Churchill Downs to buy Ellis Park for $79M; promises upgrades and hints at expansion

HENDERSON, Ky. − As the son of a trainer, Jason Barkley basically grew up at Ellis Park.

“I ran my first horse there and everything,” said Barkley, a Central High School graduate now based in Louisville, Kentucky. “It’s been a big part of my life.”

As a result, Barkley was pleased that horseracing giant Churchill Downs announced Thursday that it had purchased Ellis Park for $79 million from Enchantment Holdings.

“It’s a good thing,” said Barkley, considered an up-and-coming trainer. “Churchill is trying to strengthen the Kentucky circuit: Churchill, Turfway Park and Ellis. They will make the improvements that need to be made. There are a lot of things that need to be done.”

A fourth-generation horseman connected to Ellis Park, Barkley is the son of retired trainer Jeff Barkley.

Brad Schneider, Henderson County’s judge/executive, said Ellis couldn’t have found a better suitor than Churchill.

“Although it looks like the owners from New Mexico didn’t quite have the confidence or wherewithal to maintain their stewardship of Ellis Park, I’m encouraged that a strong and globally recognized company such as Churchill Downs is investing in our local thoroughbred racetrack,” Schneider said. “There is a century-old tradition at Ellis Park I’m sure the leadership of Churchill Downs appreciates and understands. I’m confident they believe in the value of maintaining and improving Ellis Park so it can be a valuable member of Kentucky’s thoroughbred racing circuit.”

Like Schneider, Suzanne Miles underscored Ellis’ lengthy history.

“Ellis Park has been a tradition for a century now,” said Miles, Kentucky’s 7th District State Representative. “It’s a good tourist destination and here’s the next chapter. They’ll be celebrating its 200 th year, long after we’re gone.”

The acquisition must be approved by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission .

Along with thoroughbred racing, Ellis Park features a gaming facility with approximately 300 historical racing machines.

In addition to making infrastructure investments at Ellis Park, Churchill Downs Inc. plans to construct Owensboro Racing & Gaming, a track extension and entertainment venue at Owensboro’s Towne Square Mall that will feature 600 historical racing machines and a simulcast wagering center, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. Churchill Downs Inc. expects to invest $75 million in Henderson and Owensboro over the next year, in addition to the $79 million purchase price for Ellis Park.

“It’s in the early stages,” Miles said. “I understand the plan is to move forward with that project.”

This is an exciting announcement for the horse racing industry, the cities of Henderson and Owensboro and the entire commonwealth of Kentucky, Gov. Steve Beshear told the Louisville Courier-Journal.

“Churchill Downs has proven it has the experience, resources and desire to reinvigorate Ellis Park into a premier racing destination and provide unmatched gaming entertainment,” Beshear said.

Henderson mayor Steve Austin said the previous owners had no experience overseeing a racetrack.

“On the other hand, Churchill Downs is a horseracing company,” Austin said. “They specialize in horseracing. It’s got to be a good thing for Ellis Park in the long run. It’s a positive thing for the community, Churchill Downs coming in. It puts us back where we should be.”

Churchill Downs Inc. purchased Turfway Park in Florence, Kentucky, in 2019.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Churchill Downs to buy Ellis Park for $79M; promises upgrades and hints at expansion