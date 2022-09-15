ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

mahoningmatters.com

WEEKEND MATTERS | Youngstown Oktoberfest set for Saturday

Here are some of the events happening around the Mahoning Valley this weekend. For more events, check out our Events Calendar. The inaugural Youngstown Oktoberfest will take place downtown Saturday. Festivities will get underway with the Family Oktoberfest on Phelps Street from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be games...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Youngstown, OH
Entertainment
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
WYTV.com

Newton Falls community honors boxing legend Earnie Shavers

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Family and friends gathered at Newton Falls Junior/Senior High School for Earnie Shavers’ funeral. The former heavyweight boxer was a graduate of Newton Falls schools in 1963. After graduation, Shavers continued to visit and give back to Newton Falls. He would hold classroom...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
wksu.org

Undam(n)ing the Mahoning River

It’s a beautiful summer afternoon in Hillsville, Pennsylvania. I’m paddling my kayak downstream through gentle rapids. A thick forest of sycamore, maple and eastern cottonwood line each side of the riverbank, interrupted in some places by narrow beaches of rocks, shells and sea glass. In other places, the bank is so eroded the trees appear to be growing sideways, like they’re trying to create a canopy.
HILLSVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

History remains after fire leaves Colonial House in disrepair

Valley historians remind the community the historical Colonial House on Market Street in Youngstown now in disrepair, was once a beautiful, up-scale destination known for prosperity, entertainment and high-end food in the "Uptown District" of the city. While the building showcased renowned architecture with elegant dining, there was dark history...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Valley mourns loss of boxing great Earnie Shavers, Newton Falls, OH

Mourners gathered early this morning to remember and celebrate the life of Ernie Shavers. Calling hours and the funeral took place at Shavers Alma Mater at Newton Falls Schools in the auditorium. The retired professional boxer will forever be remember for the large impact he has made on the Mahoning...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WYTV.com

Combine Bros. celebrate grand opening, set sights on future

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Combine Brothers will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Boardman Friday. The restaurant has been up and running since January, but co-owner Kevin McKee said that getting the location staffed and ready to be a full-service restaurant took some time with the pandemic and the limited hours they were forced to start with.
BOARDMAN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
WADSWORTH, OH
WFMJ.com

Mancino returning to lead Kennedy Catholic boys hoops

Hermitage, Pa. - Rick Mancino is returning to the Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team as their head coach. He led the Golden Eagles to four state championships between 2009 & 2020. Kennedy Catholic CEO Peter Iacino made the announcement Monday afternoon. "I'm happy to have Rick back as coach. I...
HERMITAGE, PA

