ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seminoles.com

Clanton Goes Even in Day Two at Olympia Fields

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Freshman Luke Clanton carded an even-par 70 in his second round at Olympia Fields, leading No. 11 Florida State Men’s Golf in day two of the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational. Clanton posted a 33 on what was a clean front nine that included two birdies, then...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Seminoles Tied for Eighth at Olympia Fields

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A major championship course like Olympia Fields Country Club put its golfers to the test in the first round of the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational on Friday. No. 11 Florida State Men’s Golf shot a 9-over 289 in tying for eighth place out of 15 schools.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Noles Blast Blazers in Three Sets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State Seminoles (8-3) defeated UAB (4-7) in their first matchup since 1991 in Tully Gym on Saturday afternoon, sweeping the Blazers in three sets (25-14, 25-23, 25-14). The Seminoles hosted their second annual mental health awareness game. The Noles came out with power in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Golf, FL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Golf, IL
State
Texas State
City
Orlando, FL
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
City
Stanford, IL
Olympia Fields, IL
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Olympia Fields, IL
Orlando, FL
Sports
seminoles.com

Haley Carter

Haley Carter is in her first season as FSU football’s assistant director of recruiting operations in 2022. Carter, who spent the 2021-22 season as the director of operations for Florida State’s men’s and women’s tennis teams, brings five years of collegiate experience to the football program. In her role with the tennis programs, Carter planned all aspects of recruiting operations, including evaluations, contacts and visits. She also coordinated team travel, budgets and tennis competitions, alumni events and community service.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Jenna Kinker

Jenna Kinker is in her first season as FSU football’s coordinator of on-campus recruiting in 2022. Kinker brings experience in on-campus recruiting as well as corporate recruiting and human relations. She was a football recruiting operations intern at UCF from 2018-20, helping coordinate recruiting activities and assisting staff with databases and transcripts for prospective student-athletes.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Noles Set to Face Tennessee in Boone

Boone, N.C. – The RV/RV Florida State cross country teams will head back to Boone, N.C., to face NR/No. 29 Tennessee in a dual on Friday. The dual will be held ahead of The Firetower Project Meet. “We’re excited to race Tennessee,” FSU head coach Bob Braman said. “They’re...
BOONE, NC
seminoles.com

Volleyball Returns Home for Match Against UAB

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After three straight road games, the Florida State volleyball team (7-3) returns to Tully Gym for a Saturday afternoon match with UAB (4-6). First serve is set for 2 p.m. The match will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra with Shawn Davison (Play-by-Play), former Seminole head coach Cecile Renaud (Color) and Alex DeCapua (Sideline) on the call. Admission to the match is free and doors to Tully Gym will open at 1 p.m.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Roberts
seminoles.com

Hamilton Presented With Joe Lapchick Award

NEW YORK, NY – Florida State men’s basketball coach Leonard Hamilton received the Joe Lapchick Character Award presented by the Joe Lapchick Foundation during a ceremony at the New York Athletic Club. Hamilton was honored with the award which celebrates the life and career of Joe Lapchick, a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
College Football News

UCF vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Game Preview

UCF vs Florida Atlantic prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: UCF (1-1), Florida Atlantic (2-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
ORLANDO, FL
knightnews.com

Twitter’s @UCF_Problems kicked out of game for refusing to sit

UCF alum Sean Barakett, A.K.A “UCF problems” on Twitter, was kicked out of this past Friday’s home football game by Kissimmee Police working the stands — and was threatened to be charged with trespassing if he returned — after refusing to sit during the game.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Golf Course#Maui Jim#Men S Golf Travels#Florida State Men S Golf#Ofcc#Arizona State
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you simply like to travel there often, then you are in good hands because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. All of them are amazing choices for both casual meals with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special occasion so make sure to add these places to your list.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
stpetecatalyst.com

SunTrax progresses toward finish line

The state-of-the-art test track where autonomous vehicles can be tested, under numerous scenarios, from stopping for pedestrians to navigating through storms is well underway. SunTrax, being developed by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise under the Florida Department of Transportation, is situated on 475 acres in Lakeland near the Florida Polytechnic University.
LAKELAND, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Once a retiree’s paradise, Florida’s getting pricey

Ah, Florida, where average temps and ages are both in the 80s. For decades, the state’s been American retirees’ destination of choice. Between 1945 and 2000, a quarter of older Americans who moved between states went to Florida. From April 2020 to April 2021, 300k+ people moved to...
FLORIDA STATE
thatssotampa.com

Celebrated Mandola’s Italian Kitchen opening three new Florida locations

Mandola’s Italian Kitchen is a lauded restaurant with locations across Texas and Florida. They’ve already opened a space in Carrollwood, and have kitchens ready to open in Orlando, Odessa, and Oldsmar. The noted Oldsmar location officially opens September 19. Created by Chef and Restaurateur Damian Mandola best known as Co-Founder of Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and his wife and business partner Trina Mandola, Mandola’s has gained notoriety for its phenomenal array of Italian desserts.
OLDSMAR, FL
click orlando

Seminole Sheriff’s Office arrests 5 in 2020 election illegal voting investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people accused of illegally voting in the 2020 election. Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his election police arrested 20 people across the state for the same crime. We have since learned most, if not all, of those people thought they were eligible to vote.

Comments / 0

Community Policy