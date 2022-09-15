U.S. stock futures are in the red again as bond yields go higher again. The 10-year Treasury yield on Monday jumps to an 11-year high of 3.5%. The 2-year yield, already around late 2007 highs, closes in on 4%, signaling MULTIPLE interest rate hikes after the one expected this week at the Federal Reserve's two-day September meeting, which ends Wednesday. I wrote about this backdrop Sunday, which is sapping enthusiasm for all stocks including oils. Maybe we just have to get through September, which is living up to its history as the worst month of the year for the market.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO