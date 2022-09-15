ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 15

Sherry Ramey
3d ago

Example of the policies that have failed miserably in Illinois. Let them all roam free? Haha 😄

Reply
3
 

fox32chicago.com

Intruder killed after struggle with Kenosha homeowner: police

KENOSHA, Wisco. - An intruder was killed Friday night after getting into a struggle with a Kenosha homeowner, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Friday, Kenosha police officers responded to the 6900 block of 64th Avenue for a report of a suspicious subject that was allegedly damaging vehicles and attempting to enter other people's homes.
KENOSHA, WI
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: 3 shot during argument in South Deering

CHICAGO - Three people are in critical condition after being shot during an argument Sunday afternoon in South Deering. At about 4:25 p.m., three men were in a verbal altercation with another group of people in the 2900 block of East 97th Street when an offender pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victims, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Judge won't block release of video showing shooting that led to charges against 2 Chicago cops

CHICAGO - A judge refused Monday to block a civilian oversight agency from releasing video of a shooting that led to criminal charges against two Chicago police officers. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is set to release surveillance video of the July 22 shooting in Pilsen sometime this week, days after State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced charges against Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos and Officer Ruben Reynoso.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, woman robbed at gunpoint outside West Side restaurant

CHICAGO - A man was grazed by gunfire while leaving a restaurant and a woman was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in the Homan Square neighborhood. The 30-year-old man was exiting a restaurant around 3:32 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone in a black Nissan truck started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
KCJJ

IC Police: Downtown assault suspect defecated in his own pants

Iowa City Police say a downtown assault suspect had defecated in his own pants upon his arrest. Officers were called to the Sports Column on South Dubuque Street just after 1:15 Saturday morning for an unruly subject who had been kicked out of the bar. The suspect…identified as 19-year-old University of Iowa student Haydn Mahoney of Wheaton, Illinois…had reportedly punched a bouncer in the face. Police say Mahoney refused their commands and had to be taken to the ground and arrested by force. He allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to being drunk, and had defecated in his shorts. His breath alcohol level was measured at .195%.
IOWA CITY, IA
fox32chicago.com

3 injured in shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three people were injured in a shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Police say two men and a woman all age 40 were shot around 1:19 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Dame Avenue. Each of the victims were shot in the leg and are in fair condition...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago crime: Boyfriend of Cook County sheriff's deputy hit with federal drug charges

CHICAGO -- A Cook County sheriff's deputy's boyfriend and his sister have been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug charges, officials announced Thursday. Sean M. Dwyer, 51, and his sister Bridgett Massey, 35, are charged with conspiracy and possession of cocaine. Dwyer, who was convicted in a 1993 robbery case, also faces a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for suspect who robbed, carjacked five people in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the suspect who robbed and carjacked five people on DuSable Lake Shore Drive overnight. Police said five victims walked into the 10th District police station to report an armed robbery that occurred, in the 1400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:15 a.m. The victims say they were in a vehicle that was stopped during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations when an armed suspect approached them and demanded they exit the vehicle. The suspect also took several chains from two of the victims and proceeded to take the vehicle, police said. The vehicle, a 2011 Nissan Rogue with Illinois plate number DD47882, fled southbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. No injuries were reported. Area detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

