in northwest Austin stood at $644,598 declining by about $30,000 from July and by $50,000 from June. (Courtesy Canva/Community Impact Newspaper). Median home prices in Northwest Austin are down $67,000 from July to August, according to the Austin...
East Austin park receives award, holds festival of recognition, remembrance
The celebration was to commemorate the history of the park and to kick off the construction phase for the new pool and historic bathhouse rehabilitation.
Austin City Council commits up to $500,000 on food equity in eastern crescent
AUSTIN, Texas — While some parts of Austin are booming, other parts are being left behind. That’s why the Austin City Council is giving up to $500,000 in an effort to build an affordable grocery store, or stores, in areas of Austin's eastern crescent. Del Valle resident Crystal...
newsradioklbj.com
Austin Takes Aim at Human Trafficking in Homeless Camps
The Austin City Council has passed a resolution it hopes will shine a brighter light on the issue of human trafficking, especially within the homeless population. The resolution authored by Council Member Mackenzie Kelly directs Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk to provide appropriate resources related to human trafficking to vendors who do business with the City of Austin and encourages them to ensure vendors have the skills to recognize indicators of individuals experiencing homelessness at risk of human trafficking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Travis County (Travis County, TX)
According to the officials, a pedestrian accident was reported on Saturday. The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service stated that a person was given CPR following a crash in the 5300 block of [..]
365thingsaustin.com
Rock The Park At Mueller Lake Park
Lay out a blanket and kick back at Mueller Lake Park to enjoy the first night of KUTX 98.9’s Rock the Park this fall! In addition, to live music and food trucks, Extragrams drag queens will perform between sets. Rock the Park is free to attend. They ask that you do not bring chairs, glass containers, or alcohol.
fox7austin.com
Person killed in East Austin auto-pedestrian crash
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after being hit by a car in East Austin. The crash happened at Oak Springs Drive and Airport Boulevard on September 18. First responders arrived and found one adult with life-threatening injuries. The person was declared dead at the scene. No other information...
Council gives final OK to East 11th and 12th street district changes
After months of delay, City Council finally concluded passage of a revised urban renewal plan for Central East Austin on Thursday. Despite pleas from residents of the East 11th and 12th street corridor not to allow additional cocktail lounges in their neighborhood, Council adopted the latest plan for the district, including allowing more establishments that serve alcohol. Arguments over the impact of that change have bogged down the process.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedailytexan.com
UT must defund UTPD as Austin Police funding increases
Content Warning: This column contains mentions of Police brutality. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020, people around the world opened their eyes to the mistreatment of Black people by the police and were shocked to witness the abuse Black Americans had been accustomed to for decades. The universal outrage for police reform led cities across the country to change their law enforcement practices.
Northbound I-35 has reopened after crews put out an 18-wheeler fire in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — All main northbound lanes of I-35 have reopened after an 18-wheeler caught on fire on I-35 Saturday night. The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted an update at 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 18 that all traffic on I-35 north and William Cannon Drive have been cleared. Traffic can resume as normal, after being diverted to Exit 228 on William Cannon and Stassney Lane for more than 12 hours.
busytourist.com
26 Best & Fun Things To Do In San Marcos (Texas)
San Marcos, nicknamed San Marvelous, is the seat of Hays County and a beautiful small city that’s welcoming, modern, and steeped with history and culture. With many endangered species inhabiting its waterways and natural habitats, public art installations, and enticing shopping opportunities, this is a great tourist hotspot with many unique, one-of-a-kind sites to explore.
fox7austin.com
Lady Bird Lake water rescue turns into recovery mission
AUSTIN, Texas - The search for a missing swimmer on Lady Bird Lake Saturday evening has turned into a recovery mission. ATCEMS says a person reportedly had gone under the water and failed to resurface in the lake. Rescuers from multiple agencies responded and have been looking for the swimmer since around 5:19 p.m. Sept. 17.
First responders working on recovery operations after swimmer goes missing in Lady Bird Lake
Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at 5:25 p.m. it and multiple other agencies, including STAR Flight, were responding to a report of a person who had gone under and failed to resurface.
fox7austin.com
East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says
AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Gabi at Austin Animal Center
Two-year-old Gabi is waiting for someone to adopt her at Austin Animal Center. She is a cuddle bug that gets along with other dogs and it looking for a stable and loving home. AAC says Gabi can fit into many different family situations and has "really good calming energy". AAC is also hosting two events Saturday: the Unicorn Foster Adopter event and Clear the Crates, which is looking to adopt out 75 dogs that have been living in pop up crates due to lack of space.
Texas Cold Cases: The Austin yogurt shop killings
SAN ANGELO, Texas — December of 2021 marked 30 years since the tragic deaths of four young girls out of Austin when a local yogurt shop was robbed and then set on fire. Warning this post contains graphic contents On December 6, 1991, first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire inside […]
Comments / 0