Sherry Ramey
3d ago
Example of the policies that have failed miserably in Illinois. Let them all roam free? Haha 😄
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Over 600 migrants were bused to Chicago from Texas this month: Here's how to helpJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Unique Asian Care Bear Themed Ice cream shop in Schaumburg is must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
McDonald's Moves Innovation Center to ChicagoBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Intruder killed after struggle with Kenosha homeowner: police
KENOSHA, Wisco. - An intruder was killed Friday night after getting into a struggle with a Kenosha homeowner, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Friday, Kenosha police officers responded to the 6900 block of 64th Avenue for a report of a suspicious subject that was allegedly damaging vehicles and attempting to enter other people's homes.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: 3 shot during argument in South Deering
CHICAGO - Three people are in critical condition after being shot during an argument Sunday afternoon in South Deering. At about 4:25 p.m., three men were in a verbal altercation with another group of people in the 2900 block of East 97th Street when an offender pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victims, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Judge won't block release of video showing shooting that led to charges against 2 Chicago cops
CHICAGO - A judge refused Monday to block a civilian oversight agency from releasing video of a shooting that led to criminal charges against two Chicago police officers. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is set to release surveillance video of the July 22 shooting in Pilsen sometime this week, days after State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced charges against Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos and Officer Ruben Reynoso.
cwbchicago.com
With cops overwhelmed by Mexican Independence Day crowds, high-ranking Chicago cop “coded out” hours worth of aging 911 calls
As overwhelmed Chicago police officers struggled to handle massive Mexican Independence Day crowds downtown on Friday night and early Saturday, routine 911 calls piled up across the area because no cops were available to take them. Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, most of the calls for help in the two...
Police shooting: Chicago officer shoots armed person in Marquette Park, CPD says
A Chicago police officer shot an armed person on the city's South Side, CPD said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, woman robbed at gunpoint outside West Side restaurant
CHICAGO - A man was grazed by gunfire while leaving a restaurant and a woman was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in the Homan Square neighborhood. The 30-year-old man was exiting a restaurant around 3:32 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone in a black Nissan truck started shooting, police said.
wjol.com
Three People From Berwyn Stabbed in Bolingbrook Following Family Argument
Bolingbrook Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Beaconridge Drive in for the report of a subject stabbed on Saturday night, September 17th at 8:37. The stabbing stemmed from an old family disagreement with family members from Berwyn. Upon arrival officers located two subjects who had been stabbed...
COPA Investigating After Police Shot Armed Suspect in Chicago Lawn
A Chicago police officer shot someone who reportedly was armed early Sunday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, police said. In a statement, Chicago police said officers were investigating when they encountered an "armed offender" around 1:47 a.m. near the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue. An officer fired and hit the suspect.
cwbchicago.com
18-time felon tells authorities his electronic monitoring bracelet got cut by CTA train tracks
An 18-time felon who failed to return home after being given permission to leave the house for eight hours while on electronic monitoring allegedly had a unique response when authorities tracked him down in Chicago and asked why his ankle monitor had been badly cut: He allegedly claimed that it became entangled on CTA train tracks.
KCJJ
IC Police: Downtown assault suspect defecated in his own pants
Iowa City Police say a downtown assault suspect had defecated in his own pants upon his arrest. Officers were called to the Sports Column on South Dubuque Street just after 1:15 Saturday morning for an unruly subject who had been kicked out of the bar. The suspect…identified as 19-year-old University of Iowa student Haydn Mahoney of Wheaton, Illinois…had reportedly punched a bouncer in the face. Police say Mahoney refused their commands and had to be taken to the ground and arrested by force. He allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to being drunk, and had defecated in his shorts. His breath alcohol level was measured at .195%.
Homan Square shooting: Man shot in face, woman robbed at gunpoint on West Side, Chicago police say
CPD said the man was shot when he walked out of a restaurant early Monday morning.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot and killed while standing with a large group outside South Loop Elementary School
Chicago police said a man was fatally shot while standing with a large group of people outside South Loop Elementary School overnight. The people he was with all ran away after the shooting, and police still don’t know who he is. It happened around 12:46 a.m. Sunday in the...
Man dragged from car, robbed, and beaten in Wilmette
A man was dragged from his car early Friday morning, beaten and robbed in Wilmette. Police say at least six cars were also burglarized nearby.
fox32chicago.com
3 injured in shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were injured in a shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Police say two men and a woman all age 40 were shot around 1:19 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Dame Avenue. Each of the victims were shot in the leg and are in fair condition...
West Woodlawn shooting leaves 4 shot, 2 fatally, on South Side, Chicago police say
The victims were on a front porch when an offender exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots, striking the victims, police said.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago crime: Boyfriend of Cook County sheriff's deputy hit with federal drug charges
CHICAGO -- A Cook County sheriff's deputy's boyfriend and his sister have been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug charges, officials announced Thursday. Sean M. Dwyer, 51, and his sister Bridgett Massey, 35, are charged with conspiracy and possession of cocaine. Dwyer, who was convicted in a 1993 robbery case, also faces a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.
Police search for suspect who robbed, carjacked five people in South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the suspect who robbed and carjacked five people on DuSable Lake Shore Drive overnight. Police said five victims walked into the 10th District police station to report an armed robbery that occurred, in the 1400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:15 a.m. The victims say they were in a vehicle that was stopped during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations when an armed suspect approached them and demanded they exit the vehicle. The suspect also took several chains from two of the victims and proceeded to take the vehicle, police said. The vehicle, a 2011 Nissan Rogue with Illinois plate number DD47882, fled southbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. No injuries were reported. Area detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
CPD searching for armed robbery suspect, pushed man into CTA tracks
CHICAGO — Chicago police need help finding an armed robbery suspect who pushed a man into the tracks at a Green Line stop in Garfield Park. A man was standing at the Conservatory/Central line stop located at 3631 West Lake Street at 11:51 p.m. when he was approached by a man who started to beat […]
fox32chicago.com
Orland Fire becomes latest agency to denounce SAFE-T Act: 'Huge burden of risk on first responders'
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - The Orland Fire Protection District Board of Trustees denounced the adoption of the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act (SAFE-T ACT) Sunday. The Board says the SAFE-T Act reduces punishments and accountability for criminals and undermines the authority of police. "This law not only undermines...
Chicago shooting: 14-year-old girl shot inside vehicle in Back of the Yards, police say
A teen girl was shot while inside a vehicle on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
