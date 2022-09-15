1 arrested, another still wanted in deadly South St shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — New details are emerging in a double shooting that left a 21-year-old dead in Portsmouth earlier this month.

We now know police believe the deceased victim was involved in a fight with one of the suspects prior to the shooting.

Authorities found the body of Jaquan White at the intersection of South Street and Green Street around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 3. He was pronounced dead by paramedics.

A short time later an 18-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound just blocks away on Lasalle Ave. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to court records obtained by 10 On Your Side’s investigative team, witnesses told police that White and 22-year-old Johnathan Jamar Thomas engaged in a fight at the intersection.

Both men agreed to put down their guns for the fight. Then, a third man entered the scene and shot at White and a group of onlookers before fleeing in a gray car.

Portsmouth Police announced they were searching for Thomas on Sept. 9. He faces a second-degree murder charge.

On Sept. 15, police arrested Thomas. Along with the second-degree murder charge, he is also accused of malicious shooting and use of a firearm.

Earlier that day, PPD also said they were looking for 22-year-old Marceon Javante Davis, who is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in connection to the shootings.

Detectives filed a search warrant to obtain Thomas’ cell phone records from Verizon. It’s unclear if that resulted in the identification of Davis.

PPD investigators are asking anyone who knows where he is or might be to contact them at (757) 393-8536.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.