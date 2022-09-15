Read full article on original website
seminoles.com
Clanton Goes Even in Day Two at Olympia Fields
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Freshman Luke Clanton carded an even-par 70 in his second round at Olympia Fields, leading No. 11 Florida State Men’s Golf in day two of the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational. Clanton posted a 33 on what was a clean front nine that included two birdies, then...
seminoles.com
Seminoles Tied for Eighth at Olympia Fields
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A major championship course like Olympia Fields Country Club put its golfers to the test in the first round of the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational on Friday. No. 11 Florida State Men’s Golf shot a 9-over 289 in tying for eighth place out of 15 schools.
seminoles.com
Noles Blast Blazers in Three Sets
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State Seminoles (8-3) defeated UAB (4-7) in their first matchup since 1991 in Tully Gym on Saturday afternoon, sweeping the Blazers in three sets (25-14, 25-23, 25-14). The Seminoles hosted their second annual mental health awareness game. The Noles came out with power in...
UCF DT Commitment John Walker is the Real Deal
John Walker proves once again why he’s a big-time recruit for UCF.
seminoles.com
Haley Carter
Haley Carter is in her first season as FSU football’s assistant director of recruiting operations in 2022. Carter, who spent the 2021-22 season as the director of operations for Florida State’s men’s and women’s tennis teams, brings five years of collegiate experience to the football program. In her role with the tennis programs, Carter planned all aspects of recruiting operations, including evaluations, contacts and visits. She also coordinated team travel, budgets and tennis competitions, alumni events and community service.
seminoles.com
Jenna Kinker
Jenna Kinker is in her first season as FSU football’s coordinator of on-campus recruiting in 2022. Kinker brings experience in on-campus recruiting as well as corporate recruiting and human relations. She was a football recruiting operations intern at UCF from 2018-20, helping coordinate recruiting activities and assisting staff with databases and transcripts for prospective student-athletes.
seminoles.com
Noles Set to Face Tennessee in Boone
Boone, N.C. – The RV/RV Florida State cross country teams will head back to Boone, N.C., to face NR/No. 29 Tennessee in a dual on Friday. The dual will be held ahead of The Firetower Project Meet. “We’re excited to race Tennessee,” FSU head coach Bob Braman said. “They’re...
seminoles.com
Volleyball Returns Home for Match Against UAB
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After three straight road games, the Florida State volleyball team (7-3) returns to Tully Gym for a Saturday afternoon match with UAB (4-6). First serve is set for 2 p.m. The match will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra with Shawn Davison (Play-by-Play), former Seminole head coach Cecile Renaud (Color) and Alex DeCapua (Sideline) on the call. Admission to the match is free and doors to Tully Gym will open at 1 p.m.
seminoles.com
Hamilton Presented With Joe Lapchick Award
NEW YORK, NY – Florida State men’s basketball coach Leonard Hamilton received the Joe Lapchick Character Award presented by the Joe Lapchick Foundation during a ceremony at the New York Athletic Club. Hamilton was honored with the award which celebrates the life and career of Joe Lapchick, a...
thestreamable.com
How to Watch Florida State vs. Louisville Live Online on September 16, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Louisville Cardinals face the Florida State Seminoles from Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, KY. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles. When: Friday, September 16,...
College Football News
UCF vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Game Preview
UCF vs Florida Atlantic prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: UCF (1-1), Florida Atlantic (2-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
knightnews.com
Twitter’s @UCF_Problems kicked out of game for refusing to sit
UCF alum Sean Barakett, A.K.A “UCF problems” on Twitter, was kicked out of this past Friday’s home football game by Kissimmee Police working the stands — and was threatened to be charged with trespassing if he returned — after refusing to sit during the game.
Lake Brantley stuns Lake Mary in district showdown
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLORIDA – Not even the rain or playing on a Saturday morning could stop the Lake Brantley Patriots’ march in this district game. Playing its biggest game of the 2022 season, host Lake Brantley got a late 5-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion run from star quarterback ...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Governor proposes solutions to massive Florida teacher shortage, UCF community reacts
During her college years, Constance Goodman found her calling inside a Boys and Girls club in Gainesville. Even when she was just a student her heart melted once she saw the impact she made just by tutoring those children. Goodman is currently a UCF education professor with over 20 years...
click orlando
High school golf teams get fresh look thanks to Brevard business
MELBOURNE, Fla. – High school golf players in Brevard County will be hitting the links with a little more school pride this season. They’ll be playing with new bags thanks to one small business and an owner who wanted to give back. [TRENDING: Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage...
3 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you simply like to travel there often, then you are in good hands because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. All of them are amazing choices for both casual meals with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special occasion so make sure to add these places to your list.
stpetecatalyst.com
SunTrax progresses toward finish line
The state-of-the-art test track where autonomous vehicles can be tested, under numerous scenarios, from stopping for pedestrians to navigating through storms is well underway. SunTrax, being developed by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise under the Florida Department of Transportation, is situated on 475 acres in Lakeland near the Florida Polytechnic University.
theapopkavoice.com
Once a retiree’s paradise, Florida’s getting pricey
Ah, Florida, where average temps and ages are both in the 80s. For decades, the state’s been American retirees’ destination of choice. Between 1945 and 2000, a quarter of older Americans who moved between states went to Florida. From April 2020 to April 2021, 300k+ people moved to...
thatssotampa.com
Celebrated Mandola’s Italian Kitchen opening three new Florida locations
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen is a lauded restaurant with locations across Texas and Florida. They’ve already opened a space in Carrollwood, and have kitchens ready to open in Orlando, Odessa, and Oldsmar. The noted Oldsmar location officially opens September 19. Created by Chef and Restaurateur Damian Mandola best known as Co-Founder of Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and his wife and business partner Trina Mandola, Mandola’s has gained notoriety for its phenomenal array of Italian desserts.
click orlando
Seminole Sheriff’s Office arrests 5 in 2020 election illegal voting investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people accused of illegally voting in the 2020 election. Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his election police arrested 20 people across the state for the same crime. We have since learned most, if not all, of those people thought they were eligible to vote.
