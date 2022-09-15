Read full article on original website
Our Trip to Fargo, North Dakota
I’ll never forget my first trip to the Midwest. Fargo, North Dakota is located just off the Red River and its sister city, Moorhead, Minnesota, is just a few minutes drive across the bridge. The area is flat which makes for great sunsets I’d come to see. Looking...
Revisiting One Of North Dakota’s Most Tragic Kidnapping Cases
While North Dakota feels like one of the safest places to live, crime and tragedy does often strike. I stumbled across a kidnapping/murder case that shook me to my core. I'm sure you heard about this one as it made national headlines. It was quite shocking to hear about; A...
valleynewslive.com
Update: Power restored to thousands in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An estimated 6,670 CCEC members in West Fargo were experiencing a power outage as of 3:30 PM Thursday. As pf 4:15 PM, power has been restored. The cause was an equipment malfunction at the substation. For more information on the outage, click here.
Sadness Continues – Bismarck Carino’s To Close This Month
Tough to hear about another Bismarck/Mandan business getting ready to close its doors for good. Pretty unsettling actually - there are so many reasons why a business that's been around a while decides to permanently, lately places have closed due to a lack of staff, and that is just plain sad. Owners still have the desire to take care of customers but are finding themselves sinking in quicksand when it comes to having enough employees to continue. Just last week in Fargo, an extremely popular restaurant - Johnny Carino's - almost 20 years of being open - announced they were shutting down for good: "Carino's Fargo will be closing permanently as of September 13th, 2022. We are sorry for any convenience this may cause" - That was what they posted on their Facebook page. Almost immediately people here in Bismarck and Mandan became concerned for our Carino's - over at 1601 W Century Ave.
Weekend Traffic Stop Ends with One Man in Custody
A Crookston area man is in custody after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop over the weekend in Thief River Falls. Timothy Michael Buchanan, (41) had a warrant out of Polk County when he was stopped by police on the 1500 block of 3rd Street East. According to the police report, Buchanan “fled on foot & when caught, gave a fictitious name”.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Join us in honoring Officer Wesley Booth from the West Fargo Police Department!
Our August Luther Family Ford Salute to Law Enforcement honoree is Officer Wesley Booth from the West Fargo Police Department. He joins the show to discuss with us why he chose to become an officer and what it means to be honored for his service. Watch the Luther Family Ford...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Exclusive: Moorhead Mayor talks pedestrian bridge, mayoral campaign, community center project latest
(Moorhead, MN) -- A community center library project, half-cent sales tax and re-election campaign all on the mind of Moorhead's current Mayor as election season heats up. Shelly Carlson, who replaced former Mayor Jonathan Judd last year, says the big downtown project is a crucial part of the push to update and upgrade the infrastructure of Moorhead moving forward.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Mayor joins WDAY Midday to give updates to City's community center, share thoughts on Fargo's proposed pedestrian bridge
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson joined WDAY Midday to share multiple updates regarding a proposed community center within the city, along with giving some comments on plans for a pedestrian bridge being discussed in Fargo. Mayor Carlson says renderings of the proposed community center are now available for...
Traffic slowed as crews clean up gravel truck tipped near 52nd Ave. S.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is down to one lane on the road off 52nd Ave. S. near Walmart in south Fargo. A gravel truck carrying a load tipped on its side on 38th St. S. while turning to go south. The driver, who was uninjured, told Valley News Live, that it might have been loaded to the one side, causing it to tip. The truck is one of several taking loads to a nearby field for future use.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo child care center saved under new management
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a turbulent time for childcare in North Dakota. With closings, worker shortages and long wait lists. It’s a problem that’s unfortunately seen more downs than ups. However, that’s not the case with one daycare in West Fargo that almost saw a closure for 100 families.
kvrr.com
Press Conference Planned Monday on Officer Involved Shooting Last Month in Mapleton
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A month and a half after it happened, we are about to learn new information about an officer involved shooting in Mapleton. Cass County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a press conference at 9 Monday morning at the Fargo Police Department. The agencies will be...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 17, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Dawn Toyia Thompson, 37, of Climax, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone.
Maplewood Park in West Fargo vandalized
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Maplewood Park in West Fargo has fallen victim to vandalism. Fortunately, the West Fargo Park District says the spray paint was cleaned up by the Park Maintenance team. They were able to get a majority off today. Their team is now working...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update coming on Mapleton officer involved shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- More details are expected to be released later Monday morning on a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place in Mapleton last month. Four Fargo police officers fatally shot 35-year old Andrew Martinez on August 1st as Martinez exited a house with a gun.Martinez’s death ended an hours-long standoff.
kvrr.com
National Guard Unit Welcomed Home In Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A big welcome home ceremony in Grand Forks for the North Dakota Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. They were greeted by family, friends and North Dakota leaders including Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Gov. Doug Burgum along with Major General Alan Dohrman, Adjutant General of the North Dakota National Guard.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police searching for missing teen
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is seeking your help in locating Tyana Valeika. Authorities say the 16-year-old was last seen at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th, in the 1800 block of 39th Street South in Fargo. Tyana is 5’1’’ tall and is described as mixed-race with...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man arrested after trying to attack Fargo Police Officer with Shovel
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is under arrest after he tried to attack a Fargo police officer with a shovel. Officers responded to a call Saturday evening about windows being broken by a man with a shovel in the 34-hundred block of Interstate Boulevard. Police then tased 29-year-old Tyrie Gardner...
valleynewslive.com
‘We wish that more would have been done...’ Family speaks out on officer-involved shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Family of the man killed during an officer-involved shooting in Mapleton is now speaking out, saying they wish more would have been done to protect the suspect/victim. In a statement released by attorney Tim O’Keefe, the family of Andrew Martinez says, “We recognize...
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO A SEMI-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 102
Earlier today, at approximately 7:15 a.m. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash between a semi-vehicle and another vehicle on Highway 102, between Crookston and Fertile, near 375th Street, about 13 miles southeast of Crookston and 7 miles north of Fertile. According to reports from the Department, the owner of the semi-vehicle was not injured in the crash, while the driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
VCSU addressing teacher shortage using grant
(Valley City, ND) -- Valley City State University is using a $600,000 grant to address the critical teacher shortage in North Dakota. The university received the grant from the state Department of Public Instruction. The grant will fund the VCSU Grow Your Own Scholarship Program. The program offers scholarships to...
