Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets were on track to open lower Monday morning, adding to the misery lingering from last week's losses. Investors are looking ahead to finding out this week whether the Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee will raise its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a point or more. Data from last week showed that inflation remained hot in August, which is likely to stiffen the Fed's resolve in aggressively attacking price increases with more rate hikes. The Fed meeting kicks off Tuesday, and its rate announcement is slated for Wednesday.
CNBC
Gold languishes near 29-month low in run-up to Fed meeting
Gold prices slipped on Monday as investors braced for aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame high inflation. The Fed's Federal Open Market Committee is set to begin its two-day meeting on interest rates on Sept. 20. Gold prices weakened on Monday, back toward a 29-month low...
CNBC
China's economy may have done well in August but outlook remains grim
UBS downgraded its full-year growth forecasts from 3% to 2.7% for 2022 and from 5.4% to 4.6% for 2023. Zero-covid policy has essentially "stomped on human investor confidence in China," said Mattie Bekink, China director for the Economist Intelligence Corporate Network. Goldman Sachs economists said the next key level to...
CNBC
Bitcoin briefly drops to its lowest level in 3 months as risk assets continue to get crushed
Bitcoin fell to its lowest level in three months on Monday as investors dumped risk assets amid expectations of higher interest rates. The world's largest cryptocurrency dropped as much as about 5% to hit an intraday low of $18,276, its lowest level since June 19, according to Coin Metrics. It was last down 1.2% at $19,465.00. Bitcoin is down 3.77% this month and on pace for the second straight negative month after plunging 15% in August.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Canadian dollar hits near 2-year low, TSX falls as sentiment sours
TORONTO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly two years against the greenback on Friday and Canada's stock market fell as investors grew cautious ahead of domestic inflation data and a Federal Reserve interest rate decision next week.
Sale of Lufthansa Technik stake draws interest from financial investors - source
BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Lufthansa's plan to sell a stake in its aircraft maintenance business Lufthansa Technik has drawn more interest from financial investors than rival engineering firms, a source told Reuters on Thursday.
CNBC
Bitcoin slumps ahead of Fed decision, and DOJ takes action to curb crypto crime: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Mo Shaikh, co-founder and CEO of Aptos, discusses what could drive the next crypto rally as volatility continues to shake markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on rate hikes.
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Monday — bond yields up, stocks down again as Wall Street on Fed watch
U.S. stock futures are in the red again as bond yields go higher again. The 10-year Treasury yield on Monday jumps to an 11-year high of 3.5%. The 2-year yield, already around late 2007 highs, closes in on 4%, signaling MULTIPLE interest rate hikes after the one expected this week at the Federal Reserve's two-day September meeting, which ends Wednesday. I wrote about this backdrop Sunday, which is sapping enthusiasm for all stocks including oils. Maybe we just have to get through September, which is living up to its history as the worst month of the year for the market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Oil falls on demand fears, strong dollar
Oil fell Monday, pressured by expectations of weaker global demand and by U.S. dollar strength ahead of a possible large interest rate increase, though supply worries limited the decline. Central banks around the world are certain to increase borrowing costs this week, and there is some risk of a blowout...
Yiyun Li: ‘I’m not that nice friendly Chinese lady who writes… Being subversive is important to me’
In 2005, a new literary star emerged with a collection of short stories that immediately started to hoover up awards. Yiyun Li was a 33-year-old science graduate of Peking University, a former maths prodigy who had emigrated from China to the US to study immunology and had taken up creative writing in an effort to improve her English. Within two years, she had been listed as one of Granta’s 21 best young American novelists, without actually having published a novel, and two of the stories from A Thousand Years of Good Prayers had been made into films by the Chinese American director Wayne Wang.
CNBC
Former senior Obama advisor guides lobbying and policy strategy of London cryptocurrency firm
Jim Messina, a previous close advisor to former President Barack Obama has become a key advisor on Blockchain.com's government relations and policy strategy for the crypto company. The crypto industry has been ramping up its engagement with government officials around the world. Jim Messina, former President Barack Obama's deputy chief...
CNBC
Should I buy stocks now or wait? Two experts weigh in on the current market
While stock market investors have been seeing red for a large part of 2022, Tuesday was an exceptionally bad day. The Consumer Price Index report published early Tuesday morning showed inflation is still on the rise despite the Federal Reserve continuing to raise interest rates. According to Investor's Business Daily,...
CNBC
Hong Kong tech leads losses in Asia; China cuts rates ahead of Fed, Bank of Japan meetings this week
Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday ahead of major central bank meetings this week. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was 0.89% lower in the final hour of trade, with the Hang Seng Tech index down 1.93%. South Korea's Kospi shed 1.14% to 2,355.66 and the Kosdaq was 2.35% lower at 751.91.
CNBC
A 75 basis point rate hike by the U.S. Fed is 'lock and loaded' says OCBC Bank
Vasu Menon of the bank says, however, that a 75 basis point hike itself won't rattle the market. Rather, he adds, the question is whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue with more 75 basis point hikes or "step it up" to 100 basis points.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: AutoZone, Take-Two Interactive, bluebird bio and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. AutoZone (AZO) – AutoZone gained 3.9% in premarket action after the auto parts retailer reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. AutoZone's same-store sales rose 6.2% compared to a year ago, twice what analysts had predicted amid continued strength in its commercial business.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ford, General Motors, Cognex
Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:. Ford — Shares fell about 3.8% post market Monday after the automaker told investors it saw a $1 billion increase in supply chain costs during the third quarter. Ford reiterated its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes.
CNBC
Turning point for the crypto community? Where bitcoin goes from here
It's been a strenuous year for the crypto business. After hitting a high of more than $68,000 in November 2021, bitcoin has plunged to hover around $20,000. But for long-term ETF investors, some experts advise to take crypto's comedown in stride. "If you're going to do this right, then what's...
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield jumps to 3.51%, the highest level since 2011
Treasury yields climbed on Monday as traders anticipated the Federal Reserve's next moves in the face of persistently high inflation. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield gained 6 basis points to 3.518%, hitting its highest level since April 2011, and was last up 4 basis points to 3.49%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury bond rose 9 basis points to trade at 3.949%, trading around levels not seen since 2007.
CNBC
Home Depot’s customers have been resilient despite economic headwinds, CEO says
Home Depot's business has remained strong even as turbulent economic conditions pinch consumers' wallets, CEO Ted Decker told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday. His comments were in response to Cramer questioning him about whether he has seen the same signs of recession that FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam warned of on Thursday's "Mad Money."
U.S. bank regulators consider new rules for regional banks in times of crisis -WSJ
Sept 18 (Reuters) - A group of bank regulators appointed by U.S President Joe Biden is considering new rules which will require big regional banks to add financial cushions that can be used in times of crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
Comments / 0