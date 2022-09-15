ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

38 firearms, meth, money and fentanyl seized from Mexican cartel in Yakima

By Dylan Carter
 3 days ago
Image via Yakima Police Department

YAKIMA, Wash. — An array of firearms was recovered from two separate caches in Yakima through a collaborative seizure from local police, Homeland Security agents and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF).

According to the Yakima Police Department, two federal search warrants were executed on September 9, 2022. During the event, they managed to recover 27 high-powered rifles, nine handguns and two shotguns. They also found fentanyl, methamphetamine and undisclosed amounts of U.S. currency.

These caches were uncovered during an investigation into operations of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel, police say. They have reason to believe the involved parties are also targeting and stealing high-end, late-model vehicles for smuggling purposes.

Several suspects have been identified by law enforcement, but none have been named publicly. Yakima police officials anticipate further announcements on impending indictments soon.

Robert Hammer, the Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of Homeland Security’s Pacific Northwest operations, expressed his gratitude for the cooperation offered by Yakima law enforcement and state officials.

“Large weapons caches and fentanyl are a dangerous combination which continues to fuel the violence and crime increases in our communities,” Hammer stated.

Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray offered the following comments as well:

“One cannot look at the results of this search warrant and fail to recognize the scope and gravity of the seizure. I have no doubt that Yakima is a whole lot safer and that these collaborative investigations are instrumental in reducing violent crime. Hats off to HSI as they continue to produce incredible results from their national network of investigators!”

hammer of justice 1776
2d ago

how on earth are Mexican cartels in Yakima when uncle sniffy and the democat Mafia say our border has never been more secure.

G Luna
2d ago

Governor Jay Inslee, this is your legacy of invaders destroying Washington State from within with the Mexican Cartel, along with the Somalians and the Afghanis Biden lovers

Metre Ogdee
2d ago

Funny Mexican cartel but no names or pictures; are they white people with Mexican names? If they live in Yakima aren’t they citizens?

