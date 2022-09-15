Glenwood Springs Demons football adds size, numbers in bid to shake up 3A football league

Read full article on original website
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Basalt remains undefeated with 28-12 win over Glenwood Springs
Glenwood Springs, fresh from a win over Rifle last week, faced its biggest test so far this season Friday night: undefeated Basalt. Away. Maybe they had jitters facing one of the 2A League’s top-ranked teams in Colorado. Maybe it’s because lightning concerns delayed kickoff by 40 minutes. Or, maybe, it’s because it pretty much rained all night.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Post Independent, Citizen Telegram take home seven Colorado Press Association awards
The Glenwood Springs Post Independent and Rifle Citizen Telegram newsrooms won a total of seven editorial Colorado Press Association awards on Saturday. Attending the 144th Annual Colorado Press Association Convention in Denver, reporters from both local publications entered their top stories published throughout 2021 in the 2021 Colorado Better News Media Contest.
skyhinews.com
Candidate for Colorado Senate District 8 on the campaign trail, including a stop in Grand County on Sept. 19
The Colorado Senate District 8 race is heating up between Republican candidate Matt Solomon and Democratic candidate Dylan Roberts, ahead of the November elections. As Solomon prepares to visit Grand County next week, he spoke about his goals for the office, experiences campaigning and meeting community members across the vast district.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
No school for Carbondale Middle School Monday due to power outage
There will be no classes today for Carbondale Middle School students, due to an ongoing power outage at the building, Roaring Fork School District officials said early Monday. The power outage was discovered on Sunday. “At this time, power has still not been restored, so school is canceled today,” Principal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
New Mind Springs CEO talks priorities and plans with Glenwood Springs council
Mind Springs will be opening a detox facility in Glenwood Springs, and some innovation might relieve some concerns. After the mental health facility received some unfavorable media attention, they hired a new CEO and plan to move forward showing their strengths by example. “Put it mildly, we’ve had some bad...
Aspen Daily News
New CMC solar farm is a groundbreaker in Colorado
A new solar farm on Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley Campus is being hailed as a truly groundbreaking project because it is the first in the state to add significant battery storage. The project near Glenwood Springs features 13,500 solar panels providing 4.5 megawatts of power. What sets it...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
A new crop of volunteers is needed to help reflect the Buddy Program’s increasingly diverse group of youngsters
Living in one of the most expensive communities in the United States is hard enough for adults, but for kids whose families experience economic, housing or other challenges, the Roaring Fork Valley can be an especially difficult experience. That’s why the Roaring Fork Valley-based Buddy Program has provided a valuable...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
An ambassador for smiles: Glenwood Springs freshman helps promote orofacial cleft awareness
If Willy Sikora isn’t strumming his violin along Main Street on First Fridays in Carbondale, he’s usually participating in Glenwood Springs High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps or, in winter, learning how to telemark ski. “Trees and powder is a really satisfying experience,” he said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
State says Apple Tree Park water quality improved after concerns raised in the spring
Operators of the Apple Tree mobile home park near New Castle appear to be making progress in addressing discoloration in the neighborhood’s domestic water supply that prompted resident complaints in the spring, state health department officials said earlier this month. Inspectors from the Colorado Department of Public Health and...
Comments / 0