Jackson, MS

WJTV Game of the Week Preview: Parklane vs. Jackson Prep

By Blake Levine
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV)- WJTV’s game of the week feature two unbeaten teams in Parklane Academy and Jackson Prep.

Both teams are 4-0, but for the Pioneers they are looking to beat the Patriots for the first time since 1995.

The full preview in the video above.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

