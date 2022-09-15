Read full article on original website
Country music stars coming to Youngstown
Presale tickets will be sold online only on Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. The online promo code is HUMAN.
mahoningmatters.com
WEEKEND MATTERS | Youngstown Oktoberfest set for Saturday
Here are some of the events happening around the Mahoning Valley this weekend. For more events, check out our Events Calendar. The inaugural Youngstown Oktoberfest will take place downtown Saturday. Festivities will get underway with the Family Oktoberfest on Phelps Street from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be games...
Family, friends share messages of love, grief over shooting victim
Monday evening along Federal Street in downtown Youngstown, family, friends and loved ones of Yarnell Green gathered for a balloon release.
WFMJ.com
Downtown Youngstown streets remained closed early Monday after weekend Oh Wow event
Watermelons will explode and eggs will be dropped from 50 feet in the air in the middle of downtown Youngstown this Sunday afternoon. Those are just two of many experiments that will be demonstrated as part of OHWOW!'s Silly Science Sunday. The event will shut down part of Central Square,...
‘Johnny Appleseed’ arrives in Lisbon ahead of weekend festival
"Johnny Appleseed" is ready for this weekend's festival in Lisbon, held in his honor.
WYTV.com
Newton Falls community honors boxing legend Earnie Shavers
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Family and friends gathered at Newton Falls Junior/Senior High School for Earnie Shavers’ funeral. The former heavyweight boxer was a graduate of Newton Falls schools in 1963. After graduation, Shavers continued to visit and give back to Newton Falls. He would hold classroom...
Local pizza shop owner facing off in Hulu competition
The owner of a Northeast Ohio pizza shop will soon make an appearance on a new Hulu competition show.
Hundreds gather at Eastwood Field for recovery rally
The Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention - or ASAP - held its 10th annual Rally for Recovery today at Eastwood Field.
wksu.org
Undam(n)ing the Mahoning River
It’s a beautiful summer afternoon in Hillsville, Pennsylvania. I’m paddling my kayak downstream through gentle rapids. A thick forest of sycamore, maple and eastern cottonwood line each side of the riverbank, interrupted in some places by narrow beaches of rocks, shells and sea glass. In other places, the bank is so eroded the trees appear to be growing sideways, like they’re trying to create a canopy.
Roads closed on Youngstown’s West Side
Oakwood Avenue, between North Evanston Ave and Steel Street is closed as well as Steel Street between Mahoning and Wellington Avenues.
WFMJ.com
History remains after fire leaves Colonial House in disrepair
Valley historians remind the community the historical Colonial House on Market Street in Youngstown now in disrepair, was once a beautiful, up-scale destination known for prosperity, entertainment and high-end food in the "Uptown District" of the city. While the building showcased renowned architecture with elegant dining, there was dark history...
WFMJ.com
Valley mourns loss of boxing great Earnie Shavers, Newton Falls, OH
Mourners gathered early this morning to remember and celebrate the life of Ernie Shavers. Calling hours and the funeral took place at Shavers Alma Mater at Newton Falls Schools in the auditorium. The retired professional boxer will forever be remember for the large impact he has made on the Mahoning...
Arcade with 350 pinball machines coming to downtown Girard
There will be rows and rows of pinball machines inside Rob Berk's new business called Past Times.
WYTV.com
Combine Bros. celebrate grand opening, set sights on future
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Combine Brothers will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Boardman Friday. The restaurant has been up and running since January, but co-owner Kevin McKee said that getting the location staffed and ready to be a full-service restaurant took some time with the pandemic and the limited hours they were forced to start with.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
WFMJ.com
Red Cross called to help residents forced out by fire at Youngstown apartment
The Red Cross has been contacted to help residents displaced by a fire at an apartment on Youngstown's South Side. The call came to dispatchers at around 5:15 a.m. Monday of a fire at an occupied building on the 100 block of East Philadelphia Avenue at the corner of Cottage Grove.
Local court closing after nearly 100 years
East Liverpool Municipal Court will close this week after 96 years in operation.
Police argue downtown is safe after shooting, business owner not convinced
On Monday, we spoke with Lieutenant Mohammad Awad with the Youngstown Police Department, as well as a downtown business owner, about the events leading up to the shooting and how they think the incident will affect downtown businesses.
WFMJ.com
Mancino returning to lead Kennedy Catholic boys hoops
Hermitage, Pa. - Rick Mancino is returning to the Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team as their head coach. He led the Golden Eagles to four state championships between 2009 & 2020. Kennedy Catholic CEO Peter Iacino made the announcement Monday afternoon. "I'm happy to have Rick back as coach. I...
