Two-year-old Gabi is waiting for someone to adopt her at Austin Animal Center. She is a cuddle bug that gets along with other dogs and it looking for a stable and loving home. AAC says Gabi can fit into many different family situations and has "really good calming energy". AAC is also hosting two events Saturday: the Unicorn Foster Adopter event and Clear the Crates, which is looking to adopt out 75 dogs that have been living in pop up crates due to lack of space.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO